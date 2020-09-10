Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Tools for Consulting Remotely

The ability to work from home can often provide a freeing feeling. With more people than ever embracing this new luxury due to the persisting coronavirus pandemic, most countries are not allowing non-essential workers on the premises to help ensure that people are practicing social distancing. However, many still have bills to pay and essential needs that need to be fulfilled. This has led to consultants being interested in working from home and how they can retain both their efficiency and effectiveness. Here are some tools that will help you to work remotely.

Calendly

Clients should still book appointments to receive consultant services. Calendly allows a user’s maximum productivity by planning their day. Random calls and emails will reduce concentration while working. This application will cost you $10 a month, making it relatively affordable.

Slack

A client can contact a consultant in real-time for a personal touch through slack. The consultant can pick up on hidden needs through the conversation and solve them for clients to establish lasting bonds.

Zoom

Zoom gives consultants and their clients the much-needed face to face time in remote consultation. Payment is required after a given limit of the usage period. This software has risen in popularity during the pandemic because of its usefulness for a variety of industry professionals, and consultants are certainly no exception.

UberConference

A client’s team can share a screen with a consultant using an Uber conference. The video conferencing is free and has the best screen sharing tools. A client can get a sneak peek of the progress of the work during these calls. Moreover, the site has a permanent URL that clients use to reach their consultants, reducing the need for painstaking efforts to communicate new links or passcodes with each conversation.

Recurring Meetings

Remote consultations do not substitute the convenience of personal meetings. A consultant should meet up with clients on a regular basis. Consultants can adjust meeting schedules to suit their preferences as well as availability. During this pandemic, ensure all meetings adhere to social distancing guidelines. They should meet on limited occasions; adjustments to the schedule can be made in the post-pandemic period.

In summary, a consultant should not rely on operating from their physical premises alone. He/she should apply the above technological tips to retain his/ her clients. The pandemic should be a chance for consultants to explore opportunities in technology.

Embracing the above tips is a cost-effective means of exploiting the time we have in self-isolation. This period is unique; people should change their lifestyles accordingly.

    Gregg Jaclin Headshot Thrive Global

    Gregg Jaclin, Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C.

    Gregg Jaclin is an experienced consultant and law practitioner. Gregg currently serves as the Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C., and he has cultivated an impressive repertoire of experience over the years by working with and founding different organizations. Gregg Jaclin prides himself on providing honest, helpful advice to his clients, and he never shies away from tough questions. In fact, Gregg Jaclin is passionate about tackling challenges and improving his own repertoire of solutions.

    Throughout Gregg’s career, he has been able to represent investors, investment banks, and issuers. He has also assisted other companies in matters pertaining to venture capital.

    As a consultant, Gregg Jaclin strives to improve the lives of his clients by offering tailored advice that best suits their needs and goals. In particular, Gregg is keen on the topic of public equity, especially in regards to initial public offerings (IPOs). Investing in public companies and deciding to take a company public are challenging tasks, and Gregg Jaclin strives to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies such decisions. Because many individuals, even seasoned investors, may not know how to evaluate the profitability and viability of a company that has gone public, Gregg Jaclin serves as a resource to his clients. Investing in an IPO can be tricky business as there are many risks involved; however, all investments entail some risk, and if the investor chooses to invest in the right IPO, they could gain significant returns over time.

    What Gregg prides himself on most in his role is his extensive network of valuable resources. His own expertise allows him to assist his clients in beneficial ways, but what sets Gregg Jaclin apart is his ability to connect clients with experts in other fields. Networking, to Gregg Jaclin, is crucial in any industry, but it is especially so for consultants. Without a cohesive network of connections, consultants are limited in their ability to help their clients to the best of their ability. Because of this belief, Gregg Jaclin strives to maintain and grow his network on a regular basis. Even if Gregg does not have an immediate answer or piece of guidance, he can be sure that a member of his extensive network can provide sufficient aid.

    Gregg Jaclin attended the University of Maryland, College Park and graduated with his Bachelor’s degree in 1992 and continued onto Cardoza School of Law where he graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 1995. Gregg’s time at the University of Maryland is what led him to law school. He was always interested in legal consulting! After graduation, Gregg became a partner at Anslow & Jaclin, LLP where he worked with the firm until 2013 when he joined Szaferman, Lakind, Blumstein & Blader, P.C. Gregg has always focused his law practice around securities involving perverse mergers focused on U.S. based companies and foreign domiciled or operations based companies. His drive and work ethic have made him an asset to his clients. In 2016, Gregg left the firm to open his own firm: Jaclin Law Group, P.C. where he serves as the Managing Partner. 

     

    While not only dedicated to his work passions, Gregg’s other passion is his wonderful family. Gregg spends a lot of time with his children, Ben and Rachel Jaclin. Throughout his years of being a dedicated father, Gregg Jaclin had supported his children in their school and even their sports. Going so far as to be a coach for many of their sports teams. Gregg is focused on making sure that while he is dedicated to his work that he maintains a quality work-life balance so that he can spend as much time with his wife and children as possible. When they get the chance, Gregg likes to take his family on numerous vacations to places like Canada, Israel, London, and even throughout the Caribbean. Vacationing has been said to have given Gregg’s family so many ways to connect with each other while also getting to experience and learn new things. 

    When they’re not globetrotting Gregg Jaclin loves to spend time in the great outdoors, riding bikes, camping, and exploring. With his family's love for sports and competition, they love to enjoy a game of basketball, baseball, or tennis if time allows for it. Gregg’s daughter Rachel is said to be quite the daredevil with her love for roller coasters and other various intimidating adrenaline experiences. 

    Throughout his life and in all of his involvements, Gregg Jaclin strives to be involved, open, and passionate. For more information about Gregg Jaclin, please visit his website, or find him on social media!

