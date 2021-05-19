Tomi Thomas: “Be open but trust your higher self always”

Be open but trust your higher self always. “If you have your flyer and you’re happy with it, put it out.” A good friend of mine said this to me, his name is Ley. It basically means if you’re good with what you have created no matter what’s going on, let it go, present it to the world it’s your work you created it, you are happy with it, then it’s perfect, let it go.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Tomi Thomas.

With a 10 year span of musical experience, Nigerian Singer, Songwriter and Musical Artist, Tomi Thomas has produced a strong body of music that has helped to establish a growing presence in Africa which has expanded to Europe. Tomi Thomas began his career in 2009 as part of a successful Nigerian Collective called Loud On Sound (LOS) who played an instrumental role in championing the new wave sound currently disrupting the Nigerian music charts. The Collective are known for smash hits such as, #BadGuyP, #OnFire and their most recent reunion 3 track Single titled #Tribe. In addition to musical experiences, Tomi has worked in collaboration with renowned brands like Budwiser, Samsung, Jameson, musical companies{Redbull Music Academy, ART-X Live Music, Hard Rock Cafe, PGM Live and artists to produce music that is shaping the local industry and wider entertainment industry in Africa, the UK, America and quite notably Portugal.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

It’s a pleasure to be here speaking with you. Thank you for your time and passion. I grew up in Nigeria and was born in Lagos. My family moved to Kano up north, where I spent my formative years, moved back to Lagos, Ogba, to be precise, and lived there with my sisters Kemi, Bumi, my mother, and grandmother. There was always love in the home. It was as though I was in a fantasy. I’m grateful for those years after which we moved to Adeniyi Jones. This is where I grew into the artist and being I am today.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

It was my grandmother’s birthday, and I performed for her and my family on the living room table. It was a very pivotal moment for me. I knew that this was something I wanted to do as I lit up the room. I was a little rascal, and I loved putting on a show. It was great to put smiles on my family members’ faces.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Wow, the most interesting story?? For me, every moment has been breathtaking, so the whole story is interesting, the ups and downs not knowing what’s about to happen. Blockades challenges. Overcoming the challenges and just finding a way out of what life throws at you. For me, it’s about knowing that it’s all perfect, and if you want it, it’s worth it. That’s what I feel. That’s what makes it interesting.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I made would be not understanding how to put my voice across properly and correcting that by practicing daily singing, daily learning control, breathing, training the abdomen muscles so you can regulate the air properly. It’s air bending. And the best air benders are the best singers.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m working on my first project in a minute. It’s called the Hopeless Romantic EP. Beyond that, I’ve been in the studio with a lot of amazing artists in the last 6 months, from Ghana to the UK to the US and even legends in Jamaica. I feel super blessed and empowered in this present now. It’s a beautiful place to be.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I feel it’s important to diversify in arts to give life to new art forms and new styles. One can have a solid foundation and then lean out to try new skills to attain new levels of consciousness, and this can be easily transmitted through TV social media radio. It directly impacts culture as a representation of the times. History is being made in the culture which is happening now, and we are all co-creators shaping the scene piece by piece, breath by breath.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Trust no one but yourself. It’s better for your heart. You are gonna get hurt by someone you trust in the long run. Best to be prepared. Choose love always. It’s hard, but you just have to find a way to vibrate higher. Don’t let anyone mess with your energy. What you give, you get, so yeah. Practice practice practice. Make sure you put in your hours to master your craft. I play the guitar, so I know the importance of practice and how time can fly by. Please make sure to get it cracking at the break of dawn. It’s not easy, but it’s worth it. Believe in your vision. Trust yourself, listen to what people say or critique, take what you need, and put aside what doesn’t serve you. Be open but trust your higher self always. “If you have your flyer and you’re happy with it, put it out.” A good friend of mine said this to me, his name is Ley. It basically means if you’re good with what you have created no matter what’s going on, let it go, present it to the world it’s your work you created it, you are happy with it, then it’s perfect, let it go.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Pace yourself. Take the time you need. And give it your all when you are working. Consistency is key. Always remember that.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would speak of Light. I believe that the evolution of humanity is upon us, and those who can access their higher self have the power of pure potentiality behind them. I would speak to the lightworkers, the sages, the healers, the empaths, and all those who trust in love and tap their energies straight from the source. I would ask them to be purely free and honestly true.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Oh yes, my brothers Anthony and Eziefula, these two guys are my support system. They keep me gingered (excited) and focused and are always right there with me through thick and thin, and I appreciate them beyond measure. Thank you, brothers, for your time and passion. My family, my mother, is my number one fan. My sisters’ love and support me absolutely, and I’m a sweet tooth, so I thank chocolate drop for her love (expression of adoration). Oh, and yes, I have a dragon who’s a true friend (idiom).

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Champion no easy” This is my current head state atm. To be a champion takes a lot of energy and focus, and well, if you wanna be one. You have to attain that consciousness, you have to attain that state of being. It’s a choice, a decision you make moment to moment, day to day. It’s very, very hard to do so, but champions do, hence champion no easy!!! word to my brother Vinny. #SooncatchPokémon

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Wow, I’d love to share a room with Damian Marley. He’s influenced me a great deal over the years, and I appreciate him as a being. He’s definitely someone I would love to meet and talk with. In the US, I would love to speak with Jamie Fox. Yes, a day with Jamie Fox would be epic. I’ve admired his craft and art form over the decade, and what an incredible artist he is phenomenal.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can get me on Instagram & Twitter at @tomithomas_los

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you so much for your time and passion. Best regards, Tomi Thomas.