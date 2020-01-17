Top 16 Healing Home Remedies with Honey

Honey is more than just a delicious food product. This versatile natural substance has been used in traditional medicine for thousands of years. It has therapeutic properties that can treat a range of ailments, and there’s even a research team working exclusively on the apparent health benefits of honey. A group of scientists have founded the Waikato Honey Research Unit in New Zealand, which is constantly discovering new evidence that suggests honey is even more powerful than we thought.

Interestingly, it turns out that the type of honey that you choose to use for different remedies has a profound impact on how effective it will be as a home treatment. In particular, there are a few particularly potent honeys that have been proven to have more significant antibacterial abilities, which matters a lot when it comes to fighting or curing infections. For example, manuka honey that comes from a manuka tree found in New Zealand probably contains the most antibacterial compounds, and about 50% of manuka honey will boast very high levels of non-peroxide activity. What this extra feature means is that the honey will be more effective at battling bacteria in different levels of activity or in the presence of particular enzymes. So, keep this thought in mind when choosing your honey.

Here are sixteen of the most simple and effective home remedies that can help you heal your ills with honey.

1. Cuts and Scrapes

Honey is antiseptic and antimicrobial. Its use as a remedy for wounds is probably the most famous, and has its roots in ancient civilizations. Recent research supports the old claims about honey’s efficacy; studies show that honey can speed healing of minor wounds and help to prevent infection. It’s best if you use a sterilized and lab-tested honey for this home remedy. Look for a honey with a high UMF (Unique Manuka Factor), as the higher this number the more likely the honey will be to effectively fight infection. A UMF equal to or greater than 10 is ideal.

After cleaning the wound, cover a bandage with honey (rather than applying the honey directly to the wound), and then cover the wound with the bandage. This keeps the process cleaner and also maximizes the chances of the honey staying in the right place. Change the dressing in the morning and before bedtime. As the wound begins to heal, you can gradually transition to changing the bandage once a day rather than twice. In addition, have a look in local stores that specialize in natural approaches to health care, as these places may carry bandages that come pre-loaded with honey (saving you some fuss and mess!).

However, if you have a very deep wound or if your wound is showing obvious signs of infection, you should seek the advice of a medical professional as soon as possible. Your doctor may well endorse your honey-based approach and encourage you to keep pursuing it. In some cases, though, antibiotic medication or cream may be necessary in addition to (or instead of) honey. It is prudent to be very cautious about wound treatment due to the possibility of wounds turning septic, which can then lead to widespread and potentially fatal blood poisoning. Luckily, honey can help to prevent this outcome in many cases.

2. Coughs

Coughs can make you miserable, waking you up during the night and making it difficult to hold a coherent conversation. Plus, many of the common treatments can make you feel drowsy, which only causes more problems. Thankfully, when it comes to an annoying cough, a large number of studies have confirmed that honey can be just as effective as over-the-counter cough suppressants. Simply whisk together one cup of honey, three tablespoons of lemon juice and a quarter of a cup of of warm water. Transfer the cough syrup to a jar with a lid, and store in the refrigerator. Take this remedy by the tablespoon whenever a coughing fit strikes.

Of course, a honey-based remedy for a cough is certainly appropriate if you’re struggling with a pesky cold or even a flu. However, if you’ve been coughing for several weeks without reprieve or if you develop a new cough that isn’t associated with an obvious respiratory infection, speak to your doctor just to be sure you don’t have a deeper underlying medical issue that needs treating.

3. Cold sores

Cold sores are caused by the herpes simplex virus. Honey can work to treat them because it is rich in flavonoids and phenolic acid, both of which are compounds shown to combat the virus in laboratory tests. Dab honey onto cold sores four times a day to speed the healing process.

In addition, note that you don’t actually have to wait for cold sores to appear before you begin treating them with honey. If you’re a long time sufferer, you’ll be adept at identifying that telltale tingling and soreness that slowly begins to develop when you’re just about to see an outbreak of cold sores. When you notice the symptoms that precede cold sores, put honey straight onto the affected area. With quick action, there’s a chance you may prevent an outbreak from ever occurring in the first place.

4. Eczema

Eczema is a persistent inflammation of the skin. If you’ve already addressed anything in your environment that might causing flares of eczema (such as specific cosmetics and cleaning products known to irritate the skin), it’s worth looking to popular home remedies to soothe the discomfort. The anti-inflammatory properties of honey can help to decrease the symptoms, while the anti-bacterial properties work to prevent infection in areas where open skin is vulnerable to opportunistic pathogens. Once again, look for honey that has a high UMF rating (i.e. over 10) to make the most of honey’s infection-fighting benefits. When you’ve found the honey you want to use, just apply it straight onto red, itchy and scaly areas where eczema symptoms are concentrated. Cover the area with plastic wrap and leave the honey to do its work for twenty minutes. Finally, gently rinse in order to remove the sticky residue.

If your eczema seems to be getting worse, you may need to add a stronger treatment to your regimen. Make an appointment with your healthcare professional to discuss whether you need a topical steroid cream or something similar.

5. Hiccups

Hiccups are caused by involuntary spasmodic contractions of the diaphragm. Both honey and castor oil have anti-spasmodic properties. Mix a tablespoon of honey with a tablespoon of castor oil. Swallow a teaspoonful every five minutes until the hiccups stop.

6. Dandruff

Many cases of dandruff are caused by a fungal yeast. The anti-fungal properties of honey can provide relief from itching and flaking. Mix together a solution of three parts honey to one part water. After shampooing, massage the diluted honey into the scalp. Allow it to work for twenty minutes before rinsing hair in warm water.

7. Acne

Honey and cinnamon both have antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. They help to prevent acne outbreaks and reduce redness and swelling. Mix together one tablespoon of powdered cinnamon and two tablespoons of honey. Use your fingers to apply the mixture to your face, concentrating on acne-prone areas. Allow the ingredients to work for ten minutes before rinsing.

8. Burns

Clinical trials have shown that burns treated with honey heal faster than those treated with conventional medical dressings. To care for mild to moderate burns, cool the affected area under cold running water and pat dry. Slather thick, set honey over the burn and onto the surrounding skin. Cover the honey-coated area in plastic wrap and secure it with a bandage.

9. Dry Skin

Honey is a humectant and helps skin to retain moisture. Olive oil improves the skin’s suppleness and elasticity. Whisk together equal amounts of honey and olive oil until they emulsify into a cream. Simply massage the lotion into all areas of dry skin.

10. Athlete’s foot

Athlete’s foot is a fungal infection characterized by red, itchy, flakey skin on the feet. Honey has natural fungicidal properties. Before bedtime, rub a thick layer of honey over the affected area. Cover your sticky feet in an old pair of socks and keep them on overnight. Wash and dry your feet in the morning and repeat the procedure each night until the infection clears.

11. Sore throat

Honey coats the throat to soothe irritation. Capsaicin in cayenne pepper helps to reduce throat pain by stimulating the mucous membranes. Fill a mug with water and stir in a tablespoon each of honey and lemon juice. Add ½ teaspoon of cayenne pepper. Heat the mixture in the microwave and slowly sip.

12. Sunburn

The humectant properties of honey help to keep moisture in sunburnt skin and the anti-inflammatory properties soothe redness, burning and irritation. Whisk together two cups of apple cider vinegar, one cup of water and ½ cup of honey. Transfer to a spray bottle and spritz over sunburnt areas for instant relief.

13. Acid Reflux

Acid reflux is a condition in which stomach acid enters the esophagus and damages its walls. Honey coats the lining of the throat to soothe the painful burning sensations caused by the acid. Because it is an antiseptic and anti-inflammatory, it also helps to heal the mucus membranes. Simply swallow a teaspoon or two of honey when symptoms arise.

14. Dry, Damaged Hair

Honey is a humectant and helps to hold moisture in the hair. Olive oil coats the hair shafts, providing smoothness and shine. To make a hair treatment, warm ½ cup of honey in the microwave and stir in ¼ cup of olive oil. Shampoo hair, then work the conditioner through it. Leave for ten minutes before rinsing with warm water.

15. Mouth Ulcers

A honey and turmeric salve can help to speed healing of mouth ulcers. Honey’s anti-microbial effects ward off infection, while turmeric acts as a natural antiseptic and cooling agent. Mix equal parts of honey and turmeric to form a thick paste. Use a cotton swab to apply it to the sore and leave for two minutes before rinsing your mouth. Continue the treatment twice daily until the ulcer is healed.

16. Insect Bites

The anti-inflammatory properties of honey ease the redness and swelling associated with insect bites, while its antiseptic properties help to prevent infection. Baking soda calms itchiness and irritation. Create a paste by mixing together a tablespoon each of honey, olive oil and baking soda. Apply to the bite and cover with a bandage.