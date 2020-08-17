Tony Delgado On Ways To Manage Stress In Your Life As You Carry On With Entrepreneurship

Tony Delgado is a dynamic entrepreneur from Puerto Rico who’s helped countless lives through his entrepreneurial and philanthropic work. Over the years, Tony has faced dozens of stressful situations that have given him a unique outlook on life.

Today, Tony reveals how he overcame all of these setbacks and became the accomplished individual he is today. Stick around! You’ll surely gain a thing or two from the gems discussed in this article.

Stress Is A Global Phenomena

First, we will start off with a brief explanation of the term “stress.” Stress is a feeling of emotional or physical tension. It can come from any event or thought that makes you feel frustrated, angry, or nervous.

As humans, we experience stressful situations throughout the course of our lives; it might come in the form of losing your job, emotional problems such as depression, or an increase in financial obligations. But what really matters is how we handle these problems.

Tony believes that starting your day with a perfect breakfast can determine how the rest of the day will go. The effects of a bad diet are adverse, and prioritizing and controlling your diet is quintessential. According to Tony, Your diet can be the greatest factor that will affect your productivity during the day. After having a balanced breakfast, he engages in light physical activities such as walking.

“I walk around the beach every morning to ensure that I begin my day well, this stimulates my energy and gives me a lively day all through.” Tony shares.

Learn To Stay Calm

As an entrepreneur, Tony’s day is plagued with calls, emails, and online meetings from all around the world. For example, he recently launched Disrupt India and receives constant calls from subordinates. Some of these calls come with good news and obviously, some with not so good news.

Learning to relax and attend to these calls when he is calm has been a game-changer for him. After all, if you approach a problem under pressure, it might lead to mistakes.

Having achieved what many people are looking forward to having, Tony reveals that this has to be his greatest advice for Young entrepreneurs.

Let Time Take Its Course

Have you ever heard of the shiny object syndrome? Well to keep things short, the shiny object syndrome is the entrepreneurial equivalent of a small child chasing after shiny objects.

Tony shares that he is always stunned by entrepreneurs who start a business one day and expect millionaire status the next day. He further goes on to explain that the entrepreneurs who start a business not to solve a problem but to reap profits often fall in that category.

Gratitude is a requirement for every business. If you cannot delay gratitude, then you do not qualify to be in business.

“You no longer have to relocate to a big city like New York to have access to the best opportunities and education in the world. All you need to succeed is WiFi and a Dream.

If you have basic internet access, you already have everything you need to learn more, earn more, thrive, and prosper thanks to the power of the digital economy.” – Tony Delgado