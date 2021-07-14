Tom Treanor of Treasure Data: “Network with other digital marketers”

Grow beyond specializing in just a single channel or specialization and start to understand how it all works as a system — website, forms, email, PPC, social, retargeting, etc. Move beyond a single area to become a “full stack marketer,” who knows how everything works as a system.

Marketing a product or service today is easier than ever before in history. Using platforms like Facebook ads or Google ads, a company can market their product directly to people who perfectly fit the ideal client demographic, at a very low cost. Digital Marketing tools, Pay per Click ads, and email marketing can help a company dramatically increase sales. At the same time, many companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools often see disappointing results.

In this interview series called “How to Effectively Leverage The Power of Digital Marketing, PPC, & Email to Dramatically Increase Sales”, we are talking to marketers, advertisers, brand consultants, & digital marketing gurus who can share practical ideas from their experience about how to effectively leverage the power of digital marketing, PPC, & email.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tom Treanor.

Tom Treanor is the CMO for Treasure Data, a leading enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) provider. Previously, he was on the product team at Amazon’s Alexa Internet, Director of Marketing for Wrike and Head of Digital Marketing for Meltwater. He has an MBA from the Wharton School of Business.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

After graduating from Wharton Business School and working for a consulting firm, I joined Hewlett Packard, where I held three different roles over eight years. After my experience at HP, I felt like a great generalist without a specific specialization, so I decided to take some time to find my niche. At that same time, digital marketing was starting to gain momentum and I was immediately intrigued by the opportunity to be a part of something that was growing so quickly. I studied digital marketing on the side — PPC, SEO, social media marketing, etc. — and took on a few clients until I was finally able to start my own agency. I leveraged my strengths in SEO, content and social media marketing to land a job at Meltwater as the head of digital marketing, and later was recruited by Wrike as Director of Content, Social and SEO. This journey eventually led me to my current role as Treasure Data’s CMO.

Can you share a story about the funniest marketing mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Well, I learned quickly that it’s very easy to waste money on Google PPC campaigns if you don’t understand its “match types.” It’s important to utilize the system and understand how Google will match your advertisements against searches based on what type of match type you use. For example, when advertising for cat food on “broad match,” you can end up paying for searches such as, “free cat food,” “how to make cat food,” or “how fatty is cat food” — none of which will actually sell cat food. In my early days, this was a typical mistake in PPC advertising.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I have many mentors, but I’d like to highlight one in particular — Carter Hostelley, founder and CEO of LeadTail. I met Carter six years ago at a local meet up in the Bay Area. He really emphasized how important it is to focus on relationships, making connections between people and being helpful and adding value, not just focusing on transactions. He always said if all those pieces are in place good things will come, and this advice has proven to be very helpful in my career.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Treasure Data was built and founded by three Japanese entrepreneurs who were big data experts. When they created Treasure Data, they focused on the product first and foremost, making it as useful and scalable as possible. Our number one priority is taking care of the customer and making sure they are getting the support and data they need to move their business forward. In the years since, we’ve stayed true to our core values of humility, openness, honesty and reliability, which I’ve always admired.

One of our oldest customers is a video gaming company. After working with us and considering our platform a system of insight, it quickly became used as a system of record upon realizing how central the data was to its overall tech stack. With unified customer data, it was able to truly understand its customers and provide them with a better user experience. Having unified customer data also resulted in them being able to stay more compliant from a legal standpoint, which was a huge benefit to its business as well.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Be a good listener — A better leader is one who doesn’t have all the ideas. We learn so much from listening to our customers, the results from which have allowed us to enhance our product offering to meet their goals and data needs.

Keep your eye on your main goals — anything that impedes or impacts those should be your first priority (drive sales, generate meetings, etc.). As a CMO, there are so many new ideas always coming in. I have to be good at saying “no” or “not right now” because any new initiative takes valuable time and resources away from activities that are part of our agreed plans to grow awareness or generate new leads. So, unless something helps you meet your goals faster or in a better way, don’t allow yourself or your team to get pulled in other directions.

Delegate and support those people in any way possible — if someone is working on something for you, it’s important to provide whatever they need ASAP. As a leader, it’s your job to smooth the path for anyone you’re managing. You should be as helpful as possible so that everyone can be more efficient and move faster.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We just wrapped up a Guide to Customer Data Platforms — this resource is an addition to our CDP Academy. In a new category such as CDPs, it’s important to provide educational content. With content acting as the foundation of all of our digital campaigns, this information will help prospects and customers really understand what they can do with a CDP, how to select one and what to watch out for.

Ok super. Now let’s jump to the main questions of our interview. As we mentioned in the beginning, sometimes companies that just start exploring with digital marketing tools like PPC campaigns often see disappointing results. In your opinion, what are a few of the biggest mistakes companies make when they first start out with digital marketing? If you can, please share an example for each.

It’s a big mistake not to stay close enough to your agency partner. If you’re using an agency to run your PPC campaigns, you don’t want to just throw them over the wall and make them figure it all out. You really need to work closely with them to pick the keywords, as you know them best. Agencies need guidance on the nuances about the product, etc. For example, I was working with an agency who was basing a campaign on an old strategy/area of business. While the whole company knew we had switched strategies, the agency wasn’t in the loop and were getting the wrong leads with their campaign as a result.

Another misstep I see is brands treating content like a commodity. Creating quality, relevant content will improve results significantly for all campaigns. For example, when I came onboard at Treasure Data we had a generic case study approach. I revamped this to show ROI and value right off the bat while also enhancing case study design and readability. Now we are able to leverage the content via press, social, blog posts, webinars, events, etc. to make it more relevant and usable.

If you could break down a very successful digital marketing campaign into a “blueprint”, what would that blueprint look like? Please share some stories or examples of your ideas.

For every campaign, you must be clear on the target verticals you’re going after. Within the verticals, you then need to determine which personas you’re going after — what are their motivations, interests, how they do their jobs, what they do outside of work, etc. It’s also important to have an omnichannel campaign with a variety of touchpoints (advertising, social, events, content, syndication, email, etc.) to make sure you’re hitting your targets from multiple angles. Another critical component is strong design. Similar to content, if the design is lacking it will impact the overall effectiveness of the campaign. And last but certainly not least, you must measure the results and document and evaluate everything for the next campaign to ensure you’re always improving.

Let’s talk about Pay Per Click Marketing (PPC) for a bit. In your opinion which PPC platform produces the best results to increase sales?

To me, Google Ads is the most direct way to connect with searcher intent. On LinkedIn, you search topic areas or roles, but in Google, you type in a phrase e.g., “What is a CDP?” If you are good at picking keywords, your ad will show up for that search, directly tap into the mind of the searcher, and reveal content they are looking for. But as I mentioned above, you must be careful because mistakes can be expensive.

Can you please share 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful PPC campaign?

First, you must align the keywords, landing page, ad copy and assets. Messaging across the ad copy, keywords and the landing page should be similar, with your asset then delivering on the promise, takeaway, etc. If you don’t follow this framework, your ad quality will go down, which will raise the keyword price and lower the conversion rate. Monitor the campaign constantly to see what campaigns/keywords are working and pause those that are having issues so that you can rework them and make them more effective. Lastly, you must think strategically about your campaigns, which persona/industry you’re targeting, how they search, what they’re looking for and then line up the assets based on that.

Let’s now talk about email marketing for a bit. In your opinion, what are the 3 things that you need to know to run a highly successful email marketing campaign that increases sales?

Make sure your emails are targeted to the right persona and have goals attached to each one with clear calls to action. Produce compelling content that’s well-designed and well thought out. Don’t just send out an email to send it out. Make sure the design is thoughtful and make sure you think strategically about subject lines (maybe even do some A/B testing with different versions) and also the best day/time to send the email. Now that so many people are working from home they may be opening emails at different times of day and that should be taken into consideration. For any campaign, but especially emails, you would always measure and track results, such as opens, clicks, conversions, unsubscribes.

What are the other digital marketing tools that you are passionate about? If you can, can you share with our readers what they are and how to best leverage them?

SEMRush — domain and keyword insights that provide great competitive intel, including keyword rankings vs. competitors.

Triblio — a great tool for B2B companies that unifies inbound and outbound marketing with sales to drive revenue generation.

Hushly — All-in-one B2B marketing software platform that’s powered by AI. Hushly will help increase engagement and lead conversions with customized content marketing.

Treasure Data — A enterprise-scale customer data platform (CDP) that helps companies centralize their customer data in one place to drive customer experiences. It uses AI for insights, segmentation, next best action and can be activated through various channels.

Here is the main question of our series. Can you please tell us the 5 things you need to create a highly successful career as a digital marketer? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Know the technology and get your hands dirty, don’t just delegate. At Treasure Data I immediately signed up for an account and played around with the platform so I could really understand what our customers experience. Now I can give more relevant marketing ideas having used the technology. Keep your eye focused on the end goal, such as getting meetings that lead to pipeline, driving conversions, generating sales. It’s important not to get distracted by things that don’t line up with your end goal, as it’s always easy to get distracted by “busy work” projects. When someone asks me about something tactical that’s not in line with my current goal, I try to politely tell people “no” or put it on a list of future projects to tackle. Measure results and learn from each campaign. When executing content syndication or events, we use our CDP to collect the data for each campaign and use this intel to adjust events for the next year based on the campaign results. If you don’t utilize the data you’re collecting, you can’t learn and improve. Grow beyond specializing in just a single channel or specialization and start to understand how it all works as a system — website, forms, email, PPC, social, retargeting, etc. Move beyond a single area to become a “full stack marketer,” who knows how everything works as a system. Network with other digital marketers — there are plenty of camps out there who have groups on Facebook, Slack, LinkedIn or meetups. A longtime colleague, Dennis Shiao, started a Bay Area content marketing meetup that I have been attending for 6 years. I have made many valuable connections through this group, which has grown from a local meetup to one on national (and even international) scale.

What books, podcasts, videos or other resources do you use to sharpen your marketing skills? Content Inc.(?)

Content Inc — I love this book or any of the books or podcasts by Joe Pulizzi

NeilPatel.com — A website with great tips on SEO, content and other aspects of marketing

How I Built This With Guy Raz — I love listening to stories about companies going from tiny startups to massive enterprises. This podcast makes you think about the businesses, but also PR, marketing, awareness-building

Revenue Collective — Virtual and in-person invite-only group for revenue-focused executives, including CMOs, CROs, sales leaders, etc. It also provides training, networking and an open forum to ask questions

CMO Coffee Talk (hosted by 6sense) — Virtual events for CMOs and marketing executive to come together with peers and discuss timely, crowd-sourced topics

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.