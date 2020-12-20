Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Top 5 Teen Entrepreneurs To Watch In 2021

With entrepreneurship becoming an increasing trend, teenagers across the world have exemplified that they can also take on the task. You can, too, my friend. Many of these teenagers have a passion that even the most mature adults do not have. Here are 5 successful teen entrepreneurs who have proven age doesn’t matter when it […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

With entrepreneurship becoming an increasing trend, teenagers across the world have exemplified that they can also take on the task. You can, too, my friend. Many of these teenagers have a passion that even the most mature adults do not have. Here are 5 successful teen entrepreneurs who have proven age doesn’t matter when it comes to starting and running a successful business.

Kenan Pala (Age 17)

The Business: Founder of Kids4Community, which is a non-profit organization helping kids find activities. Pala has also raised $1 million to benefit local homeless shelters.

Ambitions for the future: Kenan Pala wants to hand off the organization to his younger brother, who is passionate about volunteering.

John Feinsibler (Age 17)

The Business: John Feinsibler is the founder of Gimkit, which is a learning application that allows teachers to create kits for their class. Kits are quizzes for students to test what they learned in class. John first came up with Gimkit when he was brainstorming for a new project and came across Kahoot, which is similar to Gimkit, and decided to improve it.

Ambitions for the future: Right now Josh wants to keep growing GimKit and see how far the learning can go.

Rron Rizvanolli (Age 18)

The Business: Rron Rizvanolli is the founder of Rizvanolli Consulting, which is a consulting agency that helps coaches, consultants, and personal trainers to start and grow their online businesses.

Ambitions for the future: Right now Rron wants to keep growing Rizvanolli Consulting and dominate the industry his in and start investing more in real estate and trading.

Isabella Rose Taylor (Age 17)

The Business: Isabella Rose Taylor was an artist before becoming a fashion designer and high school entrepreneur. She is the youngest designer to have worked at the New York Fashion Week. Isabella is now collaborating with Poetter Barn Teen, which is a home furnishing company. She partnered with the company in 2017 to create her own bedroom studio collection, which is inspired by her love for art.

Ambitions For The Future: Isabella is focusing on finishing school and continuing to expand her fashion line.

Rachel Zietz (Age 18)

The Business: Rachel Zietz is the founder of Gladiator Lacrosse, a lacrosse equipment company that focuses on high-quality, long-lasting equipment at reasonable prices. By the age of 15, Rachel had already built a $1 million company. She also appeared on Shark Tank and was a finalist for the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce’s 2015 Entrepreneur Award.

Ambitions For The Future: Rachel is now attending Princeton University and working as much as she can to expand her business.

    Timothy Broadway

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “5 Things We Need To Do To Close The Gender Wage Gap”, with John Schwarz CEO of Visier

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Community//

    “To Create a Fantastic Work Culture, Truly Care About the People You Work With, Not Fake Care” With John Caplan, President of North America B2B at Alibaba Group

    by Carly Martinetti
    Community//

    “Teens need us more than ever”, Chen Yahav-Levanon and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.