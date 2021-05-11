Top 5 Benefits of Giving Back to Your Community

There are countless reasons you should give back to your community, but nobody has time to read an article that long. So we’ve narrowed it down to five reasons why you should consider helping out with your community today.

It’s good for your heart. According to research by the Corporation for National and Community Service, giving back to the community makes your heart grow stronger. It also lowers your risk of getting heart disease. The best part is you don’t even have to devote a lot of time to reap the benefits- just two hours a week is enough to improve your heart health.

It’s good for your mental health. It’s no big secret that helping others makes you feel good. But more than that, it can also reduce stress and depression and improve your quality of life. What’s even better is there doesn’t seem to be a ceiling on how much happiness you receive by helping out; the more you give, the more you get!

It might increase your lifespan. In 2012, Health Psychology published a study that found older adults who volunteered benefited from a lower risk of mortality years later. And who doesn’t want to live longer? It’s worth noting that you have to be genuinely altruistic to reap these benefits. If you’re helping others just to help yourself, you won’t live longer.

It also increases your functional age. Helping others and giving back doesn’t just increase how long you’ll live. It also improves how long you’ll be able to stay active by increasing your strength and stamina, according to a 2006 study by the Journal of Urban Health.

It inspires others to help. Perhaps the best part of helping others is that it creates a domino effect, inspiring others to take action who then inspire even more people to do the same. This only ensures more is done to better your community and the world.

So as you can see, there are no negatives to helping others. The only thing it costs you is time (which you can get back if it helps you live longer!), and the rewards are too great to pass up.