Top 10 Brene Brown Quotes That Apply to Career Growth

If you are reading this, you will definitely go through a career growth or aim to get started to reach your goals. These top 10 Brene Brown Quotes will give you the motivation you are looking for, and you can also apply some of the hidden advice given in these quotes for your career growth!

A little about Brene Brown, she is the author of 3 best-selling books, New York Times. Her books speak about worthiness and shame, courage and vulnerability, something which everyone experiences and how to overcome the weaknesses.

Here are 10 Brene Brown Quotes you can read to get some career growth motivation.

1. Talk about your failures without apologizing.

This is probably the most important thing to realize before you start to think about career growth. If you want to move on in life, it is crucial that you apologize to yourself that you are solely responsible for your life failures. It is not to be blamed on anyone else; you have to take responsibility.

If you failed something, it doesn’t matter; you will get a chance to fix it. Just make sure you are not keeping too much in your heart, and you do speak about it.

2. To me, a leader is someone who holds her- or himself accountable for finding potential in people and processes.

This is another well-said quote by Brene Brown. Career growth for you could be becoming the next leader, but here is a great tip for an emerging leader, is holding him or herself accountable. A leader looks for potential in people; they know the process and always aim for betterment. Their growth is not stagnant; they always grow in every prospect of their life.

3. There is no innovation and creativity without failure

Most of us are scared of failures. We don’t like taking risks because what if… you will probably feel ashamed in front of your colleagues if you fail or people will not look up to you. Honestly, this is all in your head.

If you do not take the risk, you can never be creative or innovative. Failure encourages you to do more and with even more focus and energy. Failure gives you the strength to do more. Now it is up to you how you take failure. Either failure will build you or break you. Choose wisely for yourself.

4. A Value us a way of being or believing that you hold the most important.

Value yourself, and others will value you. If you are working round the clock, you need to appreciate yourself. When you understand your value, you start to understand how important you are.

For instance, you might be working nonstop at your workplace, but once you take a break, will you realize what an essential part of the organization you were. Value yourself and create your value for other people to see.

5. We will struggle and fall. We will know what it means to be both brave and broken-hearted.

I know you are struggling right now and part of you is just about to give up. Sometimes you will struggle a lot yet fall. However, this will teach you about being brave that at least you tried and never gave up.

You were brave enough to handle a situation that could have been really tough for others. When you fall, you feel broken-hearted, but the heart heals with time. Then only do you realize that the broken heart can be mended, and trust me, you will rise stronger than ever. You can feel empowered by these Brene Brown quotes.

6. You can choose courage, or you can choose comfort. You cannot have both.

Courage and comfort don’t go together when you are looking for both. You will need the courage to step out of your comfort zone. You will need the courage to take risks and aim for something big so that you can achieve the career growth you have always dreamt of. It will take effort, but it will be worth it!

7. We don’t have to do it all alone. We were never meant to.

Career growth doesn’t mean you will solely do it. You can always have a couple of people helping you, and to be honest, this is the way it works. Behind every success, there is a team, and each individual’s hard work pays off in a big win. Collect some friends and a team of positive people who can help you grow your career.

8. Loving ourselves through the process of owning our story is the bravest thing we will ever do.

If you took a professional shift in your career, own it. Be confident about your story. If you weren’t good at something and you failed it, it’s okay. What matters is that what you are doing now is what you love. Be brave, take up challenges, and let the process flow.

9. Strong Back. Soft front. Wild heart. Just be you.

Career growth does not mean you change who you use to be. Be the person you have always been but work in silence. Let your heart be free, be kind to others but don’t stop working towards your goal.

10. Let go of who you think you’re supposed to be; embrace who you are.

Yet another lesson is a must for career growth. You need to own yourself. Don’t overthink the future; think about who you are right now and what you can do at the moment that will enhance a growth mindset. Remember, it is your growth mindset that will drive you towards the progress you seek.

Conclusion

When aiming for career growth, never undermine your capabilities. You can always do more than you think. Stay focused, goal-oriented, and motivated. Take risks, take the challenges, and you will get what you seek.

Anytime you feel low, take notes of these quotes and read them over and over again to boost your mood and motivation!