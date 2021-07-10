Tolu Michaels of The Tolu Michaels Company: “Your business may not be your life mission”

Your business may not be your life mission, but it can align with it, such that it is purposeful as much as it is profitable. You can wake up everyday knowing that you’re investing your time and energy in meaningful work that would matter in the long run.

As a part of our series called “My Life as a TwentySomething Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tolu Michaels.

Starting The Tolu Michaels Company was her idea of serving others while she searched for a job she liked. Within 3 years, Tolu picked up new skills and built a digital business with clients across 5 continents, trained over 20,000 entrepreneurs and now reaches an audience of 50K+ weekly across several digital platforms. Tolu launched her first book ‘Show Up’ — a blueprint for turning your passion into a profitable brand — in November 2020, to raving reviews from readers in Africa, America, and Europe, and a bestseller status in multiple categories.

After seeing what’s possible in her own journey, she focused on teaching other digital entrepreneurs how to build their personal brands so they can position themselves for profitable impact.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

I grew up in a small town in Lagos, Nigeria and though I’ve always loved words, I never considered myself creative in any way. I couldn’t draw, sing or dance. As a little girl, I enjoyed reading, writing, and solving math questions.

I’d never have thought that I’d one day be leading such an interesting business that shows others how to position themselves and profit from their expertise.

I went on to study Mechanical Engineering and detoured into the world of Investment banking.

In February 2017, I lost my job. This was two months after my wedding and subsequent relocation to join my husband in the city where he lived. Plans had already been made to officially transfer me to the branch of my company in the new city, but at the last minute, those best laid plans fell through. So, here I was — newly married, newly relocated and newly jobless; an investment banker one day, and a job seeker the next.

Since my worst nightmare had happened, I decided to patiently find a job I really liked and enjoyed. But in the meantime, I would offer my skills to clients beyond my physical location. At that time, I didn’t think I could have predictable income every month without a regular 9–5 job, but I was willing to show up and try.

Because of that decision to show up, I’ve been able to create a successful business that grows year after year, and I get invited to stages I couldn’t have dreamed of, simply because of the difference my work makes in people’s lives.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

I was at an event one day and someone said to me: “Your name sounds important. What do you do?” I froze for a few seconds — partly because of the way she phrased the question, and partly because I wasn’t sure what part of my life history to highlight since after all, I am a multi-passionate person.

I ended up rambling and wasting that opportunity. It’s not funny but I laugh every time I remember it because that person fit the profile of my ideal client at the time, yet I couldn’t even introduce myself, how much more to ask for business.

That experience taught me that you can’t outsource your voice. When it’s time to introduce yourself, you don’t really have time to phone a friend or call for support. That’s not the time to freeze up, trip over your words or sound boring.

I learned how to talk about myself and now teach my clients how to do the same effortlessly.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

From what our clients say, it’s the thoughtful support. Most online educators just give you lessons, while we give the training, the tools and templates to accomplish what we’ve taught.

That’s a part of our company culture. We don’t hold anything back, and we are proactive about supporting our clients.

For example, when someone signs up for a strategy session, we send them a gift. Members of our paid community get personalized accountability letters from me and can book office hours on a weekly basis. We also always surprise our students with bonuses they didn’t expect.

They don’t have to do anything extra to get that. It’s a bold commitment we’ve made to care and commit to clients.

While many entrepreneurs in the online business space focus on “scaling” everything. I don’t. How do you scale generosity or thoughtfulness? I automate and outsource a lot of tasks, and do the things that don’t scale. It works for me. Our clients often mention that they feel personally supported and equipped to succeed in a way that they don’t get elsewhere. And it’s almost effortless because that’s how I am as a person. When I’m rooting for someone, it’s not generalized; they know it personally.

Meanwhile, I don’t do this to the detriment of my business. We’ve created the structure and invested in resources that let us give everyone a personalized experience, even when we’re sleeping or away on a retreat.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

If I made a list of people I was grateful for it would be a very long one. It would include past & current employees, cheerleaders, mentors, and every customer we’ve ever had. I am so grateful for everyone who helps me today, as well as those who have been a part of my journey at some point.

I’m blessed with great parents — My dad who read with me, talked with me, wrote with me and gave me a flair for words, and My mum who took me with her to her shops at every opportunity. That’s where entrepreneurship started for me.

And without my husband’s support, I don’t think I’d even be doing this interview today. The first sentence I wrote in business, I wrote on his laptop as I didn’t have a personal computer. Also, he was never one of the numerous family members who sent me random job postings because they didn’t understand what I did and saw me as “unemployed.” He’s supported me in small and big ways too numerous to mention.

Someone whom I remember in particular is a long-time friend who gave me the gift of an expensive online course in 2017 — at a time when I struggled to explain what I did for a living, that gesture showed me that someone believed in me and had an idea of what I was trying to create.

The course gave me a vision of what a digital business model could look like and an example that it was possible. I’ll never forget it.

Since then, I’ve made a habit of giving other business owners books and digital resources.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

Yes! I’m currently building a program to help digital entrepreneurs clarify their brand message, create and sell an irresistible offer, and establish their expertise so they can land better clients and bigger opportunities.

I’m particularly excited because for years, I’ve explored how to help entrepreneurs build their personal brand & grow a profitable online business through just ONE program. My previous products haven’t done this, but now I can.

We’ve combined the power of group coaching with an online course and ready-made templates to make this happen. It will make our methodology and signature process available to more people, so they can scale their impact and serve even better clients.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

There’s still a lot to be done, but the thank you notes I get from clients and students show that we’re making a difference.

You can’t put a price on the mum who now feels confident about her child’s future because we’ve taught her how to communicate her value and confidently raise her prices. Or the coach who has helped dozens of professionals get certified and earn salary raises.

Some of my clients build communities, write books and create programs where they help hundreds of people improve their lives, relationships and work. As my clients continue to reach more people, I’m indirectly reaching those people.

I think the impact that has touched me the most is when people say that they took action towards their dreams because my content inspired them to show up to their own life. There are so many people with incredible talents and gifts. I love to see people tap into that and win.

Also, I’m currently investing in a solution to provide African girls with quality education, and it’s the success of my current business that gives me the freedom to do so.

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

Certainly more than one book, but “Go-giver” has made a huge impact on me.

Written by Bob Burg and John D. Mann, it’s a business parable about how to generate extraordinary results by giving exceptional value.

I remember reading that book and thinking — this is exactly the type of entrepreneur I’d like to be. Someone who does good and does well. In succinct pages, the book teaches about authenticity, influence and value.

An idea that stuck with me from the book is that “the most valuable thing you have to give is yourself.”

And as someone who teaches personal brand positioning and personality-based marketing, that resonated so strongly with me.

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “TwentySomething founder”. Please share an example or story for each

Forget about fitting in a box

As a young founder, you might be anxious to fit in and find a suitable title for yourself. Even if you do call yourself something, remember that it doesn’t define you.

No matter how sweet your professional bio sounds right now, it is going to change. With time, new opportunities will open up for you to show up bigger and better. Give yourself permission to pursue them even if they don’t fit a popular or previous way you’ve described yourself.

As you grow and change, how you talk about yourself will change, and that is fine. There’s no need to cling to expired labels.

Purpose and Profit can sit in the same sentence

People take a second glance when I tell them I help entrepreneurs build purposeful and profitable personal brands. It turns out that most people like to stay in the safety of “either or.” They’ll either do impactful work or they will do profitable work. Somehow, they’ve been convinced that they have to choose, but that’s not true.

You can have Impact and Influence, Genuineness and Growth, Purpose and Profit. You don’t have to choose if you don’t want to.

Your business may not be your life mission, but it can align with it, such that it is purposeful as much as it is profitable. You can wake up everyday knowing that you’re investing your time and energy in meaningful work that would matter in the long run.

That’s a benefit that comes with entrepreneurship — freedom to do fulfilling work.

Permission is not necessary

People will judge you, especially those who don’t understand or need what you’re offering. For example, if you’re a medical doctor who decides to create a support program for people dealing with health difficulties, your fellow doctors may judge you. They may even tell you that you’re already doing enough by offering clinical treatment, and there’s no need to be “extra”. However, the people you’re helping will not judge you. They’ll be grateful that you showed up.

It would be nice to be supported all the time, but it’s not necessary. It would be nice if people understood and accepted your work, but their understanding and permission is not a requirement for your progress.

Don’t let anyone stop you from aspiring to something different in life, or for dreaming bigger dreams. Everyone has their own journey. You can respect people who don’t understand or approve of you, but never let them stop you.

You can increase your income without increasing your workload.

One of the biggest myths in business these days is that “to get more, you need to do more” Many young people think they need to have 3 products, 7 funnels or thousands of subscribers before they can start making money. So, they are scared to pursue a business stream of income.

The truth is that you can create time to start a business where you’re profitable if you focus on the most important activities. For instance, I wasted a lot of time creating different service options to convince some people to choose me. I should have spent time doing the work and going directly to those who need just one thing I had to offer — which is what I eventually did.

More is just more. More is not necessarily better. There’s a lot you can get out of one idea. You may just need to improve your story and brand strategy to get the results you’re looking for.

Confidence is overrated

In teaching people to build their personal brands, I see this all the time. It’s normal not to feel confident when you’re doing something you’ve not done before. But I’ve learned that confidence doesn’t always precede success.

For instance, as I started actively working on my book, I started to sweat. “My name will be on a book?”

“I’ve not done it before.”

“What if people don’t like it?”

Anyway, that was then. I’m no longer terrified. You know why? I’ve done it. It’s too late to be afraid or terrified now.

When I sent my manuscript to the editor, I was nervous. She called me to say “Wow! You wrote a good book.” It felt so good. Then, I sent the unedited book to beta readers. I held my breath for that one, but their generous feedback freed me.

Then, I invited people to join our launch team. I had thought 40 should be a good number. But then, we had to close the form when we saw 125 submissions in less than 48 hours. They not only applied to join. They ALSO took the opportunity to share how much they’ve been waiting for the book, and why they’ll love to support me. I was deeply touched and super Pumped!

But all of this didn’t happen, until I made the decision to start and finish writing the book. Talk is good, but if you’re ready to put yourself out there or show up in bigger ways, you have to put courage over confidence.

Courage is taking the first step, in spite of being unsure, feeling afraid, or maybe even unprepared.

Can you improve your confidence? Oh yes! But it’s not a requirement to do something great, and it’s not worth it to place your dreams on hold till you “feel confident”.

Instead, take one bold step after another, write that article, send that email, reach out to that person. With each courageous step, you train yourself towards bravery, and build your confidence.

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty year old who is looking to found a business?

Stay true to who you are. The world will adjust

In our hyperconnected world, there’s a tendency to think that you need to behave a certain way to become more liked or accepted. Basing your worth and identity on the validation and perceptions of other people is a trap. Don’t do it.

You don’t need to change yourself to be seen or lose your voice to be heard. There are enough people in the world for you to find those who like your type of person. There are enough opportunities in the world that fit your style and the season you’re in, but you have to be bold enough to create your own way, to be yourself, and to treat your customers like real people.

Your voice can help someone, your story can strengthen someone. You’re capable in areas you didn’t know existed and valuable in ways you couldn’t have anticipated.

People need what you have, but it’s up to you to Show up as yourself, so that those who need your gift and talent can see you, hear you, and take action.

Brendon Burchard. What a phenomenal person! He’s been around the Expert and Influencer industry since its early days, and he has remained a role model through it all. He shows up with joy and heart, not pretending that everything is perfect, but recognizing that he has a role to play in spite of whatever obstacles arise. His gratitude for life and respect for people is palpable. His books and courses have helped me to raise my ambition, stay motivated and deepen my discipline. I’d love to personally thank him one day.

