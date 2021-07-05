Tom Murphy of ‘The Anniversary Box’: “Optimism ”

Optimism — I once attended a conference where Ted Turner spoke. He was talking about how some people say the darkest hour is always before the dawn. He said, “The darkest hour can also be just before the end.” I disagree. In my experience, optimism is the ability to keep ourselves up, it’s a choice, and it’s always possible to do.”

Tom Murphy is the founder of The Resiliency Institute at Fordham University in NY. His most recent novella, The Anniversary Box — A Love Story (publish date August 2, Encircle Publications), was penned after his wife, Barb, a marathon runner, passed away following a hard-fought battle with non-smoking lung cancer. First, he created a charity beer as a tribute to her courage, and now The Anniversary Box takes all he learned from Barb about resiliency and crystalizes it so others can learn how to keep love alive for a lifetime. Tom Murphy is the author of three other books. He joined with John J. Kelley, the 1957 Boston Marathon winner, to write Just Call Me Jock, a history of the Boston Marathon as seen through the eyes of Jock Semple, the race’s colorful co-director.

In 2006, he wrote a book about the aviation heroes of 9/11, Reclaiming the Sky, which led the president of Fordham University to invite Tom to create the Human Resiliency Institute at Fordham to put healing lessons from the book into programs to teach resiliency. The institute’s lead program, Edge4vets, teaches military veterans how to tap their strengths to get jobs. In 2018, Tom wrote Runner in Red (Encircle Publications), a Boston Marathon mystery novel that draws upon a real-life Boston Marathon legend about the first woman to run a marathon in America. Tom has a B.A. in English from the University of Wisconsin and an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, B.C. He splits his time between New York City and Boston. He’ll be offering workshops to help people strengthen their relationships around the themes in The Anniversary Box. See www.theanniversarybox.com for full details.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you share a story about what brought you to this particular career path?

I came out of the University of Wisconsin during the Vietnam War era and, like many in my generation, we wanted to be teachers to “save” the world. For two years I taught in the inner city in Boston during desegregation, a rough time. One day I was coming across the Charles River on the Red Line into town. It was dawn and the sky was shot through with a magnificent red splash. I had a book open to Thoreau, which was the lesson I was set to teach that day: “Morning brings back the heroic ages.” That moment, I realized the gap between the ideal and reality. The news the night before had carried stories about bricks getting thrown at a school bus. Certainly, I was not saving the world, but I didn’t want to give up. I wanted to become a writer to figure things out. So, I applied to MFA writing programs, and I got into the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. The first day the director told us, “You’re a privileged group. You’re going to have time to step outside the world to explore how to interpret life.” He was right, I wanted to explore “connections,” how often they are missing in life, yet how strongly we desire them. We strive for connections, groping along, sometimes achieving them, and sometimes not. When connections are achieved, though, magic happens, and that’s what I wanted. I wanted to tell stories where magic happens. The chance to go to grad school jump started me along that path, and it’s made all the difference.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

A barber’s chair. When I was at University of British Columbia, I wrote a screenplay, a love story set around the Boston Marathon. It prompted a young agent in Hollywood to invite me to come see him. He had a barber’s chair across from his desk. I didn’t say anything about how unusual it felt as we sat across from each other, but I never forgot that chair and how it swiveled. The screenplay didn’t sell, but years later when I wrote a new Boston Marathon love story, “Runner in Red,” I checked Google, which was new at the time, to see if the agent, Stu Robinson, was still working. He was not only working — but he had also become big-time. In the 20 years since I had seen him, he co-founded the now global talent agency, Paradigm. I wrote a note to him to tell him about “Runner in Red” and I opened the note by saying, “I don’t know if you remember me, Stu, but years ago I sat in your barber’s chair.” He wrote back, “Where have you been?” and he invited me to send “Runner in Red” script which he helped shepherd and move toward a sale. He passed away before the story got published as a book ultimately by Encircle, but I’ll always credit Stu and his barber’s chair for opening the door that opened the world for me.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

Before I was married, my entire focus was on writing. I carried a pen in my top pocket, and I ruined a lot of shirts with ink stains. Writing stories was my life. When I got married and our daughter was born, I knew I had a choice to make — do I continue with that same intense focus on writing, and risk living a solitary life, a life in my head, or do I make myself present for my daughter. I suspect other young writers struggle with this question too, but for me the choice was clear: I was not going to lose the chance to be part of my daughter’s life growing up. I continued to write story ideas on slips of paper and save them, with the goal of one day getting to them again. Once my daughter was in high school, and “hanging with the P’s” became a chore, a natural progression for kids, I started to write again. I had a job that required me to fly coast to coast, from Seattle to New York, and that gave me time to pull out a laptop. The first thing I did was start work on a script that I had been carrying in my head for many years. It became “Runner in Red,” based on a real-life Boston Marathon legend about the first woman to run a marathon in America, and that’s the story I sent to Stu Robinson. Here’s the point — life is choices. It’s not that I gave up writing, I simply “re-framed” it and put it second until I could bring it forward again. Runner in Red is now a novel and my new novel, The Anniversary Box — A Love Story, comes out this summer. I feel lucky, I was able to participate fully with my daughter, attend recitals, attend track meets and more, yet I got a chance to write stories again too. Where there’s a will, there’s ALWAYS a way.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve always believed that writing is writing, you don’t need to write only stories to make progress and hone your craft. In my case, I grabbed opportunities to create programs, which gave me a chance to develop narratives. Early on I had a job in Miami where it was my job to promote a small college and showcase the school for leadership in the community. I created a program called “Miami Nice” to help train cabbies to be “nice” and increase their incomes. I wrote the training curriculum for the program, which gave me experience with narrative, and I sent a press release to a TV station. In fact, the release went to a different TV station than I had intended. In any case a reporter ended up covering the story and he concluded his piece with a shot of a cab driver who had been to our courtesy class and gave a big smile to the camera. The reporter said, “And here we have Don Johnson of “Miami Nice.” The reporter had found a cabbie among the thousands of Miami cabbies whose name was Don Johnson. That news clip got picked up nationally and that helped launch the program. In summary, the “wrong” reporter did right by us. You asked me for a funny mistake, and I gave you ironic, but the point, especially for young writers, is writing is writing. Grab every opportunity to move yourself forward.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I wrote a book about the aviation heroes of 9/11, called Reclaiming the Sky. This summer, we’re offering an essay competition to give today’s aviation employees, as well as students, a chance to explore the resiliency principles from those heroes and tell how they can apply them to meet the challenges of Covid. The project takes lessons from the past — this will be the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 this fall — and brings them forward to give people today, some of whom were not even alive on 9/11/01, a chance to apply the resiliency principles. There’s a group of wonderful people in the aviation industry working with us, all helping to make “Never Forget” into an action statement. I’m back to my point, writing is writing — when you create programs, you create progress that moves you forward. I have another project, Barb’s Beer, a charity beer that raises funds to cure lung cancer. To me, it’s all part of being a writer.

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

In The Anniversary Box — A Love Story, my new novella, there is a scene where the young couple have a make-or-break moment. They are engaged to be married, just weeks away from their wedding day, when they experience a minor conflict that threatens to become a major issue. Early in the story, we learn that she is “heart” and he is “head.” There’s a powerful attraction that comes when opposites attract. But if each believes they have truth on their side — that is, they believe their way of viewing the world is the only way — conflict ensues. The issue for the couple in the story is over money, not an atypical issue for “head and heart” types, and the question becomes will they break apart or hold things together? Will he give in, or will she give in? It’s crunch time. For me as a writer that was really interesting to bring the couple to that make-or-break point because that’s always the choice when two people see the world differently and believe they have a lock on the truth. Each party has a choice to make — do I want to be right, or do I want to be happy? I’ll leave it to the reader to decide if the young people make the right choice in the story — but in life that’s always the choice, do I want to be right or do I want to be happy?

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

Can we make love last a lifetime? That’s the question raised in The Anniversary Box. It’s one thing to fall in love– in a way, that’s the easy part. But how do we keep the “bloom on the rose?” The couple created an “anniversary box” during their 24-year marriage. Each year on their anniversary, they would write a message together to affirm their love and seal it away in an “anniversary box.” Now their daughter is getting married and she wants to have a relationship as successful as her parents’ marriage. But she can’t turn to them because her mom is deceased, and her dad has suffered a debilitating stroke. She sets out to find their missing “anniversary box” in order to learn the secret to keeping love alive for a lifetime before stepping to the altar herself. The story breaks out 24 steps on how to keep love alive.

In my own life, I learned the secret from my wife, who developed non-smoker’s lung cancer. She fought bravely for six years before she passed away. I took everything I learned from her about “grit” and put that into the story — so, yes, I believe it’s possible to keep love alive.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

Never give up. If you do, you’ll never know “thrill.” Optimism. I once attended a conference where Ted Turner spoke. He was talking about how some people say the darkest hour is always before the dawn. He said, “The darkest hour can also be just before the end.” I disagree. In my experience, optimism is the ability to keep ourselves up, it’s a choice, and it’s always possible to do.” Make Connections. People want to connect with us. Say yes to invitations. You never know what worlds that will open. Learn from criticism. Admittedly, I’ve been called “pig-headed” from time to time. A lot of the times I’ll know I’m right, though, so I’ll be determined to stick to my guns. But certitude can be a trap. The Greeks had it right: the smartest people are those who question their answers the minute they believe they understand something. So be curious. Be curious about criticism. We can learn a lot. Then the minute you learn something new, question it again. Tap yourself on the shoulder. When I was teaching school, I had an old Italian priest as a colleague. His name was Fr. Angelo and English was his second language, so he used to say, “Tap yourself on the shoulder.” He meant, “Pat yourself on the back.” He had a point, one that’s useful for writers. The world will kick you in the butt, you can bet on that. But when you do something good, you should give yourself credit and savor the victory. “Tap yourself on the shoulder.” You’ll have Fr. Angelo’s blessing.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e., perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

Reading The Gift of the Magi in high school had a major impact on me. Especially the twist that a young couple loved each other so deeply that they gave up what was most valuable to them so they could give a gift to the other. That stayed with me, the concept that true love is possible. You asked me for a “habit” that has sustained me. Hold on to the belief that, as John Lennon wrote, “All you need is love.” That’s a habit worth developing.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I love to read the opening paragraphs in stories. You can learn so much. My favorite opening to a story is The Great Gatsby. I love how it begins, “In my younger and more vulnerable years my father gave me some advice that I’ve been turning over in my mind ever since. Whenever you feel like criticizing anyone, he told me, just remember that all the people in this world haven’t had the advantages that you’ve had.” But then he goes on, a bit further down the page, and makes a comment about how the “fundamental decencies are not parceled out evenly at birth,” and boom, he takes all that optimism in the opening paragraph away. I love that, how Fitzgerald captures the essence of life, that it’s not so simple. That’s a lesson I learned from Sue Baer, who was the airport director at Newark airport on 9/11 and performed at an extraordinary level to keep 50,000 people at her airport safe during the attacks that morning and led her airport back to normalcy over many months. I profiled Sue in Reclaiming the Sky, my book about the aviation heroes of 9/11, and she told me at one point, “There’s evil in the world.” Yes, we might want to be optimistic about human nature, and I try hard to be, but the fundamental decencies are not parceled out evenly. There is evil in the world. Fitzgerald knew that, and I draw my inspiration from people and literature that reflect the complexity in the world.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m back to perseverance, especially as you get older. If you still have dreams, and I hope you do, keep moving toward them. Age is just a number, and life is not over until you give up.

