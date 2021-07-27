Tom and Mary Gegax: “Producing a documentary is time-consuming and requires total concentration”

As a part of our series about “Filmmakers Making A Social Impact” I had the pleasure of interviewing Tom and Mary Gegax.

Tom Gegax is an entrepreneur, best-selling author, speaker, angel investor and philanthropist. Most recently, Tom and Mary Gegax funded and created SPARK: A Short Documentary Exploring Racism’s Roots and Remedies. In 1976, Tom co-founded Tires Plus, a retail tire business, and served as Chairman and CEO of the company growing it to 150 stores and $200 million in sales. He sold the business in 2000 to Bridgestone/Firestone.

Tom is a best-selling author of Winning in the Game of Life: Self-Coaching Secrets for Success and The Big Book of Small Business: You Don’t Have to Run Your Business by The Seat of Your Pants. In 2001, Tom founded Gegax Advisors to provide consulting and coaching to business owners and executives.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you share your “backstory” that brought you to this career?

SPARK is dedicated to the 14 black Shell Oil service station owners in my Chicago Southside territory who treated me like family and protected me from harm during the late 60s civil rights uprisings.

Mary and I lived in Minneapolis for many years (with Mary being a native). So, when George Floyd’s atrocious murder occurred only a few miles away from our home, the impact was heartbreaking. As everyone knows, It was shocking, egregious and resulted in the largest global protest in the history of the world. We had to get involved.

That involvement started with a San Diego area protest: The Flower March on June 12th in La Jolla. The spirit at the March was impassioned and inspired us further. Stephanie Ramirez took some excellent photos and videos. We also ran into who would later become our associate producers, Mitzi Mayer and Julie Manriquez. Once back home, we synthesized the experience, realizing there was a deep need for something that encapsulated the murder, the global protests, and the roots and remedies of what we were protesting: systemic racism.

What started as editing content down to make an informal movie for our grandchildren evolved in a significant way. After editing became copious editing, Mary and I brought in three keys to the production team: Julie and Mitzi, who were at the March, contributed as associate producers, writers and photographers; and Joan Flagg joined our team as our production supervisor. In the latter stages, Joan hooked us up with a variety of experienced Hollywood professionals (sound, color, graphics, music, narration, etc). As we streamlined our content and delved deeper into our historical analysis of systemic racism, our focus redirected to providing an accessible resource around the roots and remedies of racism in America.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

After many late nights and lack of sleep, our crew was finishing up our day of editing in the Quaranteamed Socially-Distanced Gegax “Studio” and we were reviewing the Black Role Models section. When testing out Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love”, we started grooving to the music and it ended up with a quasi dance party; our backdrop, with Tom at the helm in front of storyboards grooving to the 1973 jam.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

It became apparent very early on that our team was extremely diverse in age. We have three generations working together, each showcasing unique strong suits on different components of the film. Ultimately, the different perspectives provided by the team members made the product much stronger but personally, the generational learning that took place was the most fun.

Mary coined “quaranteaming” to describe the team mentality and the close-knit bond that weaved our multigenerational group together. Quaranteaming became our unique experience.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Currently, we are focusing on expanding the reach of SPARK as both an information piece for individuals and as a resource and educational tool for high schools, colleges, and many other organizations.

The 32-minute documentary is a call to action, which challenges viewers to consider becoming black community allies. SPARK, produced by white allies, encourages recognition of unconscious bias and commitment to unlearning the historical narrative that redefined an entire race. We hope to continue to inspire awareness, listening, and daily practice that will begin to reverse systemic racism.

Our goal is to create better allies to the black community so that we can spark lasting change as a community.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

This question brings me back to my earlier years. As mentioned earlier, I worked with 14 black Shell Oil service station dealers in Chicago’s Southside who treated me like family, taught me what entrepreneurship is all about, and protected me from harm during the late 60s civil rights uprisings. Later I became friends with some ex-felons in Minneapolis, with whom I am grateful to have had the opportunity to mentor. Personally, these relationships were some of the most educational and inspirational in that I was able to see first-hand the perseverance and positivity in my friends despite the systemic roadblocks in their way. Many were roadblocks that simply were not and are not in my way, due to my privilege as a white person.

Thirdly, George Floyd was also an undeniably huge inspiration for SPARK. His murder served as a turning point for racism in America, a catalyst that brought injustice to front-page news, as well as front of mind for so many Americans who weren’t previously aware of the prejudice, discrimination, and institutionalized inequality. Hearing him call for his mother grabbed us. It was a clear and indisputable call to action.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

We have various causes that we give time and money to in an attempt to put our privilege to work. Beyond providing an accessible resource for building better allies for black communities, we have a small family foundation that supports various causes including social justice, suicide prevention, healthy food and environmental sustainability.

When George Floyd was murdered, we decided to — for a time — shift our focus. If ever there was a time to invest a substantial amount in this issue, it was 2020 and 2021. We were (and are!) all in.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

Our “aha moment” stemmed from anger that brewed after the murder of George Floyd. The tragedy hit incredibly close to home. As we dove into the topic, we realized we hadn’t been educated about the true history of America and we had been oblivious to the suffering spurred by racism. Racism didn’t culminate in George Floyd’s death — it didn’t happen in a singular moment. Racism is a gradation, a peeling of the onion that reveals, layer after layer, a foundation of institutionalized discrimination.

During production, there were many “ahas” that took us deeper and deeper into the core of the issue as teammates would introduce new topics. While we thought we were aware, our enhanced consciousness, and passion, grew day by day.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Half of the people who gave us feedback after watching the final product said they cried during the film. It meant so much to us that so many people were moved to tears. That was our goal, to move people, yet also combine with something educational at the same time,

The most poignant was feedback from Reverend Johnny Hunter, the black head pastor at First Community Recovery Church. While watching SPARK, he broke down in tears. What resonated most with him was talking about the erasure of his heritage. He doesn’t know who his ancestors are. So many of his white peers do, but he will never be able to connect to the history of his erased ancestors. By having this validated in the film, he was viscerally moved.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

For organizations and individuals to understand it is not enough to not be overtly racist. Rather, we hope to inspire viewers to commit to be anti-racist. They don’t have to be on the front lines, but they need to get off the sidelines. To be anti-racist and to become black community allies, SPARK provides action items like: continue to call out racism and bigotry through social media, be a mentor, protest peacefully, support black artists and black-owned businesses, donate to black political candidates, and vote.

An example, voting can put leaders in place who stand for policing and criminal justice reform and the reallocation of funds to support preventative measures that will benefit everyone.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

We will answer that by rephrasing the question: ‘things we learned that were important and that we are glad we didn’t know ahead of time’:

Producing a documentary is time-consuming and requires total concentration.

Warning: you’ll fall in love with the project.

A storyboard is important, it helps make a nonlinear process make sense.

A project like this has to be organic. It will feel like divine intervention in the way it comes together.

This project will be incredibly difficult.

The truth is we still would have embarked on this journey, even with the warnings. Like many others, with the social unrest in our country, we were sparked into action the summer of 2020. We are grateful to have had the opportunity to dig in and learn so much about the creative process through this venture.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Educate yourself in order to empathize with our communities of color in America.

“When you give, you receive.” When someone gives me something it’s great, but the feeling ends there. The sentiment of doing something that helps others — combined with the notion that BIPOC have not been treated in a respectful manner — allows each of us to offer allyship. Our hope is that by giving, an infectious spark will move the needle of progress forward.

We are very blessed that many other Social Impact Heroes read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would like to collaborate with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

This question brings to mind those who are loved by many for their knowledge, experience, authentic charisma, and altruism. Oprah, Trevor Noah and Jon Stewart are examples of changemakers who are receivers of that love, due to their appreciation, respect, dedication to sharing important information, and action steps. This is why we have featured them along with many other social justice allies in our 30-minute documentary, SPARK.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My dad would say, “Empathy is the most important word in the English language.” It made sense. The more we learned about racism and our country’s revisionist history, the deeper and deeper we empathize; thus, the project evolved into what it is today. Mary summed it up perfectly: SPARK was divinely guided, and we were so obsessed with getting it exactly right, that our normally healthy lifestyles took a bit of a hit. Although we are recovering now.

While creating SPARK, my business perfectionism kicked in as did Mary’s creativity and problem-solving skills. Her ideas are throughout as our senior producer. As a producer, I brought all of my business experience to lead this project. When I was running my company, I implemented a democratic system, which was uncommon and unique for that time compared to the traditional “my way or the highway” mentality. We implemented a similar system for the creation of SPARK, where we all collaborated as an extended family. During production, we consistently built upon each others’ input. SPARK now has resonated with individuals nationally and internationally, and inspired organizations to implement it as a DEI outreach resource. SPARK has done well so far in film festivals, winning our first two. That’s just the beginning. Over the next year we are registered for around 100 internationally.

