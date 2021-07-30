Tom Bishop of Pale Blue Earth Batteries: “Ability to deliver”

Ability to deliver: Delivering on your projects and products is fundamental, but easy to lose sight of. I’ve seen too many roadmaps get changed too many times and this erodes efficiency and can result in a lack of actually delivering.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Tom Bishop, Founder and CEO of Pale Blue Earth Batteries.

Tom has built his career on the inside of cool and growing brands such as Burton Snowboards, Skullcandy, and Owlet Baby Care. He is a team builder, innovator, and enjoys any time spent in the outdoors. Driven by a passion for creating meaningful products, Tom has set out to move the world beyond single use batteries with Pale Blue Earth.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My story is the classic preparation meets opportunity story, colored with applying myself to highly engaging and meaningful work. There were some diversions along the way, but all the major growth opportunities I’ve been lucky enough to land came from being well prepared and then finding myself in the right conversations at the right time.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

When Boyan Slat launched the first prototype of The Ocean Cleanup’s system for capturing plastics in the ocean, I said to a friend, some day we are going to start a company and buy one of those ourselves. That was the moment when I began moving mentally toward starting a company to make an impact. From there, there was a series of realizations that enabled us to start the Pale Blue Earth journey, but the real spark was that moment of realization that I wanted to do something meaningful around sustainability impact on a global level.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I take a lot of inspiration from my cofounder David. He is unflappable in the face of challenges and epitomizes the just-get-to-work-on-it mentality that is needed to build a company. It’s amazing how much can get done if you take that mentality all day, every day. I recently followed him on a grueling mountain bike ride and it’s clear to me that he allows hard work to be fun and satisfying. Resisting those long miles would do us little good and would take away from the fun of the experience.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We have a noble mission and aren’t hesitating, even as a small startup, to go directly at a huge problem with long-standing, behemoth competitors. I think people respect that and we’re aiming to do it in a compelling way that has people rooting for us. It’ll be a huge impact to the world’s resources if we move the entire world beyond single use batteries and along the way we are dedicated to harnessing the business for impact. We have local, national, and international sustainability impact partnerships and are excited to keep investing in impact.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We are supporting and partnering up with organizations that are making a positive impact on the environment. We are proud members of 1% for the Planet and have contributed to Protect our Winters and Fish for Garbage. It’s great to channel the business success into these direct impact organizations, but we also take great satisfaction in realizing that every battery we sell can prevent hundreds and hundreds of single use batteries from ever needing to exist. This will ultimately save the world a lot of resources and waste.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Humility: Keeping yourself clear about the fact that you aren’t an expert keeps you in a continuous learning mindset. With Pale Blue, I had to learn about digital marketing fast. I’ve likely only scratched the surface, but knowing that allows me to ask lots of questions and seek guidance from experts. Patience: Having a long vision and patience, but hammering away at the daily grind is critical to advancing a project or business especially in the early days. It took Pale Blue years just to get to our first website sale. That was only possible due to dedication to the long term goal despite all the short term work and challenges. Customer Focus: Always prioritize your customer’s experience. If your product does not have them excited enough to recommend it to others, you are going to have an uphill battle. I’m a big believer in Net Promoter Score as it has been instrumental in prior companies during growth and learning phases and we excited to be rolling that out soon at Pale Blue.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

There’s an old adage, ‘keep your head down, lest it be cut off.’ I heard that in various forms over the years and will admit employed that tactic a couple times when things got heated, but mostly I chose the other route and let my voice be heard. I would suggest an alternative: make your case well, make it often, and let the best ideas and plans prevail.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Managing a crowdfunding campaign is much harder than it seems, especially in those days when resources are hard to come by and expectations and pressures build up. Doing a campaign well encompasses nearly all of the operational aspects of having a fully functioning company so doing that super lean is quite challenging. It took a lot of effort and long hours, but the learnings and validation were hugely beneficial and far more valuable than the funds raised.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Mostly I just don’t like to give up on anything that I’ve committed to. Not giving up easily is a skill that requires some practice, but there are a lot of hours in the week if you are committed to cranking hard, leaning in, and maintaining a creative problem-solving mindset.

What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I believe in a ‘resources are plentiful’ approach. Thinking that resources are scarce is a certain way to hinder your progress. Don’t try to finish everything every day, you’ll burn out. You have to prioritize and do your best with the things that matter most. Sometimes that is sleep or a walk outside to clear your head.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder?

Successfully riding the roller coaster requires a good co-pilot, someone to balance your natural tendencies and to identify risks and opportunities that you may not see from your position. Problem solving and creative thinking is rarely done best at your desk. Moving your body will move your mind. A simple tactic that really helps is to keep lists, short term tactical lists, long term goal lists, and opportunity lists. Writing these down lightens your cognitive load so you can crank away at work, but also allows you to keep track of and prioritize things on paper.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

If you can bootstrap yourself to market with a minimally viable product, I would almost always recommend that path as there’s a lot to learn in those early days. Those early learnings can better inform the next phases for the company without burdening the company with investor expectations and commitments. That being said, if you are in the fortunate position of having great IP or immediate large sales opportunities with a clear path to production, an influx of VC capital can accelerate growth and can be considered at an earlier stage that I would otherwise recommend.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Meaningful value proposition: You need to know your customer and the problems they face, probably better than they do. If you can solve them in a meaningful way, you are on the path. Personal engagement by the founders: Founders are the fire and often the fuel. Having them truly passionate about the business and the customers is critical to grinding through the years of hard work. Progress mentality: Progress begets progress and you are better to recognize that and find satisfaction in it. Let the team know and recognize that their progress is bringing broader and deeper progress beyond their local efforts. Ability to deliver: Delivering on your projects and products is fundamental, but easy to lose sight of. I’ve seen too many roadmaps get changed too many times and this erodes efficiency and can result in a lack of actually delivering. Willingness to say no: This may be saying no to yourself as you are tempted to launch another channel or product or it may be saying no to great sales opportunities or investment dollars. Own your decisions because you will inevitably own the results of those decisions.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

To be an entrepreneur or lead a company, you have to bring a lot of optimism. I think the most impactful mistakes are the ones in which there are either too much optimism in the plan or insufficient down-side risk management. Either situation can lead to slower growth, excessive cash burn, or at worst, running out of capital and having to close up shop.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Get regular time outside. At Pale Blue, we’re fortunate to have an office right next to a trailhead, so I try my best to take a daily hike or bike outside. A lot of clarity can be found in those times moving outdoors. Very little clarity can be found at the bottom of your email inbox…if you can ever find it.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Generational products. I’d love to see people expect that some products can and will last multiple generations, relieving the world of the burden so many products that are just not designed to last. Innovation and technology will make that impossible in many product categories, but certainly not all.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Since you asked, I’ll swing for the fences. Elon Musk.

