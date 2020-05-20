Top 10 things you can do at home this quarantine – Priyanshu Chouhan

This period of COVID-19 is really very crucial and it’s mandatory to stay home-stay safe because it’s high time to maintain the social distancing thus, if you are at home and want to learn or try out something new then these are the top 10 things you can do at home.

1.COOKING

Most of you must be craving for some delicious food that you people used to enjoy with your family and friends. Momos, chole bhatore, Golgappa, kulfi, pavbhaji, kebab paratha, pasta, burger, samose and many more these are some popular street food that most of us are missing right now but what about preparing such delicious food at home? try your hands at cooking by either asking your mother to teach you or making YouTube your teacher for a while. Prepare some tasty and delicious food for you and your family. It will not only helps you to learn a new skill but will surely bring out the hidden chef in you.

2.GROOMING

Salons are shutdown and no other way to go out and groom yourself then why not to try some natural homemade face packs to enrich your skin and make it more glowing, soft and healthy. for that a very healthy face pack is all you need which can be prepared in a minute. Ingredients required for the face pack take 1.tbs gram flour add a pinch of coffee in it add 1.tbs of curd and 3-4 drops of rose water mix it well and apply gently on your face after 5-7 minutes rinse it will cold water. You will feel an instant freshness along with that a glow on your face. Try it out for better results thrice a week.

3.LEARN NEW LANGUAGE

Apart from the most spoken languages of the nation English and Hindi you can also try to learn a completely new language of your wish by sitting at your home without going to any institute or coaching center. May it be French, Japanese, Italian and many more. It will help you to improve your communication skills along with enhancing your CV which is actually a great thing to lay stress on.

4.READING BOOKS

Most of you might love to read books, be it fictional, drama, suspense, or of any genre but it’s actually good to read books because it broaden your thinking capacity. But if you are not a book lover then you should try once to start reading books be it of any genre but once you commence with it you will crave for more. Here is the list top 6 trending books you can read this lockdown–

More Than Love, A Husband’s Tale (Kindle Edition)

Quantum Roots II: Worm Holes (Paperback)

Dreams of Winter (A Forgotten Gods Tale #1)

Assuming Names: A Con Artist’s Masquerade (ebook)

Shot Down: The True Story of Pilot Howard Snyder and the Crew of the B-17 Susan Ruth (Hardcover)

True Story of Pilot Howard Snyder and Crew of B-17 Susan Ruth (Hardcover) Quantum Roots (Paperback)

5.TRY TO MAKE COCKTAILS

Try your hand at courtesy of Taste Cocktails. Offering a three-month subscription, each month a new DIY kit full of premium ingredients and recipes will be sent your way. Find out how to make the following drinks: Espresso Martini, Margarita, Old Fashioned, Manhattans, Bramble, Long Island Iced Tea, Gin Martini, & Mojitos. Once lockdown is over, you can impress your friends with your new bar tending talents.

6.MAKE BEST OUT OF WASTE

You can also try your hands in reusing the waste materials like making paper bags out of waste newspaper and also some exciting and creative stuffs from the old clothes, waste cardboard, papers and plastic. It’ll be a fun past time for you as well as you can use such creative items to decorate your space.

7.GYMING

Health and fitness is on top and our changing lifestyle demands for a healthy routine for that one need to follow proper. But now the thing that need to be considered is that working out is also essential. Doing yoga, gym, and meditation, are some of the best way to keep yourself fit and healthy in this lockdown.

8.FREELANCING

Some of you might have some or the other skills which you can even use to earn money by working from home thus you can try your best to make the precise utilization of your skills and abilities by doing freelancing. For that you can try few platforms like Freelancer.com, Upwork.com, and many more. Just make you profile free of cost and commence with a new journey of attaining a considerable work experience.

9.START YOUR OWN BLOG

This could be a great time to build your audience, especially if you have relatively cheap, indoor hobbies that you can share. Interest in pastimes like cooking and board games has shot up over recent weeks – if your hobbies are trending, why not set up a blog and share your knowledge? You can set up a WordPress account and blog for free, and take it from there.

10.BECOME A SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER

These days social media is playing a vital role in every aspect. most of the people love to scroll their social media accounts whole day. But you can make the best use of it by becoming among one of the renowned social media influencers. You might admire few but what about choosing to be one? Try your hands in this who knows that you skillset will lead you on a glorious path one day.

But to make your lockdown worth productive you can try these stuff to make your this period a best one. All the best!