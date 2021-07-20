Moving to another home is a unique experience, and every time, it is different. The relocation lets you feel how your life is changing, and your old home little by little is becoming the thing of the past. At the same time, the moving process is always accompanied by all sorts of hiccups and challenges so that you won’t be bored when sorting and packing stuff during the move.

However, thinking that it is all about monotonous routine and never-ending problems is definitely a wrong way of dealing with temporary issues. To freshen up your moving process, you must know some time-saving hacks that will help you avoid unnecessary difficulties and save not only your time but also your money.

Top 11 time-saving hacks for your next move

1. Plan long beforehand

One of the most effective hacks that many forget is to plan a move long beforehand. There is nothing weird to organize every stage and hammer out a decent plan two or three months before the relocation. Anyway, it is much better than doing everything down to the wire.

2. Draw up the ultimate moving checklist

A moving checklist is a helping hand for your memory. After all, it is impossible to remember everything, especially when you are planning early. With the help of such a list, you can plan the process to a tee.

3. Hire only qualified movers

Choosing a professional moving company is one of the best ways to ensure the safety of your possessions. Opt for only experienced white glove movers providing moving insurance to protect your belongings in case something goes wrong during the move.

4. Pack your stuff like it is your last packing

There are lots of packing techniques that you should consider when preparing your belongings for a move. It is essential to provide maximum safety for all types of objects. If you cannot pack some of your items properly yourself, then you have to ask professional movers for a favor.

5. Improvise with packing supplies

Tons of bubble wrap, packing tape, containers, and all sorts of such things are the fastest way to decide that moving is not for you. To remedy the situation a little bit, you can try to find supplies that you already have. Traditionally, people have most of the necessary tools and materials at home but do not even know about it.

6. Keep your toiletries and other liquids from leaking

You cannot even imagine what your toiletries and liquids can leave in a box if they are not sealed correctly. For safety measures, you should remove a cap, cover the top with a cling film, and screw the cap back on.

7. Pack your essentials separately

When it comes to electronics or some essentials, it is always relevant to keep them handy. You never know what you may need in the future. Besides, it is a bad idea to start casting around for things that are already in sealed boxes.

8. Label everything

Labeling strategy always pays off. If you do not want to play the game “What’s in the box,” then you would rather label your boxes and make sure that everything is in the right container.

9. Use vacuum-sealed bags

This is a nice hack for reducing space. If you want to get rid of outdated garments, vacuum-sealed bags are the best choice since they save a lot of space and help dispose of unnecessary stuff, as well as pack some useful things without much effort.

10. Take care of your artworks

Art pieces require extra care, so before packing them, inquire your movers about whether they are qualified enough to handle and transport art. Art transportation is a very meticulous process, so it is always better to hire a specialized fine art moving company.

11. Update your address

No one is happy about overdue bills or services lapses. For that reason, you have to update your mailing address in the post office in time and notify your movers about that too.

These hacks are the foolproof way to spare lots of time and money. Using them, you will not only ease your life but also avoid a couple of mental breakdowns during your move. Relocation should be fun, not difficult!