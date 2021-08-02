Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Top 5 Meditation Tips

People often wonder how to start a meditation practice We asked meditation expert and energy healer Phil Davies for his top 5 tips on how to start meditating when you’re new to it and haven’t yet figured out where and how to begin 1. Pick a time to meditate and stick to itWe can forget to meditate, even with […]

People often wonder how to start a meditation practice

We asked meditation expert and energy healer Phil Davies for his top 5 tips on how to start meditating when you’re new to it and haven’t yet figured out where and how to begin

1. Pick a time to meditate and stick to it
We can forget to meditate, even with the best intentions, if we don’t make a distinct commitment to ourselves. By firmly sticking to the same time everyday it will start to create a habit, so that you are less likely to forget about your practice. Normally we recommend meditating first thing in the morning. We tend to be much more relaxed and receptive at this time and it’s a wonderful way to start the day.

2. Start slowly and increase your time as you get used to meditating
Sometimes people try to do too much too soon, finding it too difficult or demanding. And then they simply give up because of that. Start with as little as 5 minutes and increase slowly as you go on.

3. Don’t try to empty your mind
It is easier to observe your thoughts passing through the mind than it is to stop them entirely. As we develop our skills as an observer, our thoughts take less of a dominant role and we can become more peaceful.

4. Find a group or class nearby
Find a group meditation class so you can share your experiences or get more guidance and tips on your meditation techniques. 

5. Try a guided meditation
If you’re finding it difficult to just sit by yourself, try a guided meditation. If you would like a simple guided meditation to listen to, check out Phil Davies’ meditations.

Phil Davies hosts regular meditation and psychic development workshops. Look out for his upcoming events and courses.

This article originally appeared on Destination Deluxe.

    Vivienne Tang, Founder of Destination Deluxe

    Vivienne Tang, Founder and Editor-in-Chief at Destination Deluxe

    Vivienne Tang is the founder of wellness and travel platform Destination Deluxe. She has made a name for herself in the wellness and travel field, having worked for various reputable luxury magazines. She has spent 20 years in lifestyle publishing and was previously Editor of #legend, Editor-in-Chief of AsiaSpa, and held positions at Prestige Hong Kong and South China Morning Post. She has been featured in numerous magazines and was named one of Hong Kong’s “Top 10 Luxury Lifestyle Influencers” by Marketing Magazine in 2018. She is a frequent speaker at events and conventions and has held talks and panels at World Spa & Wellness Asia, Thailand Spa and Well-Being Summit, PATA Adventure Travel and Responsible Tourism Conference and Mart, Cosmoprof Asia Spa Conference, Hong Kong International Literary Festival, Swire Women’s Network, and Female Entrepreneurs Worldwide.

