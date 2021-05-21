Tom Kay of Finisterre: “Momentum is huge; don’t lose it once you have it”

Momentum is huge; don’t lose it once you have it. This is the invisible motivator behind a business that breeds energy. Examples include hitting sales targets, successful product launches and new customers. Whatever the momentum is, going forward feels positive and a force that people want to be involved with. So, once you have momentum, do all you can to keep it.

Tom Kay is the founder of Finisterre, a pioneering outdoor clothing brand he started in 2003. Born from his love of the sea and a desire to make exceptional products, Finisterre is multi-award winning and known for innovation and sustainability. It’s also B Corps certified. A force for good, Tom continues to prioritize the environment. He is also a member of YPO, the global leadership community of extraordinary chief executives. Tom operates his business from clifftop workshops in St. Agnes, Cornwall, UK, where he lives and is a volunteer lifeboat helm.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

No problem! My decision to start Finisterre, a brand born from my love of the sea, ironically came a long way from the sea — walking down a street in London. I’d recently left University to start a corporate job. I guess I was four or five months in, and it dawned on me that my life from there on was unlikely to involve any of my passions. It was then that I realized I needed to build a brand that would represent these passions, the sea and connecting people to it.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

There are many interesting stories that have happened to me since I began leading Finisterre. But I think those that are about my toughest times are really the most fascinating. I have realized that there are two common traits that have gotten me through these periods — resilience and the belief that my vision is possible. These qualities have seen me through many low points on my journey, whether it’s lack of cash, late product or a disagreement. Resilience and the ability to keep going is what carries you through to the next stage.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’ve made many mistakes along our journey, and 18 years after founding Finisterre, I’m still learning every day! The funniest mistake was when I was at a trade show with my sister in the early years. A new product came in late, so we went straight to selling it without checking the sizes. A lady came to our booth to try on one of the new pieces. She got it on ok, but we couldn’t get her out of it…we pretty much had to cut it off!

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

As a brand, our purpose is to connect people to the ocean. We believe by doing this we can inspire people to protect it, because you protect what you love. Humankind depends on a healthy ocean, and it needs our help more than ever. An example of Finisterre’s positive social impact includes developing the ‘Leave No Trace’ poly bag to create a solution to the plastic crisis. It’s marine-safe packaging and breaks down harmlessly to non-toxic biomass in land and sea. It also dissolves in boiling water and will biodegrade within two years if it ends up in landfill, leaving no toxic residues. Another example is ‘Sea 7’ an online ocean activist training camp and debate series that I’ll be hosting in June. The aim is to connect and engage communities with the facts and then show them how to stand up to protect our oceans through a series of online workshops. It’s specifically timed to coincide with when global leaders will be attending the G7 Summit in Cornwall, which is Finisterre’s and my coastal hometown. To safeguard and improve our oceans, we must ensure conversations lead to positive actions at a global level. We also launched the Finisterre Foundation with a vision to enable and widen ocean access, so that everyone can experience the transformative power of the sea.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

On weekends, I often teach people how to surf. Sometimes this includes my friend’s kids. One was a six-year-old down from London, and his mom asked if I’d take him surfing as he’d never been before. I took him in for about an hour and also had my own three-year-old on my shoulders! We had fun, he got a few waves and stood up. A few months later his mom phoned to say they were on holiday and her son had become obsessed with surfing; she wanted to know where the nearest beach was. They ended up driving two and a half hours in holiday traffic just so he could get in the sea. They’ve since moved down to the English coast, and he surfs as often as he can. It’s a real privilege for me to think that this boy now has a life connected to the sea, which will hopefully influence how he sees the world.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Access to the ocean is a big one for us. I previously mentioned that If we can get wider ocean access for all, then we can connect more people to the sea. This will help them understand and benefit from its transformative powers.

I believe there are three things that the community, society and/or politicians can do to help:

Ensure that ocean access and education are part of the curriculum for all students. Designate at least 30% of the world’s ocean as marine reserves by 2030. Recognize that ocean ecosystems and well-being are part of the global agenda.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me it’s about sharing a vision and then enabling people to play a part in the journey.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Having a strong set of values will be your guiding star; never lose sight of these. Our values have always been well-defined. But, about five years after founding Finisterre, we were under the commercial pressures of a growing business, and we started widening our product base. This ended up confusing our customers. Put your values up (online, in-store etc.) so everyone can see them. It can be lonely as a founder. You’ll make and lose friends in business and that’s ok. This is particularly true at the start; you become thick as thieves with early employees. The business then outgrows them or vice versa and those friendships move on. In the beginning, I found it hard losing touch with the people who I’d been so close to, but I learned that it’s very normal and not personal. That 3am moment is never as bad as it seems at 3am. I can remember many nights when the Cornish winter gales were tearing at the house. I’d wake up with the weight of the world on my shoulders, while my housemates peacefully slept. I often worried that we were about to run out of money. The light of day would then come, and everything didn’t seem so bad! 7/10 is good enough to make a decision and get going. Don’t wait for 10/10 to make a call; if you do, you’ll never get off the starting line. Momentum is huge; don’t lose it once you have it. This is the invisible motivator behind a business that breeds energy. Examples include hitting sales targets, successful product launches and new customers. Whatever the momentum is, going forward feels positive and a force that people want to be involved with. So, once you have momentum, do all you can to keep it.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It’s never too early to start educating and inspiring students about the benefits of the ocean. I would create a movement that would allow ocean access for all schools, regardless of where they’re located. The sooner we can expose young people, the more they will connect with the sea and want to protect it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you want to change the world, go home and love your family’’ — Mother Theresa

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Barak Obama. It would be fascinating and inspirational to hear more about his journey in the face of adversity. I’d like to learn about the resilience needed to overcome obstacles and challenges.

