Todd Tilghman: “I wish somebody also would’ve told me how scary stepping out to follow your dreams would be”

I wish somebody also would’ve told me how scary stepping out to follow your dreams would be. Once you get neck-deep into it, you just have to keep the faith because it is scary. Right now I’m still thinking about getting shows booked to support my family. The scary isn’t over yet.

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Todd Tilghman.

When Todd Tilghman, pastor of two decades and father of eight from Meridian, Mississippi, auditioned for The Voice, he counted it as a win simply to sing in front of an audience outside of his family and church members. Despite no music or vocal training, he not only made it through the blind audition — with all four celebrity judges vying to coach him — but he also won the show’s entire eighteenth season. Fans were drawn to Todd’s tremendous joy onstage, which gave them much-needed inspiration during the hard challenges of a global pandemic.

Todd currently lives in Tennessee with his wife, Brooke, having recently moved closer to Nashville to pursue music full-time. From 2011 to 2020, Todd was the pastor of Cornerstone Church in Meridian, Mississippi. Todd has been singing in church since he was eight years old, and he is currently writing and recording songs for his first album, to be released in 2021. Brooke continues to cheer him on. Keep up with Todd’s latest music releases on all streaming platforms. Learn more about Todd and Brooke’s new book, Every Little Win: How Celebrating Small Victories Can Lead to Big Joy, at www.everylittlewinbook.com and follow their journey on Facebook @toddtilghmanmusic, Instagram @todd_tilghman@brooketilghman, and Twitter @todd_tilghman.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Well, I grew up in Mississippi. I grew up in church for the vast majority of my life — in a pastor’s family. Now, growing up in church, you know, has its pros and cons. I started singing when I was a kid, eight years old, but I never really thought I could do much with music beyond singing in the church. That’s one of the cons. I set myself to work as a youth pastor, associate pastor, and lead pastor, but I didn’t lift my head and look around. I didn’t dream or think more could be done beyond that. Not until my wife insisted that I try out for The Voice that is.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

Oh man, the first book I remember reading that really moved me to feeling a strong sense of indignation, almost anger — even though it’s fiction — was when I read To Kill a Mockingbird.

Some of the injustices that were laid out in there really impacted me at fourteen. Growing up in the South, you see a lot. Still, it made me realize I needed to pay attention better and to listen more. I’ve learned it’s okay to sit down and have real conversations with people. Often, when I sit down with people that are in a different demographic as me, I often find out they might have notions about me that are wrong, and I may have wrong notions about them. That’s why conversations and really getting to know people is so important.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I made lots of funny mistakes when, as a pastor, I found myself in California on The Voice. It’s funny now, but at times it didn’t feel funny at all. For example, in rehearsal, they would use a lot of lingo that I didn’t understand, since I’ve never been in music professionally. I’m thankful that I was in my forties when I faced this. If I’d I been in my twenties, I would have just pretended I knew what they were talking about. In my forties, I was just like, “You know what, y’all, I’d like to do what you just asked, but I don’t know what that means.” Then, I’d get clarification.

On the other hand, when I went, I did know a lot about life. I did kind of garner a reputation of being the “Dad” of the group. There were times when I sat by the pool with some of the younger artists, who were like 19 and 20 years old. They’d be in a crisis, and I just sit out there and talk to them. I guess I learned that while I didn’t know some of the lingo, I did have things to offer. I mean, that was a good takeaway. I even used my pastoral skills on my own self when I would get anxious, you know. I talked myself off the ledge a couple of times when I felt completely out of my element.

Even now, I’m still learning what goes into an actual performance. When I’m doing shows, I can’t help people when it comes to backlighting — I still don’t know what that means — or setting up the sound. Instead, I’m like, “Hey, I can help you tote these boxes in. I can load and unload. But as far as the sound goes, that’s all I know.”

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

As far as social impact, I think it all comes down to this — for the book and for my life … all I know how to do is just be real and just love people. The book is a lot about that. As long as we’re authentic, I feel it moves us toward wholeness, even in a social sense.

Because I’m willing to share my story, others do the same. I hear a lot from people who believe they’re too old to dream. I’m proof they’re not. Yet it isn’t easy. Imagine being 43-years-old and getting a record label and talk to you, you know?

But, truthfully, the number one person I had to talk into my dream was myself. I didn’t see myself getting very far on The Voice because I was so old. There were so many young, beautiful people, you know. By the time I won, I was 42. The general consensus of society would tell me that I’m not really worthy of a win like that, but I did win. And I’m hoping that lots of people will see what I’m doing — will read my story — and know it’s not too late for them.

To add to that, I think it’s important for people to see that people of faith just don’t have to do certain things a certain way. A lot of people don’t understand this, but as far as my faith and my walk with the Lord, I feel like I was more of a sell-out then — when I served in the church because I felt it was the right thing to do — than I am, you know? I feel like I was more of a sellout when I was walking the footsteps that I felt I had to walk and be who I felt like I had to be. You know, when I was checking the boxes that I felt like everybody wanted me to check. It’s important to be authentically who you are without worrying about everyone else’s response.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

I don’t know if it’s the most interesting, but when my wife Brooke tried to divorce me, a few years into our marriage, that was a huge turning point for us. Adopting our two daughters from South Korea is an interesting story, too, especially when we didn’t have two pennies to rub together. But, I guess I can say that if our family hadn’t almost fallen apart in 2002 — and come back together — then none of the other stories that we share in the book would have happened. We’ve seen a lot of victory in a story that started out pretty scary. Because our marriage survived, we have this beautiful story to tell.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

Until I went on the show, I didn’t feel like anybody wanted to directly hear about my life. I didn’t know if I even had a message. Going on that show, for the very first time in my life I thought, “Wow, you know, I guess people do want to hear what I have to say and hear what I like.” Even the talent part, with my singing, I never imagined that a larger audience would be drawn to it. I guess seeing what happened on The Voice opened my eyes to all that.that it opened my eyes to that.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Yeah, I will not actually give any names because there’s a lot of them, but I have had a lot of people who said it made a difference to them that I followed my dream at this point in my life. It encouraged them. Even if they’re 35 or 40, they feel that they can still give their dreams a shot. Even though that makes me nervous, because technically I’ve really not succeeded yet, but I still try. A lot of those same people have said they appreciate how I went after what I felt like I was supposed to do, even though there’s this great religious zeal in the other direction against it — against a preacher going to Hollywood. The fact that I’ve made an impact on them has stuck with me.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

I would say there are three things that society could do to solve all of our problems. But it’s hard to do these things. One of them would be, be honest and authentically yourself. Be who you are meant to be. Number two, be authentic but also be pliable. Don’t be immovable. Be teachable. Be willing to bend and change if that’s what it takes, as long as you don’t have to compromise your values and convictions. Then the last thing is the same thing I tell everybody: just love. Love each other and have compassion for one another. I feel like if we can all do those things, man, we’d all be winning.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me, leadership is defined as influence. The best example that I can give you is that sometimes, if there’s a big mess, a real leader picks up a broom. Then others see what you’re doing, and they pick up one too. Leaders are worthy of being followed. A leader works in areas of influence and inspires others to do the same.

This is true in work and in family. If I’m leading in my family, then my wife or my kids will come to me if they want advice. It means I have influence in their lives, you know? In my adult life, especially through the years, I pastored a church, I always said that authority does not exist where it has to be stated. You know, like if you have to tell people you’re an authority, you’re really not.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You know, I will say one of the things I wish somebody would’ve told me is that I am, I really am, good enough to do this music thing. That would have helped me a lot. No one ever told me that I was bad, but I do think a lot of people sort of just assumed that I was going to be singing in the church, and that was all I was going to be doing. That I was going to stay in Meridian, Mississippi, and that’s where I was destined to be. I’m not trying to say anybody was rude or anything, but, it would’ve been nice if somebody would’ve just told me that I could do this, you know?

The other thing that I wished somebody would have told me is to not change yourself to try to make people like you. Sing your songs your way. Write your songs, make your music. That doesn’t mean that you have to write everything by yourself, but be authentic with who you are. In every situation, in church — and even on The Voice — there was a draw to be a certain way. Instead, I’ve had to fight that to really be me.

Another thing I would say is put the right people in your life. I wish people would have told me it’s important to surround yourself with the right people — not only those you can trust but also people that you can successfully network with, you know? I mean, don’t get me wrong. You don’t need to have friends just because of what they can offer you. But it doesn’t hurt to have friends who can open doors that you can’t open, you know? And it also doesn’t hurt to be a friend who can open a door when someone else can’t.

I wish somebody also would’ve told me how scary stepping out to follow your dreams would be. Once you get neck-deep into it, you just have to keep the faith because it is scary. Right now I’m still thinking about getting shows booked to support my family. The scary isn’t over yet.

I guess another thing I wish people would have told me is that — and thankfully this has worked on to my good — that your work ethic is probably at least as important, maybe even more, than your talent. If you’re not willing to put in the work, to drive the miles, show up to the shows and unload the equipment, to spend all day in the studio and then to have the producer tell you to do it again, do it again, do it again… if you’re not willing to do all those things, man, it doesn’t really matter how much talent you have.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I don’t know if it’s a life lesson quotes, but my favorite poem is Birches by Robert Frost — like my whole life it’s been my favorite. I’ve even got a tattoo on my arm of a birch branch. I love the line in that poem that says, “So was I once myself a swinger of birches. And so I dream of going back to be.” To me, what that means is you really better breathe in every moment that you get. To live every ounce of life that you can live, because you really don’t get to go back and do it again.

Frost talks about how sometimes when he grows tired and weary of considerations, he just wants to leave earth for a while and then come back and start over. But you don’t get to do that, you know? Of course, living every ounce of life is really hard because we get so inundated with the mundane, day-to-day life. I tell myself that I need to remember these moments. I mean, I get weary driving here and there to do a show, but at least I’m doing it. I’m living it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Garth Brooks. He seems to me like he’s a genuine, everyday man who succeeded in doing what I love to do.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Thank you so much!

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/toddtilghmanmusic

Team Todd: https://www.facebook.com/groups/teamtoddtilghman

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/todd_tilghman/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!