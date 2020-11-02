Top 12 Questions and Answers regarding Emotional Well-Being

As a specialist in emotional health and well-being, below are answers to some of the top questions I’m regularly asked:

Q1: How do you define emotional well-being?

A: Emotional well-being is the state of being that occurs when you consciously manage your mind and deliberately choose your thoughts, feelings, and actions, in any moment.

Q2: How do you get unstuck from feelings of disgust and shame if your partner has an unpleasant habit? What’s worse, even if I think I’m making permanent progress with my own self-development, none of my loved ones are changing. I’m still bashing into the same relationship wall. What do I do when I get into a confrontation or feel criticized? I so easily jump into defense, which never helps me!

A: One of the difficulties in being in relationship with others is our inability to control their thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. The unSTUCK Method is a step-by-step tool that guides you to get unSTUCK from any difficult emotion. The process of getting unSTUCK begins with taking a stop (S) from the “story” that is going on in your mind, telling (T) yourself which emotion you are stuck on and giving yourself permission to allow that emotion to run through you (rather than resist or react automatically to it), uncover (U) the thought that is causing the stuck emotion and investigating the truthfulness of that thought, consider (C) a new perspective (such as: “I can consider I am only responsible for my own thoughts, feelings, and behaviors” or, “I can consider respecting my partner for who he is and who he is not” or “I can consider this has nothing to do with me,”), and then hold yourself in kindness (K) for having gotten stuck in the first place.

While getting unSTUCK is simple, it’s not always easy. The more you practice this tool, the easier it gets and the sooner you will find yourself getting unSTUCK in your life. Working with a coach can be one of the best ways to understand how to most effectively use this tool as well as receive support along the way.

Q3: How do you get unstuck from a “sexless” marriage that desperately needs to be made more intimate not just with sex, but with cuddles and hugs and kisses? Should I stay or should I go?

A: While you may not be able to choose all of the circumstances that occur in your life, you can choose how you want to think and feel about them. Rather than waiting for others to fulfill your needs, it’s incredibly important to show up in the driver’s seat of your life. My first suggestion would be to take 100% responsibility for your side in this marriage. Are you initiating sex? Are you initiating cuddles, hugs, and kisses? If you are stuck on resentment, it’s worthwhile to get unSTUCK as resentment will never serve you, but rather keep you held back. The question is how and how much are you willing to invest in the relationship to transform it. This is not to suggest that your partner shouldn’t take responsibility as well, but it is to say that first and foremost, you need to take full responsibility before placing blame on your partner and deciding whether or not to leave.

Q4: Should we react differently to people who are close to us versus people who are not so close? Should we hold back our reactions in order to keep the peace? How do you find the balance between being independent with your emotional of well-being and yet not appearing to be cold and detached towards others?

A: At any given moment it is your responsibility to decide who you want to be. Even though you never have control of how others think of you, you always have the power to choose your ways of being. The CLEAR Way is a step-by-step tool that helps you be mentally prepared for any future moment. So, rather than asking “How should I react?” I would suggest to ask: “Who do I want to be?” It is your way of being that dictates your behavior (and not the other way around). You always have the choice as to the person you want to be in any situation and when you choose deliberately, you will find that you need to be less preoccupied with worry regarding how you should act. Keep it simple: Be the person you want to be.

Q5: I find myself wasting a lot of time. What do you suggest? How do you push through the pressure you put on yourself to achieve your goals?

A: Work can be stressful – and given the times we are in where many people are now working from home and home-schooling at the same time, stress levels are higher than normal. The best way to manage your time is to be proactive, orderly, and focused with your schedule. Decide ahead of time what you plan to do and when and stick to your word. Allow for breaks, time to stretch, and eating.

The language we use has an incredible effect on our emotional well-being. Rather than seeing it as “pushing through pressure,” perhaps you want to consider changing your language to “I will create realistic small steps and add them to my calendar so that I can work at a pace that fits me where I don’t feel overwhelmed or pressured.” In short, create your future ahead of time so that you don’t get have to get to the point of feeling pressured.

Q6: What do you do if you’re stuck in a job you never wanted?

A: Before you leave your job, first get clarity on the situation. What is it that you don’t like about your job? Is it your boss? Your co-workers? The actual work? The hours? Before you go job hunting for another job, challenge yourself to create happiness and satisfaction exactly where you are right now. The circumstances outside of you (the boss, the co-workers, etc.) are things you cannot ever change, and it could be that in a new job, the circumstances will remain the same. Who you choose to be is always in your control. If you cannot be the person you want to be in this job, there’s no guarantee you’ll be able to be any happier or satisfied in a future job, because happiness and satisfaction are created from within you (and not from outside of you, which most people often mistake).

Q7: What do you do if you lost your dream job?

A: Get CLEAR and decide what you want to do next. Do you want to create the possibility of finding another dream job or do you want to stay stuck in losing your dream job? Both options are possible.

Q8: What do you do if you don’t know what your true gifts are?

A: Rather than staying stuck in wondering what your true gifts are, take relentless action on putting yourself out there and test things out: volunteer, apprentice, or starting a new job are wonderful ways to reveal your true gifts. If you get stuck in fear of putting yourself out there, you may never realize your true gifts.

Q9: When you don’t have time to sit down in a quiet place and go through The unSTUCK Method, is there any kind of first aid you can recommend for getting unstuck on the fly?

A: If you don’t have time to journal through your stuck spots using The unSTUCK Method, I encourage people to go through each step (listed above) in their head in fewer than 20-30 seconds so the whole process takes less than a minute. This can be done, of course, when you are well practiced in using the tool.

Q10: If I’m doing all of this work to get and be unstuck, why does it never last? No matter how often I get unstuck, I’m back at it within hours or days. Am I doing something wrong?

A: Often humans believe they are meant to be happy all of the time. Yet, this couldn’t be farther from the truth. Human living isn’t about experiencing only happiness, but rather experiencing a full range of emotions. If you find yourself needing to get unSTUCK multiple times a day, you’re on track! This means you are living in such a heightened sense of awareness of your primitive mind doing its job trying to keep you safe and protect you (which leads to getting stuck). Rather than seeing this as a negative thing, perhaps consider you are doing the work to be living an emotional healthy life which requires commitment, dedication, and effort. (Kudos to you!)

Q11: I’m trying to break a bad habit, but I keep turning to the unhealthy way. How do you turn the theoretical into the practical? Do you have any recommendations?

A: Bad habits are often difficult to break and new habits are as equally difficult to create. The key to changing any habit is to give yourself permission to feel uncomfortable emotions. The reason you may be holding on to a bad habit is because you are stuck on desire (such as desire to emotionally eat, desire to reach for a cigarette, desire to sleep in). And the reason you may have difficulty creating a new habit is because you may be stuck on aversion (such as aversion to exercise, aversion to cooking, aversion to doing something alternative).

When facing a difficult emotion, your mind has several choices (react, resist, or numb) so that the mind doesn’t have to feel uncomfortable. Most of the time, we don’t allow ourselves to feel difficult emotions, and so we end up stuck. The best way to break a bad habit is to get CLEAR each day and follow through with your intentions. When you get stuck, allow yourself to feel the difficult emotions you are feeling rather than succumbing to the old habit. Working with a coach or an accountability partner can be one of the best ways to feel supported when working on creating a new habit.

Q12: How can you teach children about getting unSTUCK and getting CLEAR in language they can relate to?

A: The short answer is: model it. While we believe we have control over others’ behaviors, the truth is, we don’t. But, we do have control over ours. If you want others to learn these tools, start by living according to the tools that promote emotional well-being. Actions speak much louder than words. When your child is feeling stuck (and hence, you get stuck on their stuckness!), take a STOP and invite your child to take a stop with you. Rather than trying to solve the situation, take a moment to sit with your child. Hug him. Listen well. Over time, you can invite your child to go through the steps of the method with you.

Keep in mind these tools (while simple) are not necessarily easy to implement, and certainly not so for a young child without guidance and support. If you are interested in learning how to guide someone else in getting unSTUCK, you may want to consider enrolling in a Living Deliberately parenting workshop or coach training program.

For more information on emotional well-being and Living Deliberately, visit: www.shiragura.com