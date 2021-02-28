Top 5 Essential Tips for Entrepreneurs to Enhance Productivity

Being an entrepreneur is not easy. An employee works for just eight to nine hours a day, but an entrepreneur works for 24 hours a day.

Starting from acquiring new clients, chalking out new business strategies, attending calls, meetings, and setting up new business goals—an entrepreneur works round the clock.

Here, time management is the key. An entrepreneur can’t afford to waste even a minute or two.

Here are five essential productivity-enhancing apps for them to help them accomplish more success with better health, mental capabilities, and a sense of self-accomplishment.

Answerly App

Sometimes, entrepreneurs also have some queries. They also want someone to address them. However, they don’t have too much time to invest in.

In such a situation, Answerly app can help. It not only helps business people solve their doubts and grievances on this question-and-answer platform but also meet fellow entrepreneurs online.

How Can Answerly App Help Entrepreneurs?

A CEO or business owner can ask specific questions on the app.

They will get quality answers from life coaches or professionals.

It clears their doubts on entrepreneurship-related issues.

An entrepreneur can create a forum online for fellow business people sharing the same interests.

He or she can also share their expertise and knowledge with the world.

The entrepreneur can establish himself or herself as an Answerly Influencer and build online credibility.

The app also provides an intuitive reward system that helps both the question creators and answer writers win some rewards for using the app.

DropBox

A business owner may not have enough time to check emails or even responding to them. That’s why DropBox has come as a viable alternative to them. Using a DropBox link, an entrepreneur can easily share essential images, emails, and messages through this app with his team.

Even during a busy meeting, just by having a glance at the app, an entrepreneur can keep a tab on important office communication.

Audible

It is another beautiful app to stay motivated. Especially entrepreneurs, who may be looking for new ideas, should use the Audible app. The app presents interesting and inspiring chapters from various books on an attractive audio platform by syncing the app with various devices.

TripIt: Travel Planner

Short travels are significant for entrepreneurs. They need a break even if it means going to a nearby tourist spot and staying away from work.

This app can come in handy to them in organizing short tours and travels. It also sends travel schedules and online ticket confirmation to the entrepreneur’s official email id for further use.

LastPass

Data security has become a key concern among entrepreneurs. An entrepreneur can’t memorize all passwords and nor they can share the same with their close associates.

An effective online password manager like LastPass can help them. The app personally protects all passwords once stored in the app. It automatically manages the passwords for various apps and online accounts in no time as per need. It saves a lot of time and effort, which the entrepreneur can now use towards fulfilling his or her business objects.

The Conclusion

So, what’s the common aspect of all these apps? It’s time management and productivity enhancement. All these apps help entrepreneurs save time and stay away from unwarranted stresses. Also, using apps like Answerly can help entrepreneurs a lot towards establishing his or her credentials as an entrepreneur and promote their brand online.