Tony Tran of Lumanu: “Be a Cockroach”

As a part of our series about business leaders who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tony Tran.

Tony is the co-founder and CEO of Lumanu. He comes from an immigrant family of entrepreneurs and is passionate about building technology and community to support the next generation of solopreneurs and entrepreneurs: creators. An MIT, Google, and McKinsey alum, Tony started Lumanu with Paul and Nhan in 2017 to empower creators to run and grow their businesses.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to creating Lumanu?

Thanks for having me, Jason. I’m excited to share my story and beginnings during our conversation.

The main genesis for Lumanu is my fascination with the democratization of content creation and consumption. As Vietnamese-American immigrants, my family didn’t see a lot of ourselves in the media. I still remember when YouTube first hit the scene, and how empowering it was to see videos made by and featuring Asians getting thousands of views. Today, my mom is able to watch her favorite travel and cooking YouTube videos in Vietnamese, which wouldn’t be possible without creators.

With advances in hardware and new content platforms like TikTok and Clubhouse, the creator economy is growing faster everyday. I knew I wanted to build a company to empower creators and support them as solopreneurs and entrepreneurs. When you think about other entrepreneurs, including startup founders like myself, we have resources like incubators and platforms like Square and Shopify to support us. Those resources & platforms don’t exist for creators.

Lumanu is here to change that.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing at Lumanu that’s disruptive to the creator economy?

There’s a notion of breaking down walls with our work. Given the nature of the creator economy, there’s a tendency for a limited number of recognizable creators to stay at the top which leaves the remainder in the dust. For instance, to make at least $1K/month on YouTube or Patreon, you have to be in the top ~3% of creators on those platforms.

So our mission for disruption? To foster a sense of community that echoes throughout the entire creator ecosystem. We’re stepping up to the plate and encouraging creators who have made their mark to help those that are just getting off their feet. As wisely stated by JFK, “the rising tide lifts all boats” — we’re all in this together to create a better network for all.

In respect to this challenge, we’ve developed Lumanu as a platform that serves and simplifies business for the entire creator economy. From household names to those just getting off their feet, we believe it’s truly important that the best tools are not only accessible to creators of all levels, but that these tools are also easy-to-navigate and alleviate all business strain for these professionals.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? What’s a lesson you learned from that?

I was hunkered down in Milwaukee one crazy winter when we were first getting Lumanu off the ground and fell into a habit of eating Domino’s every day for an entire month. I even got the mobile app for the points.

Now don’t get me wrong, I love Domino’s, but I soon realized that what you put into your body and your habits do have a tremendous impact on how you feel overall and your performance.

Running a startup is a marathon, not a sprint. It’s all too easy to find yourself heads-down in work, but it’s important to prioritize mental and physical health throughout the process.

A lesson I’ll take with me and one I emphasize for my team is ‘be well to do well.’’ Today, I block out calendar time to cook healthy meals and work out — treating them with the same importance as meetings.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

There have been a number of individuals that have helped me along my journey, but one who has been truly instrumental is Kevin Katari, the co-founder at the first startup I worked at after McKinsey.

Kevin was an early believer, and angel investor, in me and Lumanu. I talk to Kevin weekly on a variety of topics over the years from general advice to tackling difficult problems. He warned me that not all the advice you get is actionable and drew attention to the reality that every founder and CEO is different.

He reminded me that it’s important to stay true to yourself, understand your best processes and discard the rest.

From his advice I identified myself as a builder. I love building great teams to deliver amazing products and experiences to users. Building gives me energy and gets me up every morning, and I love diving into the details on various projects with my colleagues at Lumanu.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

In my opinion, disrupting for the sake of disruption is never good- despite positive intent the long term impact of such action may produce negative results. I also believe the definition ‘positive’ or ‘negative’ is subjective- what may have a great impact on my life may not have impacted others in the same way.

With that said, there have certainly been some disruptions that have overall shaped us for the better. Let’s take for example the on-demand economy, InstaCart and Uber introduced a novel approach to accessibility and despite obstacles along the way, they have added to society in a way that had a tremendous positive impact for many. Throughout the pandemic, those companies have been instrumental in navigating daily life.

Another example? Social media. I’ve clearly benefited from social media, it’s my business. My mom has benefited from social media, she listens to creators who she can understand when mainstream outlets may not be available in her native language. But on the converse, while social media is extremely positive for some, we’ve seen a wave of misinformation on various topics from COVID to the election. As seen in many facets of life, the more you empower people, the more that power can be abused.

As such, I think whether the impact of a disruption is positive or negative varies based on the individuals being impacted. It’s seldom all or nothing.

Can you share 3 of the best phrases of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Number 1: “Be a Cockroach” — Despite challenges and threats, roaches have been around for millions of years and will continue to preserve for a lifetime to come. In a business sense, adopting a “cockroach-mentality” signifies having what it takes to weather the storm to reach the big opportunity that waits on the other side.

Number 2: “Be True to Yourself” — There’s no one-size-fits all leadership strategy. While it’s great to learn from others along the way, trying to mimic an approach that may be successful for someone else only takes energy and time away from what will truly work best for you.

Number 3: “Start with Why” — Asking “why” leads you to the root of problems and helps you prioritize. There’s an opportunity cost to every meeting, action, and decision — starting with why maximizes your chances at deriving the right answers to the most impactful problems.

We are sure you aren’t done. What’s next for Lumanu?

In the immediate term, we’re excited to expand our portfolio of tools that simplify business for creators. Everyone has a creator in their life- a family member that is musically gifted, the neighbor that is artistic-inclined, a colleague with a knack for design or a friend with athletic prowess- the potential for creators is endless and we’re excited to offer these individuals the tools to get them ahead on their path.

Looking ahead, I’d love to develop a collaborative ecosystem that fosters a whole new way of working. My wish is to see Lumanu evolve beyond a tech platform, into a physical space with a thriving spirit that empowers creators at all stages of their journey to succeed.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I mentioned earlier that a phrase of advice I’ve learned along my journey is “Start with Why.” The phrase comes from a book by Simon Sinek which delves into details on personal motivators- what drives one’s passions and ultimately delivers their success.

An example from the novel that stuck with me is how Apple, a company catapulted into success for the computer, was able to expand its offerings into the comprehensive portfolio it is today. Lessons learned from Sinek’s book have been instrumental, not only in the establishment of Lumanu, but throughout my career overall.

How can our readers follow you and Lumanu online?

Readers can check out the Lumanu pages, including Twitter and LinkedIn. For more info on what our company is doing, feel free to head over to our website at lumanu.com.