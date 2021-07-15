Tony Porter of BOK Financial Corporation: “Respect ”

When I think of the leaders who have come into my life, I think of great people who make me want to be better. I see leaders as role models, so that’s what I strive to be: a great leader and a great role model for others. A leader is someone who does something for the betterment of those around them.

Anthony (Tony) Porter has served as an Area Manager for BOK Financial’s Consumer Banking Division in Tulsa, Oklahoma since 2019. Prior to his promotion to Area Manager, Tony served as the Sr. Banking Center Manager at BOK Financial’s Tulsa, Oklahoma Brookside banking center.

Tony has two Bachelor’s Degrees, one in Accounting and the other in Business Management, from Ottawa University in Ottowa, Kansas. Additionally, he has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. Tony is a member of the Ottawa University Athletic Hall of Fame for Basketball and Track. He also has been elected to the Ottawa Athletic Hall of Fame Executive Board and currently holds the seat of Treasurer. Tony lives in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. When not working, Tony enjoys running and spending time with his wife Heidi and children Skyler and Truman.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you.’ Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

For the most part, I grew up a typical Midwestern kid. In our little community in Kansas City, KS, people rarely aspired to leave or become more successful than their parents or grandparents, who had been there for their entire lives. I was a kid who loved sports, particularly basketball, but really didn’t like school all that much. My life mirrored the movie “The Blind Side” in that I was a kid with potential who was throwing it down the drain because I was more concerned with life outside of school. I reached a crossroads when I was arrested at 16 while my basketball team was #1 in the state. After a couple of weeks of incarceration, my coach bailed me out of jail and agreed with my parents that I would live with him for the remainder of my high school career. I didn’t know it at the time, but that decision would make me the person I would become. Ultimately, I figured out that I had more to offer society, and my life was my responsibility.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I remember reading the book “The Things They Carried With Them,” not so much because it was a great book, but because it was one of the few books I remember finishing as an adolescent. The crux of the book is there are things in life that you learn or pick up along the way that you carry with you. This book stood out to me because I had to figure out what was essential and not throughout my adolescence. Today, evaluating which is which: what I should carry and what I should leave behind, is core to who I am.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

For someone that wasn’t much of a scholar, or a reader for that matter, I found enjoyment in a book that my wife recommended titled “The Four Agreements.” One of the agreements is that you should always try your best. While that sounds pretty basic, it taught me that I thought I was trying my best, but there was a better version of my best within me. This life lesson helps me to this day because it makes me ask and answer whether or not I honestly am trying my best in everything that I am doing. Answering this question without deceiving yourself is crucial to overcoming the obstacle that so many of us have in ourselves. In my personal life, much like my work life, I want to check the box of always trying to do my best. If I can say that I am doing my best, the rest will work itself out.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

When I think of the leaders who have come into my life, I think of great people who make me want to be better. I see leaders as role models, so that’s what I strive to be: a great leader and a great role model for others. A leader is someone who does something for the betterment of those around them. I believe that leaders are made, not born. I think that we all can lead, but most fear failing as a leader, stopping them from becoming the leader they can be. Failure is finite and overcoming failure is infinite leadership.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high-stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

The simple answer is to find someone you can confide in. My wife is my greatest confidant. I utilize her as a sounding board because I trust her opinion, and no matter the feedback, I know it is honest. Find a “safe space” with someone who is looking out for your wellbeing. I was recently a presenter at Tulsa’s Economic Empowerment Day, which BOK Financial sponsored to help commemorate the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre. My wife was the one person I trusted to give me honest feedback as I prepared for that honor. I know I don’t always get the feedback I want, but I always know that it will be genuine and sincere when it comes from Heidi.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality, and inclusion. This is, of course, a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

I don’t believe I reveal anything revolutionary by saying that the issues are systemic. As time passes and we don’t recognize that certain issues are caused by turning a blind eye, we perpetuate the problem. In my last response, I spoke about creating a “safe space.” I believe there needs to be a safe space to talk about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This space is created when both sides decide to make it so. For example, I have to accept as a black male that someone who is not a black male is genuinely curious about how I view the world when they say, “I don’t understand (insert racial differences here).” That said, someone has to be brave enough to ask me about their curiosities. I feel confident that the more we discuss the issues, the better it will get. By better, I mean that we can depart from difficult conversations and arrive at simple race conversations. Once we become comfortable with uncomfortable conversations, we can move on to realizing change.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

I wish I could tell your readers that I’ve done my best in this area. I am a black male attempting to climb a corporate ladder in an industry that doesn’t have a black male holding the ladder steady for me. I can remember walking into a meeting and looking around and not seeing a similar face. So I had a choice: Do I approach this situation like no one will understand me or approach it as if I am the best person to explain my perspective? I have found some of the best friends I could ever have at work, so I am optimistic about Diversity and Inclusion where I am today. I am fortunate to work for a company that is really leaning into Diversity and Inclusion. I am blessed to be called upon to share my perspective because it is taken seriously.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

It is obvious but not always a reality. Today, a diverse executive team is necessary. It gives diversity an executive face in your organization, making it known that dreams are obtainable for the diverse future leaders within the organization. I think your readers know that future leaders need and want to see themselves on the executive floor. While I believe the most important role of diversity on the executive team is to promote further diversity, we can also agree that diversity of thought is paramount for success in today’s ever-changing business climate.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

Safe Space — Let’s talk about it maturely because we just want to know what we don’t understand. Respect — I may not understand, but I respect your opinion. Vulnerability — I want you to know that I am letting my guard down and I may look silly, but I don’t care because I want us to be better. Silence is Deadly — Just because it is uncomfortable doesn’t mean we don’t talk about it. Education — Unconscious bias is a popular topic, but for a good reason. What is yours?

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

Call me naive, but I’m optimistic. My son doesn’t understand why people are judged based on skin color instead of their character. He is a constant reminder that we are born innocent, and then we are influenced. My optimism is rooted in the progress I’ve seen in my lifetime and that it will continue. In fact, my “bonus son” is white, and I see how he looks at me; he sees a role model, and that is it. Can it be resolved? From my perspective, it is already happening.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I want to buy lunch for the next Tony Porter. I am not without flaws, but I made it out of my systemic environment. I would rather pay it forward than enjoy the company of powerful people. I would easily trade a power lunch for a powerful experience with someone that will make a difference in the world. Can I share my breakfast/lunch with Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey or Bill Gates with someone younger and more amazing than myself?

