Top 5 Tips to Building Your Business in Your Own Lane

Whether you’re building an online business or working for a company or anything in between, I want you to create something that is truly your own.

We are so bombarded with incredible information and content and people who inspire us. But where we need to be careful is that line between being inspired and trying to recreate exactly what someone else is doing. And a lot of times, we do it without any intention of it or without even knowing it. It’s really easy to get so inspired that it really just impacts what you are creating.

In saying that, I feel like it’s important to also say this – there is enough for all of us. It’s not about over thinking and being so scared to create that you don’t create anything. That’s not the point of this and I’ve been in that boat before where I’ve over thought it so much that it stopped me dead in my tracks. Just because it’s been done before, doesn’t mean there isn’t room for YOU to also do it. Because the truth is that literally everything has been done before. Don’t get caught up in thinking that you can’t do something because you don’t want to “copy” what someone else has done. It’s finding that sweet spot – where you can be inspired by the work of others, but the way YOU do it is unique to you. Because everything has been done before, but not by you. Not with your unique experience and skill and charisma.

1 – Get Super Clear

Get super clear on what you want to create and the type of people you want in your community. What is your value base? What do you stand for within your business? Having those values and ethics from the beginning is so important. It is going to show through the content that you put out there, through the team you could build or have already build.

2 – Build Trusting, Nurturing Relationships



Focus on building relationships where it’s 100% on BOTH ends. Whatever relationship you create, it has to be equal. Energetically and action-based, it needs to be balanced on both sides.

It’s never going to be perfect, there will always be ebbs and flows, but focus on creating relationships where you both WANT to give 100%. Where there is a win-win dynamic and they naturally want to help you and you want to help them in return. And if you do mess up, which we all do because we are humans, how quickly are you bouncing back and cleaning up those relationships?

If this is something you want, and you have that expectation from the relationship, you want to be very clear with them on what you will offer and what you expect in return. That crystal clear communication is imperative and too often I’ve seen people not be clear on the front end, because they assume that the other person knows what they want (spoiler alert – no one knows what you want unless you tell them), and then resentment starts to build. And that relationship usually ends up being broken.

You can tell when someone is shifting their energy and you know when you’re in a relationship and you’re giving 100% and the other person is just taking. And if that’s the case – it’s okay! Not every person you encounter needs to have this type of relationship with you. You don’t have to make it mean anything if someone moves in a different direction.

But when you surround yourself with the people who do, you’re just going to attract in more trusting, nurturing relationships and the support and growth will continue.

3 – Build Your Expert Voice



Build your expert voice and start to get super clear on who it is that you want to speak to.

Something I wish I had done sooner was get every clear on exactly who I was speaking to. I used to randomly speak about random topics to anybody. But getting clear and focusing in on my specific niche has been a game changer in terms of staying in your own lane. Flush out for yourself what you stand for, what you’re teaching on and who you are speaking to and really start to create that niche for yourself. The more solid you ware there, the more you’re able to create content that is relevant to that group and the more it will come from your unique voice and expertise. When you’re talking about a million different things, you’re not honing in as an expert in any one area. And in that space, it becomes really easy to have your message be clouded or shaped by what others are doing.

But when you develop that secret sauce that is strictly YOU – you can’t help but stay in your lane.

4 – Your Audience is Your Mirror



Your audience is mirroring back to you where you might need to course correct.

A big part of sharing our content uniquely and putting it out there is learning how to develop a tough skin and also not waiting for things to be perfect before you put it out there.

It’s part of the evolution of really creating that unique voice for ourselves. We get mirrored back to us where we might need to step in with more confidence, where we need to go deeper or where we aren’t being authentic. Listen and pay attention to the energy from your audience and your customers.

This all connects back to you feeling really good about what you are putting out there and what you are creating. And in order to do that, you have to have a thick skin when it comes to receiving feedback but also have confidence in that fact that you have stepped in as an expert in what you are doing.

When you get information back, it doesn’t mean you aren’t good enough or not worthy of being in the space. It’s just information as to where you might need to course correct to help you get even more clear and go even deeper.

Does it always feel good? Absolutely not but that’s okay. Hopefully that’s why you’re committed to your own personal development that helps you move through those times where you’re feeling stuck.

5 – Give Credit Where Credit is Due



This whole journey is about getting you to a place where you share your expert voice with confidence and authenticity. But we are of course going to be influenced along the way. We are going to learn from our mentors, adapt it to our own unique style and voice, share it and hopefully inspire others to share and create based on what they learned from us.

When you’re influenced by someone, give them credit for it!

When someone is looking at your content and they see that you are giving credit and acknowledgement to all of the people who you learned from, it builds trust. They can see that you are woven from a wealth of experiences. Being an expert doesn’t mean you come up with every single thing on your own. It means sharing your unique take and being responsible in the space of doing so and role modeling that behaviour for people. You attract in abundance because you are giving and you’re not afraid to share where things have come from.

Role model something differently. When you make decisions in the llow vibrational realm, fear based, or thinking that no one will notice, where your compass is off, you’re not going to have long term, feel good success. People won’t trust you and your reputation will be compromised.

If you do it the other way, keep yourself tied to your values and what feels right to you, you won’t lose something you will gain the cycle of abundance. Your action though is imperative. It’s about aligning yourself with the right people and you will create and attract more abundance within your life.

I’m so excited for you to build that business of your dreams; to create content that is yours that you can feel so good about and from that, you’re going to create amazing abundance within your life. This is authentic creation and it comes from your ability to be confident and stay within what you truly need to share. Give yourself that permission.

