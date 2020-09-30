Top 10 New Year’s Resolutions For 2021 You Must Follow

You should have exceptional plans for this coming New Year for friends and family. Whether it is about all night partying with your family and friends or saying goodbye to the current years by watching your best favorite New Year’s Movie. There is a kind of trend you must follow, making a New Year’s resolution.

This is one of the best opportunities to reprioritize to your commitments that delayed for the next month, week, or probably when winter begins. I want you to prepare the list of the best goals you wish to accomplish, lifestyle changes you wish to make, and the things you wish for society. You can simply select a few of them that you can achieve as only a few people can fulfill their resolution.

Here are the top 10 different New Year’s resolutions 2021 – These ideas won’t only help you to make your life joyful but also a little contribution towards society. If you follow at least 25% of them you can make your society and your life.

1. Quit Smoking

As we all know smoking is injurious to health, many of us are very addicted to it. You know smoking causes cancer, so it is high time to quit it from day one. On the other hand, make your first priority on this new year’s resolution.

2. Yoga and Meditate

There are a majority of people living a very hectic life due to work pressure and an unhealthy lifestyle. If you do meditation and Yoga, it helps you keep stress-free, and relax your soul and mind. Make a habit of doing it 15-20 minutes a day.

3. Leave Your Phone

If you have phone addiction, this is the best time to leave your phone addiction, at least try to spend an hour every day without your phone. This will help bring more awareness of what’s going on around you.

4. Prioritize Family

In the hustle-bustle of life, we don’t get enough time, we usually don’t get enough time. This keeps us far from our loved ones and family. So, in this new year, keep some time reserved for the family whether you are going out on a healthy conversation or dinner in a week.

5. Do Charity

Take some time out to do charity by giving some food, education, or clothes to the underprivileged people.

6. Find Some Time For Yourself

Time is a crucial thing in life that’s why you must keep some time for yourself. Just go to any park or terrace and relax your body and soul for about 20-30 minutes.

7. Be Social

Making quality and good social friends are the best thing to interact with them. Because this resolution will help you get more attention and the surrounding of quality people.

8. Raise Your Voice

If you get to see any wrong around your society, don’t back out – raise your voice against it. Perhaps, you can save a life for others.

9. A Day Without Car

As we already know we are accountable for global warming and increasing pollution. So, this is a great time to take responsibility and give a little contribution required to save our earth. For that reason, you can use public convenience, leave your car at least once a week.

10. Live Your Dreams

Last but not least – Do what you want to desire for as we get life only once and it is our first right to live it as per our needs.