Top 5 Meditation Tips

People often wonder how to start a meditation practice

We asked meditation expert and energy healer Phil Davies for his top 5 tips on how to start meditating when you’re new to it and haven’t yet figured out where and how to begin

1. Pick a time to meditate and stick to it

We can forget to meditate, even with the best intentions, if we don’t make a distinct commitment to ourselves. By firmly sticking to the same time everyday it will start to create a habit, so that you are less likely to forget about your practice. Normally we recommend meditating first thing in the morning. We tend to be much more relaxed and receptive at this time and it’s a wonderful way to start the day.

2. Start slowly and increase your time as you get used to meditating

Sometimes people try to do too much too soon, finding it too difficult or demanding. And then they simply give up because of that. Start with as little as 5 minutes and increase slowly as you go on.

3. Don’t try to empty your mind

It is easier to observe your thoughts passing through the mind than it is to stop them entirely. As we develop our skills as an observer, our thoughts take less of a dominant role and we can become more peaceful.

4. Find a group or class nearby

Find a group meditation class so you can share your experiences or get more guidance and tips on your meditation techniques.

5. Try a guided meditation

If you’re finding it difficult to just sit by yourself, try a guided meditation. If you would like a simple guided meditation to listen to, check out Phil Davies’ meditations.

This article originally appeared on Destination Deluxe.