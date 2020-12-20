Top 5 Teen Entrepreneurs To Watch In 2021

With entrepreneurship becoming an increasing trend, teenagers across the world have exemplified that they can also take on the task. You can, too, my friend. Many of these teenagers have a passion that even the most mature adults do not have. Here are 5 successful teen entrepreneurs who have proven age doesn’t matter when it comes to starting and running a successful business.

Kenan Pala (Age 17)

The Business: Founder of Kids4Community, which is a non-profit organization helping kids find activities. Pala has also raised $1 million to benefit local homeless shelters.

Ambitions for the future: Kenan Pala wants to hand off the organization to his younger brother, who is passionate about volunteering.

John Feinsibler (Age 17)

The Business: John Feinsibler is the founder of Gimkit, which is a learning application that allows teachers to create kits for their class. Kits are quizzes for students to test what they learned in class. John first came up with Gimkit when he was brainstorming for a new project and came across Kahoot, which is similar to Gimkit, and decided to improve it.

Ambitions for the future: Right now Josh wants to keep growing GimKit and see how far the learning can go.

Rron Rizvanolli (Age 18)

The Business: Rron Rizvanolli is the founder of Rizvanolli Consulting, which is a consulting agency that helps coaches, consultants, and personal trainers to start and grow their online businesses.

Ambitions for the future: Right now Rron wants to keep growing Rizvanolli Consulting and dominate the industry his in and start investing more in real estate and trading.

Isabella Rose Taylor (Age 17)

The Business: Isabella Rose Taylor was an artist before becoming a fashion designer and high school entrepreneur. She is the youngest designer to have worked at the New York Fashion Week. Isabella is now collaborating with Poetter Barn Teen, which is a home furnishing company. She partnered with the company in 2017 to create her own bedroom studio collection, which is inspired by her love for art.

Ambitions For The Future: Isabella is focusing on finishing school and continuing to expand her fashion line.

Rachel Zietz (Age 18)

The Business: Rachel Zietz is the founder of Gladiator Lacrosse, a lacrosse equipment company that focuses on high-quality, long-lasting equipment at reasonable prices. By the age of 15, Rachel had already built a $1 million company. She also appeared on Shark Tank and was a finalist for the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce’s 2015 Entrepreneur Award.

Ambitions For The Future: Rachel is now attending Princeton University and working as much as she can to expand her business.