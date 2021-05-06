Tony Ward of Xero: “Gratitude”

Gratitude. Before the pandemic, I took a lot of things for granted, such as eating out, traveling, and many other little things we used to do and not think about. It is a privilege and luxury to do those things and not worry about getting sick or making others sick. I know I’ll feel grateful the next time I can sit in a restaurant or get on a plane again. The pandemic has taught me to be more mindful of and grateful for what I have and what I’m able to do and to not be complacent and take it all for granted.

Tony Ward is President of the Americas at Xero — a cloud-based accounting software. Tony is responsible for expanding Xero’s businesses in the Americas. He has 20 years of experience in senior leadership positions with global technology companies, including Microsoft Australia, LinkedIn, Spark, SurveyMonkey and Dropbox. He’s also founded a successful cloud-based startup, Business365, aimed at small businesses. Tony holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Manitoba and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Auckland and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers like to get an idea of who you are and where you came from. Can you tell us a bit about your background?

I was born in Calgary, Alberta in Canada and have lived all over. I moved to New Zealand in 1994 and lived there for 10 years where I started my career in tech working for a small public company. I then moved to Australia, where I spent 10 years working for Microsoft, followed by roles at other tech companies including LinkedIn, SurveyMonkey and Dropbox. I joined Xero in 2019 as President of the Americas and moved with my family to the US last January (where we had 6 weeks of normality before the pandemic hit). Outside of work, cycling is one of my biggest hobbies. Back in the day, I was a four-time Canadian cycling champion and placed 5th in the world on a tandem bike. I’m also a certified personal trainer and completed the Master Trainer program from the Australian Institute of Fitness.

What has been the biggest adjustment while working from home from your in-person workplace? Can you please share a story or example?

The biggest adjustment for me while working from home has been the lack of human contact. We’re now used to seeing people online, but I’ve noticed that there tends to be a small group of people you interact with on a day-to-day basis. I miss seeing people in person at the office and having those opportunistic conversations with colleagues in the hallways or at the water cooler.

The other adjustment has been not having the ability to escape work. While working from home, you really see how work bleeds into your personal life. When your office is the next room over from your bedroom or living room, you realize there’s no natural break or commute time that would force you to begin and end work. It can sometimes feel like you’re running in a hamster wheel.

On a positive note, for people who have been working remotely before the pandemic, we’re now all getting the same experience as them. I think there’s an upside to that since remote workers might have been missing out before not being in an office.

And on a personal level, I’ve become a pandemic dog owner. It’s been a lot of fun adding a new pet to our family, although, I know the dog will have a hard time adjusting once we go back to working in an office.

The pandemic was a time for collective self-reflection. What social changes would you like to see as a result of the COVID pandemic? OR What do you think are the unexpected positives of the COVID response?

The pandemic exposed the economic and racial disparities that continue to afflict our society — most obviously the unequal access to healthcare, which is a human right, not a privilege; but also unequal access to the Internet, which is about as essential as access to electricity or running water. These aren’t issues caused by the pandemic, but I’d hope the lessons of the last year lead us to a real, sustained, public-private commitment to close the gaps.

I’d hope that we come out of this with some new personal perspective — against the backdrop of the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives and millions of jobs — and a new awareness about what really matters to us, and how we care for the people closest to us.

And I’d hope that one of the byproducts of the last year is a new awareness about the role of leadership, and the difference between accountability and blame-shifting; and the importance of effective government, and the consequences of decisions made in self-interest rather than the public interest.

How did you deal with the tedium of being locked up indefinitely during the pandemic? Can you share with us a few things you have done to keep your mood up?

Exercise has helped me deal with lockdowns during the pandemic. It’s something I make time for every day. I built a home gym in my basement, I have been using the Zwift app for home cycling, and since I live in Boulder, Colorado, I’ve taken advantage of skiing this winter.

Ok wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Learned From The Social Isolation of the COVID19 Pandemic? (Please share a story or example for each.)

People need human contact. Humans are social animals. I don't consider myself an extrovert, but I miss seeing people and interacting with them. I've come to realize the importance of seeing people, and interacting, for my own mental well-being. Mental health is as important as physical health. Taking care of your mental health and seeking help and guidance from others is as important as taking vitamins or doing physical exercise. Taking care of your whole self encompasses physical and mental wellbeing. Resilience is the key. It's important to work out what fills up your bucket. You can't keep withdrawing from your resilience bank without making deposits, or else it will end up empty. That's why it's important to have that balance in life, otherwise you'll spend your whole day in front of a computer screen. For me, exercise helps me strike that balance. I always make time for exercise so I can fill up my own bucket. Self-reflection on personality. When the pandemic started, I thought I'd be comfortable interacting with only a small group of people. However, I've realized I'm not as introverted as I thought I was. I crave talking and interacting with a variety of people and miss these experiences.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” and share how that was relevant to you during the pandemic?

“Be the change you want to see in the world.” — Gandhi

This feels like words to live by to me, especially today, as the trial of Derek Chauvin opens, in the wake of the mass murders in Atlanta and Boulder, and following the invasion of the United States Capitol building by a violent mob.

The type of change I’d like to see — and the work I try to do every day — is really about a meets minimum state — not a nirvana. Our system is based on a couple of foundational ideas — one is respect for majority rule, another is insistence on minority rights. Regardless of privilege or wealth or status, America guarantees that we can expect that the nation, its laws and all its social structures exist to ensure our safety and wellbeing, and provide each of us with a fair and equal opportunity to succeed.

