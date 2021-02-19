Top 10 Common Misconceptions About Good Sleep and Insomnia

If you have a cup of coffee late in the evening, it won’t affect your sleep. No, this isn’t a myth, but rather, it’s a scientific case. We may have heard different stereotypes about good sleep and insomnia, but many of them are, in fact, false.

We fact-checked 10 myths about insomnia and general good sleep and would like to share what we learned with you.

Myth 1: Getting more sleep while depressed is always better.

Each of us may have heard that sleeping is helpful while suffering from depression, but scientists found out a very curious detail, known as “extreme paradoxical insomnia.” It has become a therapy relatively recently, and somehow, if people with severe depression stay awake for at least one night, it can lead to healing.

Perhaps this happens due to the shock of an inert biological clock, but after that, a person feels better and doesn’t experience problems with sleeping.

Myth 2: Your body gets used to getting less sleep.

If you follow this rule, it’s probably time to reconsider your schedule. If you cut sleeping hours for a few nights, you’re likely to feel sleepier during the day. Daytime laziness and drowsiness may stabilize over months without enough sleep, but still, your body and brain won’t function as effectively because they can’t adjust to sleeping less.

Specialists recommend getting between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night and that the best time to go to bed is between READ MORE >>>>

