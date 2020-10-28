Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Top 5 ways I’ve experienced repression as a Latina Film Director and How I Overcame it to Thrive

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/top-5-ways-ive-experienced-repression-latina-film-how-hemenway/?trackingId=0bKxHttaSUOrPzaL2IEQuQ%3D%3D

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

    Christina Morales Hemenway

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Believe in your vision.” With Candice Georgiadis & Ana Flores

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    The Future of Retail: “I believe that digital won’t replace physical and the two will successfully coexist” with Kosta Popov and Chaya Weiner

    by Chaya Weiner
    Community//

    Rising Star Michael Tan: “Why we need a movement for more transparency in food and agriculture”

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.