Top 10 Easy Daily Habits to Stay Healthy

Whether you’re trying to fight off a cold, you’re surrounded by people who are sick, or you’re just generally trying to take better care of yourself, my hope is that these 10 easy ways to stay healthy are something you can add to your routine. I want them to become a habit. These are things we should each be doing every single day to ensure we’re staying healthy.

And guess what? They’re pretty darn simple to follow!

1. Wash your hands

Growing up your mom always tells you to wash your hands. And it’s super important! You should be washing your hands every time you come inside. Whether that’s using soap and hot water (the best) or hand sanitizer, keep those hands clean.

And when you’re out and about, avoid touching your face. We touch a million different surfaces a day and those germs and bacteria get onto our hands and ultimately into our system. So try to fight it off by keeping your hands as clean as possible.

2. Avoid people who are sick

This is another no brainer, but try and avoid people who are sick. If you see someone coughing or sneezing, move away from them. Cover your mouth and nose. If people in your office are sick, try to meet virtually. If there’s something going around the school, potentially think about keeping your kiddo at home. Just do your best to avoid others who are sick… Read More >>>

Healthy Eating, Food, Food & dining, Health Care, Lifestyle, Style, Healthy Eating, Food, Food & dining, Health Care, Lifestyle, Style, Healthy Eating, Food, Food & dining, Health Care, Lifestyle, Style, Healthy Eating, Food, Food & dining, Health Care, Lifestyle, Style, Healthy Eating, Food, Food & dining, Health Care, Lifestyle, Style, Healthy Eating, Food, Food & dining, Health Care, Lifestyle, Style,