Tom Miller of ClearForce: “Initiate the shift”

I had the pleasure of interviewing Tom Miller.

Tom Miller is the CEO of ClearForce, an organization that specializes in the detection of high-risk behavior in the workplace.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have spent my entire career working with data analytics and behavioral risk, beginning with JP Morgan Chase as a banker in their credit business. During this time, massive innovation was occurring with predictive modeling and data decisioning systems, which looking back today could be seen as the beginning of “big data.”

I founded ClearForce to empower organizations of all kinds to implement technology-enabled culture change. We help them examine the relationships between behaviors and outcomes in a new way in order to enhance safety and ultimately improve an individual’s quality of life.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I had the pleasure of meeting and building the early foundations of our company with the late and Honorable Ellen Tauscher. Ellen joined our board of directors in our second year of operation and her energy and positive influence created a living legacy within our organization. Ellen was a special person in every sense. She served as Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs, Special Envoy for Strategic Stability and Missile Defense at the State Department, U.S. Representative for California’s 10th congressional district, the youngest and one of the first women to become a member of the New York Stock Exchange, chairman of the Board of Governors for two of our nuclear laboratories (Los Alamos and Lawrence Livermore) and as a cancer survivor, the chairman of the Board of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network Foundation.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We are excited by our work in veteran suicide prevention. It is an important mission and a passion within our organization. Each day, 20 veterans die by suicide and 70% have no contact with the VA at the time of their death. We see an opportunity to bring in a more dynamic approach by helping drive outreach to individuals who need help, when they need it. Today, veterans have to take the first step, they have to call or text a number to speak with someone. We are working to flip that model and enable more proactive outreach.

Ok, lets jump to the main part of our interview. According to this study cited in Forbes, more than half of the US workforce is unhappy. Why do you think that number is so high?

Workforce unhappiness largely stems from toxic workplace cultures, which often comes from the top and trickles down. Three of the greatest workplace scandals from last year — at the Washington Football Team, the Ellen Degeneres Show, and McDonald’s — are proof of the fact that toxic or negligent leadership inevitably results in workplace culture where employees don’t feel heard or valued. And these are just a few of the high-profile examples we’ve seen over the past year.

We tend to only talk about workplace culture when very public scandals surrounding sexual assault allegations, bullying, racism and more involve high-profile organizations or people, so it’s reasonable to expect that toxic workplaces have become more pervasive than we’d like to think.

Based on your experience or research, how do you think an unhappy workforce will impact a) company productivity b) company profitability c) and employee health and wellbeing?

More than two thirds of any given workplace are either not engaged or are actively disengaged, and we’ve estimated that this can result in company losses upwards of 530B dollars+ due to associated workplace violence, fraud and theft, cyber breach, IP theft and resulting lawsuits. If employees are unhappy, there’s a high probability that they will become disengaged, and that their organization will suffer dips in both productivity and profitability. .

An unhappy workforce resulting from a toxic workplace culture can definitely have a negative impact on employee well-being, too. Covid-19 caused countless people to start working remotely, blurring the lines between home and office and cutting off a great deal of human interaction. The added stress of a toxic workplace culture could push someone to their breaking point.

The bottom line is that an unhappy workforce is grown, not hired. Actions from leadership can and do have drastic impacts on their company at all levels, and the only way to build a happier and healthier workforce is to make top-down cultural improvements.

Can you share 5 things that managers and executives should be doing to improve their company work culture? Can you give a personal story or example for each?

1.) Initiate the shift — it’s not enough to talk the talk, you need to walk the walk.

Culture change starts at the top, so when company leadership commits to making a change, they must actively work to put it into action. If they don’t, their words will hold no weight and change will not happen.

For example, if a CEO holds a meeting to talk about sexual harassment and is then seen making suggestive comments to his or her assistant, no one else in the organization will think that the organization truly has some sort of zero-tolerance policy for it. If the CEO isn’t held accountable for his or her actions, why should any employee think that they won’t get more than just a slap on the wrist, too?

2.) Clearly outline which policies and procedures are changing — and how — so that every level of the organization is aware of the standards and how they benefit all parties.

If an organization is striving to create a positive work environment, being unaware of standards and the repercussions that come as a result of falling short of them is unacceptable. Consider the Washington Football Team — after the sexual assault allegations of top people in the organization last summer, they committed to changing their policies. But in order for a policy change to be effective, members need to be aware of what should be reported and how to do so, as well as what behaviors will not be tolerated and the penalties for any transgressions.

3.) Ensure that all members of your organization are invested in, involved with and supportive of broad culture change at every level.

Culture change cannot happen unless everyone is on board. Even though it starts at the top, people at all levels must be aware of and invested in the changes that are taking place or else it will not be effective. This is especially the case in a franchise model, like that of McDonald’s. Just because corporate higher-ups are committed to making culture change does not mean that everyone else understands why or how to do so.

4.) Proactively and systematically seek input on the policies you’ve implemented and the impact they’ve had.

Any organization that makes changes should seek feedback on the real impact of what they’re doing. Some ideas and initiatives that look great on paper don’t always play out how you’d expect, or new issues arise over time that were not accounted for in the original plans. Many businesses faced this when assessing their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As it turns out, cultural initiatives and workplace environment improvements don’t easily translate into the remote world, causing companies who were truly committed to the cause to reflect on and reinvent their plans.

5.) Commit to making constant improvements and working toward a better culture every day.

It’s not enough for a business leader to make a formal announcement about plans for reform then walk away altogether, never to discuss it again. This sends the message that reform isn’t really a priority for the executive — that deep down, they don’t accept responsibility and don’t seem themselves as someone responsible for addressing whatever issue has arisen.

This happened with Ellen Degeneres. She came under fire last year for the toxic work environment that took place on the set of her show, and only promised to make changes once she was pressured to do so. Her hesitation does not set the right kind of tone for any cultural transformation, so if she is to build back a positive workplace culture, she’s going to have to consciously and continuously work towards doing so.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but it seems like we have to “change the culture regarding work culture”. What can we do as a society to make a broader change in the US workforce’s work culture?

The biggest issue with the “culture surrounding work culture” is that people don’t feel a need to talk about or improve it until something goes wrong. As a society, we need to be more proactive about creating positive cultures by establishing a standard for accountability and responsibility and really working to prevent workplace toxicity and misconduct.

Problems will always arise — even in the best work cultures. But if the organization is able to show a track record of not tolerating misconduct — regardless of rank or status — and genuinely caring for their employees, the blowback from that scandal will be much less intense.

How would you describe your leadership or management style? Can you give us a few examples?

Natural. It’s important to be comfortable being yourself at work and in your daily life in general, and particularly as a leader or manager. I think this is an extension of leading by example and that it’s essential to recognize that leadership and management are not the same. Every employee can be a leader in their organization, and just because you are a manager does not automatically make you a leader. A manager’s job is to achieve objectives, allocate resources, assign work, and create accountability. A leader’s role is to motivate, inspire, innovate, take risks, and empathize.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Lots of help, no doubt. For me personally, I have benefited from a number of people close to me who were incredibly influential in teaching, advising, and helping to ingrain important lessons and qualities. My dad with ethics, morality, and fairness; my first boss with work ethic and attention to detail; my wrestling coach with resiliency, commitment, and teamwork. And today, I continue to learn and benefit from a fantastic team involved in and around our business, from our board, advisory board, partners, employees and customers.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

As a father of four, I look to be active and helpful to young adults. Early in my career, I was active in tutoring NYC elementary school kids, then spent a decade coaching youth wrestling and serving on the board of the local Police Athletic League and later creating and supporting internships, mentorships, university career events and informally counseling new entrants to the workforce. I really enjoy the opportunity to share my own lessons learned and love to experience the natural creativity and energy of others.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I’m a big believer in starting with high standards and raising them. We make progress only when we push ourselves to the highest level. If we don’t progress, we backslide into bad habits, laziness and poor attitude.” — Dan Gable, Wrestling National Champion, World Gold and Olympic Gold Medalist

The sport of wrestling requires athletes to be physically and mentally disciplined in order to succeed. Coach Gable suggests that there is no concept of “business as usual” and emphasizes that you cannot be complacent in your current environment. I have always believed that this applies to every organization, and there must be a collective effort to move forward, create new value, innovate, learn, and adapt. Otherwise, you will lose market share, customers and will simply be left behind by your competition. Individually and as an organization, you must strive to be better every single day.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

People looking out for one another is a simple but powerful way to do good. If we could all act ethically, empathetically, and treat each other with respect every day — especially on social media and the other technology platforms that help us stay connected — I really believe we can help one another see the light at the end of the tunnel during whatever tough times we are going through.

