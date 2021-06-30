Tom Tikka of The Impersonators: “Work hard at finding the right people to help you”

Once I got my life back on track a decade ago, I wanted to give something back. I wish I had more time to be active though and make a difference in person and not just with my wallet. Once my six children are slightly older I am intending to participate more actively.

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Tom Tikka.

Having previously been signed to Sony/BMG with Carmen Gray, one of Finland’s finest rock bands, Tom Tikka has formed The Impersonators, a two-man project born out of their ashes and designed to cut out the politics and strife which come from the rock ’n’ roll carnival of band life. Resolutely studio-based, The Impersonators channel the bejeweled power-pop of The Go-Betweens and the immediacy/worldliness of early R.E.M. to deliver timeless alt-pop melodies.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in a family of five. I have just one sibling, a brother, but my paternal grandmother lived with us. It was a rather unusual setup. Obviously, way back in the early 1900s, this would have been a rather common arrangement but it was very rare when I was a kid. Some of my friends busted my balls every once in a while because of that. But still, it was great. I loved having her around and I loved her stories about World War II and her childhood.

My parents were very musical and they both listened to music almost all the time. Without lying, there was always music on. My mom and dad had a wonderful LP collection. All the great albums of the fifties and sixties were there and also some of the best albums of the early seventies. I actually listened to my dad’s copy of Louis Armstrong’s “Louis And The Good Book” the other day. My favorite track on it was and still is “Go Down Moses”.

As a former merchant marine, my dad was not a religious person by any standards. I have a fun memory of his sailor buddies and him paying a drinking game with this particular song. Every time the choir sang the line “Let my people go”, all the sailors in the house would down one shot. They had them lined up all over our living room. It was always in good stride and everybody was always happy. I loved hanging out with the big boys and listening to their stories.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

It was those darn Elvis and Beatles movies. I watched reruns of those when I was in my teens and they were just so mesmerizing. I remember being very impressed by all these absolutely gorgeous girls chasing the Beatles down the streets of Liverpool. This was the opening scene of A Hard Day’s Night. I was sold. I was already writing songs and had my own band. I loved playing and writing but truth be told, up until that point I hadn’t realized about all the perks that came with being a professional musician and songwriter. From then on, being a managing director like my dad didn’t sound that exciting anymore. I wanted to be a rock star.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

There have been so many. I’m not sure if this can be seen as funny or interesting but to me it’s one of the most memorable music-related experiences.

I was vacationing in Rhodes with my parents and younger brother in the nineties, when just by accident we ended up in this tavern in the old town where there was an acoustic guitar hanging on the wall. As we were having dinner, this long-haired Australian guy stood up and started playing the harmonica. He was good too. He asked if there was a guitarist in the house. I stood up, took the guitar down from the wall, tuned it quickly and before very long, we were playing “Stormy Monday”. We went through a dozen or so blues tunes and had a great time playing together. We were in town for a few weeks and during that period we played a few times at that same tavern, each gig better than the one before. I was sad to go home. We swapped addresses, but of course, I never heard from him again. His name was Mick O’Dogherty. I still have the piece of paper he wrote his address on in my box of memories. Anyway, I learned a lot from those gigs. We were very close to the audience, which meant you interacted with the folks listening to you all the time. In a strange way, you were singing each line directly to them. It was an invaluable experience.

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

I would say, “Be prepared to work like a dog without achieving any success at all.”

In fact, I’d remind that person of the fact that making music for the sake of achieving success isn’t really worth it. It’s too much work and the chances of you ever making it in any way are less than slim. I would encourage those who love music and discourage those who want success. If it’s success you want, choose an easier career.

Can you please give us your favorite ”Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

My favorite quote is Abe Lincoln’s “It’s not the years in your life but rather the life in your years that counts.”

The message is simple: enjoy every second, live life to the fullest and don’t waste time with people who don’t deserve your attention. I’ve made some bad decisions in my life and have been foolish enough not to fix them when I had the chance. I try not to do that anymore, but obviously, this is easier said than done.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many, but one person without whom I wouldn’t have achieved any success at all as a songwriter is Peter Kokljuschkin. He believed in Carmen Gray, my brother’s band that I wrote songs for, at a time when nobody else did and that really made all the difference. When Sony/BMG dropped the group after two albums in 2009, Peter took a huge risk and paid for the group’s third record from his own pocket. Lucky for him, the risk paid off and the lead single “Gates Of Loneliness” became a huge hit.

Who knows what would have happened if he hadn’t taken that risk and there had been no success. I might not have ever had the confidence to truly start growing as a writer and a musician. Other key people over the years have been my brother Lappe, my fellow Impersonator Antti Autio and my wife Elina Suominen. The Impersonators would not have happened without them.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

I support two different charities, one of which is for children in need and the other for people going through a divorce. The reason why I am involved with these particular causes is because there was a time in my life when I needed similar help badly. Once I got my life back on track a decade ago, I wanted to give something back. I wish I had more time to be active though and make a difference in person and not just with my wallet. Once my six children are slightly older I am intending to participate more actively.

Other than that, I try to reach people with my songs and lyrics. I truly think more musicians should sing about social issues. Rock stars might not be politicians or decision-makers but they do have the ear of lots of people. As they say, a change can start with the smallest of whispers. This is something that Antti and I are trying to do with our latest single “Scarlet Hell” for instance, which is about the horrors of sex trafficking.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

Well, my own experiences. Obviously, as I said in terms of the small but hopefully meaningful donations I make, the catalyst for those was the fact that I received help from these charities when I needed it the most.

I suppose I feel strongly about sex trafficking because of a series of documentaries I watched a while back. It was appalling. Nearly half a million young women fall victim to sex traffickers every year. I’m not expecting to change everything with a rock song and a music video but it’s what I can do, so this is how I try to chip in. Maybe I’ll be able to wake up somebody more powerful than me to the fact that something needs to be done to this issue.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

Like I said, I wanted to give something back. I was helped at a pretty dark time in my life. Now, it was my turn to help. The final trigger was seeing a friend lose it all in bankruptcy and divorce. I had front-row seats to it all. The children had to give up their hobbies, schools, friends, everything. I had gone through the same thing. I knew just how difficult it all was. That’s when I decided to do something, even if just a little.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

One day when I am more active, I will hopefully be able to give an example. Now, I’m just a faceless supporter who makes a small donation every once in a while.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

That’s the great thing about living in Finland. The comparatively high taxes that people pay mean that everybody is involved in societal issues through supporting publicly funded organizations such as hospitals, social services and libraries. In my case, I just decided I wanted to do a little bit more.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Never sign anything without having a lawyer look at it first. I’ve signed contracts that actually forbid me to re-record or release some of my songs without the consent of the label. I’ve also signed contracts without end dates. I’ve learned all of this the hard way. I’m lucky now to be working with a bunch of great people but this hasn’t always been the case. Own your band name. If you don’t, somebody will buy the rights to it and forbid you to release music under that name. Antti and I own the name The Impersonators, and that has been very useful during the past two years. Seriously, don’t market your band or put any money towards it until you own the name of the product you are marketing. It’ll all be in vain if you lose the rights to the name. Work hard at finding the right people to help you. Without the help of someone who has the right connections, your chances of getting anywhere are very limited, if not nonexistent. There are always exceptions to the rule but let’s face it, those are few and far between. In addition, in real life, nobody becomes a superstar by accident: stories are stories, reality is reality. Don’t believe everything you read. Stick with the music you like because that’s where your ultimate strength lies. So many bands and writers start writing and producing tracks that they feel improve their chances to get signed. However, if it isn’t the real you, it will not be the best you, and this usually means that there are people to whom the music style you are copying comes naturally, which gives them an advantage over you. If you want to succeed even a little bit, you can’t really have anything in your life that’s more important than music. It sounds awful but yet, it’s true. This statement will mean different things to different people, so I won’t start elaborating on it except to say that I’ve blown off quite a few hot dates just to finish a song I was writing. If anyone I’ve stood up in my late teens is reading this, I’m sorry.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think if I had to choose just one movement, it would have to do with trying to make sure that all children around the world have equal access to school services, regardless of their gender, race, religion, ethnicity or socio-economic status. I believe this wouldn’t just further equal human rights, it would ultimately help us deal with all sorts of predicaments we are facing still today, such as the shortage of skilled healthcare workers in developing countries and also, environmental issues.

We should at least make sure that the level of literacy around the globe increases. A person who cannot read is also a person who usually has no way of finding out about their responsibilities, rights and duties. There was a good program about this on TV a few months ago. It dealt with how there was a village somewhere in Africa where the villagers hadn’t been educated about their right to vote. It was an interesting documentary, albeit a slightly disturbing one.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys or Paul McCartney of The Beatles. If I had to choose only one, I suppose it’d be Paul McCartney. It’s a tough call but meeting McCartney would be a dream come true. I love The Beatles, Wings and his solo records. A few weeks ago, I put his brilliant Chaos And Creation In The Backyard album in my CD player — it’s still there. It’d be awesome to have dinner or a drink with him and talk about life and music. Based on his interviews, McCartney comes across as a great guy. Hanging out with him would be very cool no doubt.

I also admire the way McCartney has been able to keep the business side of his career in check. I read one of the many books written about him recently, in which McCartney is explaining how he got into music publishing. Since it was impossible for him to own the rights to his own songs after The Beatles split, he began buying publishing rights to the songs of artists he admires and respects. Obviously, it’s going for the business end of things a bit, but when you think about it, is there really a better way for an established artist to make financial investments? I like that idea very much.

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!

Thanks. The pleasure was all mine.