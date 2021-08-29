Tom Nelson of SYNERGY HomeCare: “Start building your industry and referral network early, even before you open your business”

Start building your industry and referral network early, even before you open your business. I thought I shouldn’t reach out to the community until I was open for business and serving the community. Unfortunately, when we finally opened, nobody knew we existed and we had to start our marketing and networking efforts from scratch. We were caught flatfooted.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tom Nelson.

Tom Nelson is the Owner and President of SYNERGY HomeCare of Campbell-Los Gatos serving people living in Silicon Valley, CA in need of non-medical care support to stay independent in their own homes. Previously Tom has served in national roles as VP of Professional Services, Senior VP of Business Development, and Chief Operations Officer in the fitness, wellness and recreation industries within both the non-profit and for-profit sectors. Tom resides in San Jose, CA with his wife Nanette, son Jake, and daughter Macy.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Campbell, CA. I’m a sixth generation Californian raised by two school teachers. My dad was a PE teacher, coach and art teacher. My mom taught a program for kids from rough home lives in middle school. I am the oldest of three siblings. We were a big sports family and super active. We spent many summers camping, taking trips, visiting the beach, etc. Having parents with the summers off was a good perk as a kid. Most of all, my parents supported all of my endeavors growing up and into early adulthood; including playing in rock bands through my 20’s.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Hope for the best, and prepare for the worst”. You learn quickly that life isn’t fair. Just because you played by the rules, did the right things, and completed everything asked of you; there is still a pretty good chance things won’t turn out the way you had hoped or expected. Just focus on what you can control and don’t be afraid to make hard decisions and change course. Case in point: Making a major career shift and financial investment in a startup business two months before the pandemic was certainly not the plan. However, we pushed through and now we’re seeing a clear path forward to success.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Servant Leader:

When you put your employees first, they feel that support and will treat your customers like gold. Eventually, they’ll run through walls for you. I have an employee whose father was very sick with COVID. I allowed him to take 3–4 weeks off and held her job for her. Since she has been back she’s been the most responsive and proactive employee we have. She’ll take on any last-minute assignment I ask her to fill.

Optimist:

As the leader, you need to be a constant in the organization. I don’t sugar coat anything, however I focus my team on what we’ve learned, and what we can control to move the business forward. Always realistic, however also positive, hopeful and focused.

Mental Toughness:

Things can go wrong, and sometimes bad things can happen in a compounding way. 2019 was one of the worst personal years of my life. I thought “how could 2020 be any worse”? And well, as you know 2020 was a brutal year to start a new business. Some of my personal physical endeavors, like marathons, spartan races, centuries, etc. have helped build my mental toughness to see things through. I wonder how many business owners quit without knowing that they were so close to success.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I’ve spent the last 30 years of my life building a career in the Fitness, Wellness, and Recreation sectors. I started out in Fitness as a personal trainer, community college educator, recreation specialist, and then ventured into the exploding Corporate Wellness market of the 1990’s. I was with a company that started operating on a national level and I was promoted to launch and remotely manage facilities all over the country. I have my BS and MA in Kinesiology, and a background in health promotion, which really helped position me to excel as an executive in health & wellness and subsequently at community centers and medical fitness facilities. My career culminated in a role as Chief Operating Officer serving the community across all demographics, ability levels, and dimensions of diversity, with one of the biggest YMCA systems in the United States.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

After many years in the fitness industry, I was motivated by life events to dive into the homecare industry. It was a scary decision to do a complete 180 on my career, but I quickly got to work in setting my goals and making my dreams a reality. I soon went from Chief Operating Officer of a massive YMCA system to Owner and President of SYNERGY HomeCare of Campbell-Los Gatos serving areas surrounding Silicon Valley.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

The primary trigger to pivot my career was my wife’s cancer diagnosis. I knew I couldn’t keep the pace of a corporate executive, and also be available for her care needs, as well as my family’s needs in general. I also had an 11 year old daughter, now 12, navigating the transition into middle school at the time. It was clear I needed to make a career change that would afford me more control of my day to day to support my family. After years of working with Home Care agencies for my own parents, I thought that this is the industry I could be successful in. It has a growing demographic, it’s recession-proof, and I’m already immersed in the family caregiving/Home Care experience as a consumer in the “Sandwich Generation” taking care of my own parents.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skill set inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I didn’t specifically “do” anything, however I worked with my career/life coach Brian to work through what I really wanted in my career to be able to realize the goals I had for my life. He uncovered that the only thing standing between me and my goals was fear. Once I was able to get past the barrier of fear, I made the leap into business ownership with both feet and no “back up plan”.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Things have been rough since the beginning. COVID hit literally the same month that I received my license to operate. That being said, I put my head down and opened the business… to crickets. It’s hard enough starting a home care business, however try starting one in a pandemic when the last thing people want to do is invite strangers into their homes. A year and a half later, we have turned the corner and are now serving numerous clients, and engaging with prospective clients who are eager and open to using our service.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s actually very personal. I’ve had many supportive people in my life, including both of my parents; however, my mom and my wife have been the main drivers to help me get me to where I am today on two levels.

My mom always supported me in everything I did; she encouraged me to explore new things… sports, creative projects, instruments, weird jobs, pets, pretty much everything.. For example, when my friends were going to college, my parents were coming to the shows that my garage band was playing at the local clubs. There was no pressure to hurry up my process of living life. It took me 9 years to get me BS, and another 3 years to get my Masters. But she knew I would get there in my own time. She also set the tone for my future wife Nanette (Nan) who is also very supportive in every way.

I’ll be married to Nan for 30 years this August. She didn’t even flinch when I talked to her about starting a new business. Her father had his own small business, and she knew it was possible to make a living at it. She gave me her full support to move forward with our family’s hard earned money to take the plunge.

Further, both my mom and wife have acquired tragic and devastating health conditions that have changed their lives. And on a positive note, it has given me the motivation to pivot to a career that makes a difference in people’s lives. You see, my mom has advanced Alzheimer’s, and my wife has stage four cancer. As a caregiver for both, I know the stress and the seemingly insurmountable tasks that fall on the family caregivers. Especially the family members in the sandwich generation taking care of both parents and children, and sometimes their own spouse. I wanted to make a difference and help the people who are helping others. That is very meaningful to me.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I think the most interesting story is the timing of my transition. I met up with a friend/old colleague of mine from the fitness industry and he encouraged me to leave the corporate world and become an entrepreneur. He had previously made the plunge into the boutique fitness studio market and was doing extremely well. He said “you have the operations experience and you are a great leader… you should be an owner!” I had never thought about it that seriously before, other than fantasizing about quitting and starting a business when I was at the end of my rope suffering my former boss. However, this quickly became a real consideration for me. I told him, “if I did become an entrepreneur, it will not be in the fitness industry. The markets are too saturated, and I know there is going to be a recession around the corner. Fitness is way too vulnerable. I need a business that is recession proof, has a growing unlimited demographic, and has a low barrier to enter. I can’t do brick and mortar, nor can I take on too much risk as the sole breadwinner in my family.”

One month later, after much research on various industries and talking to my entrepreneur friends, I decided to buy into a home care franchise. Six weeks after that, I purchased a SYNERGY HomeCare franchise. Three months after that I had my Home Care state license, and office, and started operating my business… and two weeks after that the COVID-19 pandemic struck and decimated most businesses including THE FITNESS INDUSTRY! The timing couldn’t have been better, and I had a clear path forward to a successful new career.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Yes, I struggled quite a bit midway through the pandemic and my first 6–12 months of the business. Almost daily I tortured myself with the thought that I made the biggest mistake of my life risking my life savings in a new business. Was I foolish to risk so much? The safer route would have been to take another executive job with a nice salary. However, every time I had that thought, I reminded myself that everything happens for a reason. I just left an industry that had been decimated by the pandemic and subsequent recession. In my new industry I had a clear path forward, and an opportunity to exceed any previous career path available to me in Corporate America. I reminded myself that I had many significant accomplishments against steep odds in the past. The only difference is that now it is my own money, and the stakes are much higher as the sole breadwinner of the family. That really messes with your head and shakes your confidence. However, I am the same person with the same skill set and drive as when I performed at a high level for other organizations. Now, I just need to focus and do it for myself. I had that conversation with myself a lot. At some point, you start to believe it as small successes turn into bigger ones, and you start to build momentum. I’m sure many business owners struggle with the start up period, I’m sure that’s why many businesses fail. The struggle is REAL!

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

I had many people in the loop as I was making this decision and subsequent transition. I started with a commitment from my HR manager Annette. Without her I would not have moved forward with the business. I knew I needed the Yin to my Yang to balance the basic business functions. In Home Care there are two things you fundamentally need: Clients and Caregivers. I was handling the client side and Annette would recruit, hire, and train the caregivers. Additionally, I roped in my good friend Lori, who worked in hi-tech overseeing HR compliance and as a global training and development manager. She helped with the ops/compliance piece to help get our state license and set up our systems. We also had people in the accounting and tax roles as I created my business entity, friends who were also entrepreneurs to give me advice and insights, and of course the SYNERGY HomeCare Franchise to provide the playbook and guidance to support my success.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

When transitioning from executive to entrepreneur, you give up many of the supporting roles that you are accustomed to. For example, I am now the Payroll Manager, the Bookkeeper, the Facilities Director, the Office Manager, the New Business Development Director, and the Head of Operations. In preparation, I took a basic accounting class to help give me confidence in the day-to-day business transactions. I had decades of experience building multi-million dollar budgets, reviewing p&l’s, and creating proforma for new facilities/businesses; however, I never personally reconciled transactions in QuickBooks or onboarded a new employee for payroll! I hired to my weaknesses, however I also educated myself as much as possible to make getting out of my comfort zone less daunting.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

When starting a new business in an industry that is new to you, hire a mix of team members who have worked in the industry, and others who are a cultural fit and have transferable skills. My team didn’t have the industry experience and we made a lot of unnecessary mistakes. Although our SYNERGY HomeCare franchise was very helpful getting us off the ground, only experience can help you with operational nuances that really can’t be taught. Set boundaries early, and build an efficient/focused schedule and daily structure to accomplish the most important things needed to move the business forward. EXPAND — try attaching a short story/example. The business went from 0–100 and I wasn’t ready for that shift. It took a while to catch up and organize in a more efficient way, but we finally did. Start building your industry and referral network early, even before you open your business. I thought I shouldn’t reach out to the community until I was open for business and serving the community. Unfortunately, when we finally opened, nobody knew we existed and we had to start our marketing and networking efforts from scratch. We were caught flatfooted. Don’t underestimate how being an entrepreneur can consume you. Home care is a 24/7 business, and you need to plan and respect how overwhelming that can be as a new owner. I had know idea how much stress a new business can create. Once I understood the stress points, and was able to solve the issues, I was overwhelmed. I owe a great deal to my fellow franchisees in our system to help me focus on the priority issues that would reduce stress and move the business forward. Keep your expenses as low as possible when starting your business. It’s always easier to overspend, oversubscribe, and over hire in the beginning before you are making money. I spent too much money on useless items. I spent nearly 1000 dollars on an interior sign in the reception area of my office. Once COVID hit, nobody ever came in to appreciate the sign. I think only 5–10 people have seen that sign since COVID!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Treat your employees well. Be kind, make sure they have what they need, emotionally and physically, to do their best work. Pay them fairly and if possible above the industry average. Have their back and give them the benefit of the doubt. Let them know their work is meaningful and appreciated. Check in with them often and ask them how they are doing; and really mean it. Many employees feel like they are just a cog in the wheel, and aren’t “seen” or appreciated by their employer. Be a servant leader and genuinely care about the wellbeing of your team. I hope to contribute to a movement of people living and working with purpose and being supported by their employer to be their best.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

I’ve been super impressed by some of the movers and shakers who are constantly innovating and reinventing themselves. I guess I’d like to have lunch with Gary Vaynerchuk or Tim Ferris.

