Tom Allason Of Residently: “Don’t underestimate someone’s willingness to engage so long as you make the effort to connect”

Tom Allason is a serial marketplace entrepreneur known for founding eCourier (acquired Royal Mail), Shutl (acquired eBay), Rehaus where he is a non-exec, and Residently where he is CEO.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My first startup eCourier was founded after a poor experience with a courier. Shutl took my learnings from that journey into eCommerce. Rehaus came out of a passion for designer furniture and an opportunity I spotted while at eBay. Residently was a response to the experiences I’d had renting 6 properties in 3 countries while at eBay. I had a realization that what most of the world was going to spend the most on for the rest of their lives has a negative customer experience and enjoys no brand loyalty. It’s the mother of all opportunities.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We’re building the world’s home brand. Today the world doesn’t have a home brand… which is crazy when you consider the brands that have been built around the relatively trivial parts of our wallet and where we have really high expectations of service.

We expect to secure a taxi, a takeaway or a trip away in seconds and yet for the thing we spend the most on, the fundamental need of shelter, we tolerate something much lessor. It doesn’t make sense that one’s experience of home is so different as a buyer vs a renter when the only difference is who’s name the finance is in.

We’re building a new category of homes with a digital experience that combines the potential of renting (flexibility & convenience) with the reward of owning (customization & equity).

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One that jumps to mind was from the early days of Shutl — the short version of the story is that we hired a sales director who it turned out was also employed somewhere else. I’m ashamed to say that it took us a few months to figure this out…. And when we did we also learned that he had 2 full-time families who were not aware of each other which I suppose explained the need for 2 salaries! After that experience started investing more time in doing independent reference checks…

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

It’s funny because many embark on entrepreneurship to be their own boss however the lack of a ‘boss’ presents its own challenge! Being an entrepreneur is a very lonely job; there aren’t that many who can relate that aren’t entrepreneurs themselves.

Having said that I’ve been incredibly fortunate as although had only a few ‘bosses’ they’ve all had a profound impact.

My first helped me get started by giving me my first job while I was technically a fugitive. He thought I was an enterprising lad who needed to be put on the straight and narrow and gave me a first intro to a legitimate business. He also became an angel investor in eCourier.

In those days there wasn’t really a template for success and we were making up as we went along. Needless to say that business — although still around 2 decades on — was not a success. We did not have a very good VC experience. 2nd time around with Shutl actively sought out Simon Murdoch who had sold his online bookseller to Amazon. Simon had been around the block as both entrepreneur and investor.

I ended up staying with eBay for almost 5 years post-acquisition. One part of the experience I really appreciated was getting some really impressive bosses. Christopher Payne who went on to COO doordash, Hal Lawton who went on to CEO Macys, and Sunil Rajasekar who is President of Mind Body and on our board.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Disruption is necessary whenever there is an underserved market — where vested interests limit efficiency and disadvantage the customer.

I’ve always gone after markets where I believed technology could be applied to remove inefficiencies and transform a customer experience. Intelligent automation resulted in lower costs to the consumer and a higher quality of service.

Uber used this approach with far greater effect in the taxi market- a radically improved tech-enabled consumer experience led to increased driver productivity and a reduction in price point which increased the productivity of customers while also growing the market. Residently is taking the same approach within the rental market — we believe that using technology to remove friction from the process of renting and elevate the experience of living in a rented home. When we’re successful we’ll grow the rental market — less people will tie up their human and financial capital and we’ll all be more productive.

The flipside of this is that disruption which does not remove inefficiency and/or result in greater productivity is pointless and isn’t really disruption.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

No, but I can give you 2 which are really different sides of the same coin:

Don’t underestimate someone’s willingness to engage so long as you make the effort to connect.

Now that it is so easy to reach so many people I feel too many of us play the statistics and think in funnels. To get one customer you get an ad in front of a hundred/thousand. There have been a few times, particularly in my early career — before I had anything that could be mistaken for a track record — where I found the 1 person whose help would really make an impact and made a proper effort to engage with them. When I look back on the relationships that have had the most profound impact, none of them started with a mail merge.

2. Make an effort to do the right thing.

Our biggest client at Shutl came from an investor whose £ we hadn’t taken at eCourier. We stayed in touch and I helped out with a few small things like making introductions. One of those led to a job for a cofounder and another led to acquisition for one of their portfolio companies. That investor left VC, went back into the industry, and ended up THE decision-maker at THE retailer I needed to launch and made the business. Call it karma, or evidence we’re in a simulation but when I look back on the things that had a disproportionate impact on my life most can be traced to serendipitous situations where I’d made an effort to do the right thing.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Residently will keep me fully occupied for the next 5–10 years!

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

Growing up doing tech in the EU, silicon valley’s titans used to feel like they inhabited another universe. I used to believe that in order to reach their heights you must have perfect ideas and flawless execution. Hatching Twitter by Nick Bilton changed that perception for me… Twitter wasn’t the idea and its founders made every mistake imaginable and yet were still able to make their dent in the universe.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The great science to live happily is to live in the present.” Pythagoras

For 10 years I would have given everything to go back in time and not embark on my collegiate criminal enterprise… it took a decade for me to realize it was in fact the best thing that could have happened to me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’m not and I couldn’t. Having said that I do believe that wealth inequality is the biggest problem facing our society today. I don’t pretend to have the solution however the fact of the matter is real estate is the greatest asset class and the primary means by which wealth transfers generationally. I do believe that a world where individuals own less is a world where we can be freer, more productive, and ultimately more equal. Residently is helping to build that world.

