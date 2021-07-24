Tommy Pederson of Vekhayn: “The most common mistake I see people make when trying to lose weight is rushing themselves”

The most common mistake I see people make when trying to lose weight is rushing themselves.

Tommy Pederson is the owner of Vekhayn.com, a fitness and bodybuilding website. Tommy got sick of finding ‘fad diets’ and ‘6-week workout plans’ that didn’t work and were made to make money and take advantage of their fans, so Tommy wanted to make a change in the fitness world. He spends most of his time making publishing articles so people can find accurate and free information on how to actually obtain their ideal body. Tommy is featured in USA Today, Reader’s Digest, Business Insider, and more!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Yes, thank you for having me! My childhood story is actually a bit crazy, and really highlights how I became the person who cares about others so much.

So, I grew up in Las Vegas, but my wonderful Mom became incredibly sick out of nowhere. Long story short- there was a Doctor in Las Vegas who was reusing needles in between patients. Now, this means if he had put a needle in somebody with a serious disease, it would then be given to the next patient he put a needle in.

Turns out, my mom was given what is called, ‘MRSA’- a VERY severe form of it. She was already immunocompromised, and the MRSA was put directly in her bloodstream. She became so ill to the point that she had multiple heart attacks in front of me growing up. I had to be there and wait for the paramedics to come and put their EKG on her and rapidly transport her to the hospital.

Strangely enough, I found the job interesting. And I wanted to help my mom out! So, I got an interest in medicine and I always wanted to learn how to help other people that were sick. My mom was so important to me, and I didn’t want her to die, and I realized early on how important life is.

I kept that spirit and always became a person who put others before me. Today, I am a licensed EMT who is trying to become an Emergency Medicine Physician.

But, as I grew up, I also found bodybuilding quite fun. And you know what? A lot of people are super self-conscious about their bodies. And I found out that I could help people get their dream body and make a serious positive impact in their life- so I stuck with it!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I’d say my main career is ‘medicine’- but I’d take it a step back and say my ultimate career is “helping people”. Even if my job as an EMT is just to simply bring someone to the hospital and help save their life- I go above and beyond with patient care.

Nowhere in any healthcare manual does it say you have to cater to your patient’s every little request- but I will. Even if it’s something so minuscule as getting them another blanket, turning off the lights, or just listening to their life story- I’ll do it without hesitation.

My mom taught me that. It doesn’t matter if I’m in medicine or the fitness industry- my whole goal in life to help others. My mother always told me to put others before me and to be selfless. It’s a great trait, and I’m incredibly thankful for her raising me the way she did. So many people appreciate the genuine kindness and empathy I show others- and I can only thank my mom for that.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Great question. I personally feel that we all have many people in our lives that will encourage us along the way- but if I had to choose a particular person I would pick my friend, David.

It’s just, this guy never dismissed any of my crazy dreams or ideas. In fact, when I first told him I wanted to become a physician, he was on board with me, and he’s now in his third year of college trying to go to medical school with me! He became an EMT with me too! It’s awesome. Most of my friends would’ve just said, “oh that’s cool” or “well that’s tough to do”- no this guy had the gall to not even just support me, but join me on my mission!

No matter what crazy ideas I spewed at him, he was always beside me. And you know what? That confidence actually pushed me really far. I always had a problem with overthinking things as I grew up, and he really helped me just learn that life lesson of, “Well, what’s the worst that could happen?” and dive into my dreams!

And that was really important when I had this vision to start my bodybuilding website. I had doubts, but he helped me get the website started and he would read everything I wrote and encourage me to keep writing.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Haha- okay, nobody is allowed to make fun of me for this. But I may be the only person who has ever been run over by their own bicycle, let me explain.

I was running this fitness event in my town, basically, we had a group of say 8–10 people that were all biking the trails to burn off some fat. Well, I usually stay in the back of the group to make sure nobody gets injured or anything.

Well…I was being an idiot and I was trying to bike with one arm on the handlebar.

Long story short, there was a massive bump and I wasn’t paying attention, so I pulled the brake cable but far too late. I hit the bump, flew OVER the handlebars (no joke!), and slammed onto the sidewalk concrete (dislocating my shoulder in the process) and just tearing up my entire face and left leg in the process.

Just when I thought it was over, BAAAM. My bike hadn’t caught up yet- now keep in mind this all happened in a matter of about 2 seconds- but then my bike came PLOWING THROUGH me smashing the tire over my head and crashing down on me in a grand finale of pain.

Honestly, it taught me many lessons. First of all, don’t be an idiot hahaha. For real though, it taught me that no matter how good you think you are at something, you can always make mistakes. Never think that you’re too good to make a mistake.

Here I was, a bicyclist for nearly 12 years, nearly smashing my head open and dislocating my arm. I’m not perfect, and I need to leave that ego at the door.

This thought process has also taught me to be open to learning from others, even if they are a beginner or new in the industry. And honestly, it’s paid off. People respect that I am humble and don’t think I am better than anyone else, and I take ownership for my mistakes.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite Life Lesson Quote has to be, “The darker the night, the brighter the stars”.

It resonates with me because, it’s basically saying that no matter how bad things get, there’s always something positive you can make out of it. I’ve been in some rough situations in my life, financially, emotionally, et cetera.

That quote has just always stuck with me. Even in my worst times where I was jobless, single, and depressed, it just reminded me that there is always something good we can make out of it. Things like, “Hey, I got fired, but that means I can have a fun new job opportunity I had no idea was waiting for me”. Or, “Hey, you know what- I got evicted, but that means I get to travel and find a new exciting place to live”.

And it comes in with the gym too. “I had a bad workout, but at least I got a workout in”.

I think a lot of people can really benefit from that quote.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m working on a massive like 10,000+ word book on how to gain muscle by eating fast food. And trust me, that sounds crazy and all, but it’s actually true.

Matter of fact, I used to work at McDonald’s. I got free food (the job isn’t that bad when you get to have those delicious fries!) all day long I worked. So, I went to the gym before my shift, then ate as much McDonald’s food as I could, and yes I mean Big Macs, Cookies, McDoubles, all the yummy stuff- and put on a ton of muscle.

I’m also trying to write a massive page on my blog basically highlighting start to finish how to start weight lifting- a completely free, no messing around guide that anyone can follow. That means if you’ve never stepped foot in a gym in your life, you can read that and literally become the next Arnold Schwarzenegger- free of charge.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

Yes of course, it wouldn’t make much sense for me to chime in here if I ran a video game blog haha.

So, I run Vekhayn, one of the biggest bodybuilding websites in the world. I started it from scratch!

I got sick and tired of finding all those fake ‘6-week six pack shortcuts’ or ‘fad diets’ online. I’m sure many of you can relate to this too. Like for real, how do they even get away with this? They charge $50–100 for a program that never works and these guys are filthy rich off of it.

I am sick of it, it’s not okay to take advantage of people like that. This is people’s health we are talking about and people think it’s funny to just slam a big price tag on some gimmick workout program and make money off of it.

So, I spend countless days just finding things people searched up and then writing an authentic, free, and informative article to help people actually reach their body goals.

For most things bodybuilding you search up, you can usually find a Vekhayn article on that page that is going to give you free and genuine information that you can apply right away.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

Keep in mind I am also an EMT. So, I do actually look at healthy body weight from a medical standpoint too.

I think most people think a healthy body weight is a shredded 6 pack with 4% body fat, but this just couldn’t be further from the truth!

In my eyes, a healthy body weight for most people is going to be around 13–15% body fat. This is where most people will have a good amount of energy, balanced hormones, have a regular appetite, look normal, and they won’t be winded or anything going up the stairs.

Most people don’t realize the severe hormonal changes that happen when you become super low body weight. And in my eyes, it’s just not worth it. Those hormone changes can turn some people into literal monsters- I have seen marriages ruined by someone going to 5% body fat.

And people also don’t realize the severe health risks associated with being over 20% body fat. I’ve had so many patients have heart attacks or strokes because they weighed so much their arteries would have fat buildup inside of them.

So, staying in the middle at around 13% body fat is the best way to be at healthy body weight. Unfortunately, that number on the scale can just be so different from person to person due to height, genetics, and things like how much muscle is in their body.

The best way to find your healthy weight is to find your body fat percentage. You can usually find some cheap ‘body fat calipers’ on Target or Amazon, and they go on different parts of your body where fat accumulates- then it tells you what your body fat percentage is.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Personally, I say any body weight where you’re going to be hovering around 13% body fat is healthy. But, each person is different.

The best way to discern if you’re too overweight or too underweight is to listen to your body. And that’s one of the most important things you can do for your health in general.

Hey, if you got abs, that’s cool- but if you’re feeling incredibly fatigued and sick all day, your body is telling you it’s time to eat a little bit more.

And vice versa, if you put on a ton of fat- or HEY, EVEN MUSCLE, if you gain that weight and start feeling lousy, sick, or you’re having a hard time catching your breath, your body is telling you that it’s time to cut back a bit.

Eventually, as you move up and down the weight scale you’ll find a weight that suits you perfectly. One where your mood is really good and you feel healthy.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

As an EMT, I will never hold this back. I want everybody listening to this to pay close attention here.

Being over or under your healthy body weight has incredibly negative health effects that the media won’t really tell you. I have seen it first hand, so I will tell you.

If you’re under that healthy body weight, you will have severe hormonal problems. But it doesn’t stop there. For some people, they don’t eat more and they become anorexic. Many of these anorexic people have no idea but their body is in a horrible spot. I have seen some anorexic patients so bad that their heart tissue and/or brain tissue gets broken down for energy, and they usually die soon after. And people don’t realize that many anorexic people don’t really have the important vitamins and minerals like Potassium or Calcium that regulate your heartbeat, leading to early heart arrhythmias and heart attacks.

For most people though, they can be super irritable if they are under their healthy body weight. They may even lose a lot of sleep and have difficulties focusing. Many of them will be constantly fatigued and have low energy, so they sleep frequently.

On the other end of the spectrum, if you’re over your healthy body weight- it isn’t much better. Most people will show early symptoms of fatigue, pain, shortness of breath, loss of libido, and a hard time sleeping as sleep apnea develops.

As you increase that weight, you develop a HUGE risk for diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. I will tell you, most of my patients that have had heart attacks could have completely avoided it if they had not been incredibly overweight.

When you get so overweight, your body fat starts accumulating in your arteries. This reduces blood flow and increases your blood pressure normally, but that’s not the biggest problem.

Eventually, that fat will clog your artery. That means that all the blood flowing in your body will instantly stop. It’s like clogging a drain. And unless you can get to a hospital that can do surgery in time to get rid of that blockage, you will likely die.

I’m telling you, this stuff is not a joke. Pay attention to your body weight- your emotions and mood will feel so much better.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

A healthy body weight will make someone perform much better and feel so much better. To be honest with you, I think most people won’t really care about the actual ‘health’ part of staying at a healthy body weight.

Now, hear me out, I know that sounds strange but the thing is, it’s not the ‘health’ that most people notice. It’s how drastically different they feel at a healthy body weight, they feel so much happier overall.

When you are at an unhealthy bodyweight, your body undergoes so many hormonal changes that you’ll feel really sick and gross all the time. Most people notice incredible fatigue, they feel really tired, they lose motivation, and they have a hard time even sleeping.

But, when you’re at a healthy body weight, your hormones are normal. This makes you feel so much better, you get that motivation again- that drive! You feel much better when you wake up, when you exercise, or even when you’re just at the grocery store.

It also makes you less prone to injury and boosts your immune system. I think a lot of people that complain about being sluggish all day or low energy just simply aren’t at their ideal, healthy body weight.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Okay, here’s the thing. I don’t give the typical advice you’ll hear from fitness and bodybuilding experts. Let’s be honest here, most people don’t want to stick to some fad diet for the rest of their life or do some weird workout every morning.

Let me tell you a little secret, I usually only eat fast food- and I’m in great shape. So, I want anybody listening to this interview to pay attention closely to these 5 things, because it isn’t the usual ‘eat fruits and vegetables’ advice you hear every day. It’s a legitimate way to basically keep eating what you love, but to get to that healthy bodyweight.

Now, before we begin. I encourage everybody to find their healthy body weight first. I highly recommend seeing a physician for this, haha-it’s what they’re paid to do. Honestly though, your primary care provider knows so much about your history, family history, and more that they can find basically a near exact healthy body weight for you.

Number 1: Find out your “Total Daily Energy Expenditure”, which is the amount of calories you burn every day, and either eat above that or under that to reach your healthy body weight.

You can usually find a calculator online, or you can ask your physician. It is dependent on your weight and height.

So, every day we burn a certain amount of calories, right? Even if you’re walking at the mall, exercising, or even just lying in your bed- you are burning calories.

Now, here is where the law of physics comes in. If you eat less calories than you are burning, you will have to lose weight. If you eat more calories than you are burning, you will gain weight. Your body cannot generate fat or muscle without the calories for it, it just can’t pop out of thin air. And vice versa, your body cannot just make the fat dissipate into a void- it has to have a reason to burn it. When you eat under that calorie limit, you are now burning that fat as your body needs it for energy.

Weight loss cannot be simpler thanks to science. Back 500 years ago, we didn’t know the exact numbers like we do today. Now, you can find the exact amount of calories you are eating,

So, take that number, and start tracking all the calories you eat every day. You can use an app like MyFitnessPal or Cronometer to type in the foods you’re eating- and it will automatically put the calories in for you. Just eat under or above this calorie limit depending on your goals. And if you’re happy at your current body weight, just eat right at that number and you won’t gain/lose any weight- you’ll stay the same!

Number 2: Eat the foods you already enjoy and love, but just make sure you’re under that calorie limit for the day.

All of you, this is something that is going to make weight loss so so so much easier. You don’t need to cut out brownies, cookies- or anything like that.

In fact, I eat so many cookies and so much junk food- even when I’m losing weight. Sure, it isn’t the best idea, but I mean- how can I resist?

Honestly though, that’s how most people fail these ‘fad diets’. They force you to cut out anything that YOU LIKE TO EAT! And when you aren’t able to actually enjoy eating, one of our most basic biological functions, you won’t stick to that diet.

So here’s the trick. Find the amount of calories in whatever dessert or sweet you are eating, and just add it to your total for the day. Make sure that your total calories for the day are either under that number if you’re trying to lose weight, above that number to gain weight, or the same to stay at the same weight.

Yes, you can eat those brownies or whatever you want. Caveat though- those items are usually higher in calories. So, eating one cookie may be 300 calories, when if you ate something else such as a sandwich, you’d be getting a lot more bang for your buck.

Also, those foods don’t always make you feel full- which I will discuss in the next point. But, just keep that in mind. If you’re having a dessert, try to eat it with something like lunch or dinner so you feel fuller with it- but you still get that delicious taste.

Yes- I’m not kidding, you can finally eat that dessert and still lose weight. In fact, there have been days that I’ve had a diet consisting of 4–5 chicken breasts and 10 cookies to reach 2,000 calories. Do I recommend it? No- but I have a serious sweet tooth, so I figured- why not work smarter and not harder? I still lost weight, but I enjoyed what I was eating.

Number 3: Eat foods that make you FULL.

I have no idea how so many weight loss guides gloss over this. Everybody, I’m telling you- eating foods that make you feel FULL is one of the BEST ways to lose weight.

Now, obviously- calories are all that matter at the end of the day. But I definitely don’t want to sit there and listen to my stomach nag at me all day about how hungry it is.

Get this, buy some chicken breast at the store, buy a cheap electric grill (george foreman camper grill is nice), and when you’re hungry just cook off 2 chicken breasts. Season them, etcetera. Get some vegetables like broccoli and lettuce, and just eat it together.

I know some of you may be screaming, Tommy is definitely crazy, what is he even thinking? But I’m telling you- eat this, and you will feel full for the next 4–5 hours minimum.

Plus, it’s only like 400 calories. So you’ll get 400 calories of food, which gives you a ton of other calories throughout the day to work with- but you’ll feel full for hours on end.

That means you won’t get an angry stomach yelling at you, and you won’t get ‘hangry’. Plus, that means less calories now can be more calories later in things like dessert.

Number 4: Replace any and all beverages you drink with the ‘diet’ or ‘zero-sugar’ version.

So many people don’t like diet or zero-sugar soda because they’ve barely tried it. Let me tell you, after you start drinking a few of them- the taste almost becomes better than the sugar filled version.

Here’s the thing, yes water is healthy and all, but we all indulge in some sugary drinks here and there. From Coca-Cola to iced tea, these beverages often have hundreds of calories in them.

But, for nearly every one of those sugary sodas you drink- the company makes a diet or zero-sugar version of the product.

I know, you’re thinking that diet soda is gross, but again let me tell you- after you try 1–2 diet sodas it’s almost impossible to go back.

Okay okay, I know what you’re thinking, Tommy, why would I even drink the diet soda in the first place?

Well, what if I told you that diet soda/zero-sugar drinks are actually a superweapon for losing weight. It works in two ways.

First of all, if you’re drinking even three cans of Pepsi a day, that’s an extra 600–700 calories that won’t fill you up, for some people that is nearly half of their calories for the day.

So, right away you’re getting rid of a ton of calories in your diet. That can add up to 62 lbs of fat per year- even if you’re just drinking three cans a day.

But second, most diet sodas and drinks actually reduce your appetite. Diet sodas have been shown in multiple studies to cause people to have less sugar cravings, feel more full after a meal, and give you energy. Most of this comes from the caffeine content in the drink, but some of it has to do with the sweeteners used and the liquid content of what you’re drinking.

Folks, I’m telling you- this is a great way to manage your weight. You don’t need to get rid of the things that taste good, just substitute it with the diet version.

I’m telling you, Coke Zero tastes very similar to Coke, but without any of the calories or sugar. Plus, that sugar will cause hunger pangs as it spikes your blood sugar, so you’re saving yourself that hungriness again.

And again folks, you’re still getting that awesome taste and you still get to enjoy your sodas, but this time you’re actually losing weight. It’s literally impossible to gain weight from drinking diet soda. It doesn’t matter if you drunk a million cans of diet soda, it will not put any weight on you. They are 0 calories! (but, don’t drink that many diet sodas, ever…)

Also, tons of companies have been on this whole ‘diet’ wave, so virtually any drink you regularly drink will have a diet or zero sugar version. Even companies like Snapple have Diet Snapple, Arizona Tea has zero-sugar tea, et cetera.

And I know I sound crazy, but those diet/zero-sugar versions taste way better than the normal ones!

Number 5: Even if you have a bad day and eat too much/too little, just keep going- internalize it is all about consistency.

There is nobody on this Earth that can go from overweight to six-pack shredded in 4 weeks, nobody! If there is, please tell him to contact me immediately I want to know his secret!

But seriously, this thing is all about consistency. Folks, you need to internalize that this weight loss thing isn’t about a 4 week race, it’s a lifelong marathon. You may not see results for months on end, it may only be at that 6 month mark you finally see a difference.

If you go to thanksgiving and eat a little too much, don’t give up. This is where most people mess up, they eat too much and just toss the whole thing away. It’s okay if you miss a day, or two, or even three. Just get back to it as soon as possible.

We aren’t perfect, we all make mistakes. Sometimes that’s just how life happens, and you don’t need to give up your weight loss goals because of it. Just give it a few days, then get right back at it.

This is all a long term game. And I believe in you, it isn’t always easy, but even when everything goes wrong, just get yourself realigned a few days later and shake it off. It’s not a big deal.

You dieting for 3 days won’t do anything significant. And you eating too much at Christmas with your family isn’t going to do anything significant either. You may look bloated, or look fatter due to water weight- but it’s all in your head.

Just sit down, remember it’s all about consistency, and just get back to it in a few days.

Let me tell you a secret. I train bodybuilders all the time, and you wouldn’t believe it- but these guys are the most notorious for cheating on their diet. But you know what? They just get right back to it the next day. If they overeat when they’re close to a competition, they don’t throw in the towel, they just get right back to it.

These guys do it for a living and they know the truth too- it’s just about consistency. There’s nothing more to it. When everything falls apart, take a deep breath, realign yourself, and get back to it. You got this!

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Look, the problem I’ve identified across all of my clients that end up yo-yo dieting is that they aren’t able to have the freedom to eat what they want.

That’s why I aim to solve it by using the scientific approach. You folks out there can eat cookies, brownies, cake- all as long as you eat under that calorie limit for the day.

And most of my clients never yo-yo diet again because dieting becomes fun. They realize they can eat the food that they’ve always wanted and still lose weight.

Nobody like sitting there and eating only vegetables, fruits, and cooked meat all day. It just makes people agitated that they can’t even control what they eat, and I think on a psychological reason when people can’t even control what they want to eat- they just ignore the diet.

This approach makes everybody happy, it lets them eat whatever they want as long as we eat under a certain amount of calories a day. And this isn’t some made up theory either, it’s science.

For anybody listening to this interview, this method is sure to stop that yo-yo dieting, as it builds a life long habit of eating whatever you want, but managing your food correctly. You might find yourself saying, “Oh, I can only have three cookies before bed to lose weight”- instead of just eating the cookies out of anger because you aren’t allowed to on that fad diet program.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The most common mistake I see people make when trying to lose weight is rushing themselves.

Folks, it’s a marathon, not a sprint! And I feel you, I do- everybody wants to see those body changes overnight. But you have to trust in yourself to be that long distance runner and to continually lose that weight.

Here’s the thing. People start out, and the first 1–2 weeks of weight loss are actually pretty easy. You see a lot of changes right away, but after that- it kind of becomes stagnant. You become way hungrier, more timid, and you don’t really see any results anymore so you usually give up

But, if you just accept that it’s going to be a long haul and a consistency game, you’ll have a much better chance at it.

Think of weight loss like the highway. Sure, you can go in the fast lane, and you’ll get to your destination faster. But, if you go in the slow lane or pull over for a little bit, it’s really not that big of a deal right? You just add a few more minutes onto your commute. Sometimes there is construction, traffic, and other delays.

It’s the same with weight loss. And sometimes if you rush it too fast, you’ll get pulled over or you crash. Sometimes, you just need to sit in the right lane and cruise to your destination. Sometimes you got to switch lanes, or slow down for construction.

But at the end of it, you’re still going to your destination, and you’re making progress every day.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I think deep down the true reason why we don’t implement all of this into our lives is our innate fear of failure. I think deep down we all worry that if we try this and fail, that there’s no hope for us- so we naturally avoid it.

And weight loss is a scary thing. When you’re at that point where you have determined that you don’t like how your body looks anymore and you want to change, you get really self-conscious and concerned. And with that, you wonder if it’s possible for you to change.

I think most of us have a lack of self-belief in ourselves to actually stick with it and lose that weight. And I won’t lie- I had it too. I was always worried, what if I go to the gym and never make any progress? What if I stay the same size? Won’t everybody just laugh at me?

But, I stuck with it. I’ll be honest, I made really slow progress, especially the first few months, but I learned it’s all about that long haul.

And that’s the same thing with weight loss. It’s a slow process, but you just need to believe in yourself, and trust the process.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Great question. I think the best way to make sure these ideas get put into practice is by getting a friend to do it with you- and to get an actual small white board and put it in your room.

First of all, if you get a friend who’s willing to do this with you, it’s hard to fail. If you mess up your diet or skip the gym, your friend will call you asking where you are an hold you accountable. And vice versa, you’ll hold them accountable. It’s a support group. And a strong one too, I know I get embarrassed when my friend Ian calls me asking why I skipped the gym that night.

Second of all, having that white board that you can write on and edit in your room reminds you every single day you wake up what your goals are. You can write your workout plan, diet plan, and body goals on there. That way when you wake up, you’ll always see what your goals are- you can’t forget them.

Sometimes with all the hustle and bustle in our lives, the gym can become a second thought and can be forgotten if we have something really stressful going on. Having that physical reminder in your room will keep it fresh on your mind.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I wish that our whole country could have a huge diet movement. All of us can agree that in the past 20 years the grocery store has rapidly changed from meat, eggs, and milk to tons of processed, sugary foods. In fact, in my opinion, it’s sad that the fresh produce section in grocery stores is so small now.

I mean, you see aisles on aisles of chips, sugary snacks, processed snack bars, and more junk food and I just think it’s wrong. It’s teaching our kids the wrong message.

Personally, I wish our whole country could come together and petition for a change in the food we eat. It won’t only do good for us in losing weight, as fruits, vegetables, and meat have way less calories than these sugary snacks- but it will do good for our health. It’s very early but many physicians are linking these processed foods to things like allergies, reduced immune responses, and fatigue.

This movement would benefit every single person in our world. And I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened soon.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Haha, I know it sounds cliché but I would love to have lunch with Arnold Schwarzenegger. I think his whole passion was helping people- and bodybuilding of course. But, he’s retired now and the bodybuilding world today is very different than the one he starred in. I wish I could talk to him and almost, if you will, carry on the torch for him so his dreams and ideas are carried on in the bodybuilding world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Our lovely readers can follow my work on my website Vekhayn!

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.