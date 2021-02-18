Todd Lamb of PureLife Organics: “Make someone smile”

Make someone smile. A nice gesture can have a profound impact on someone’s day and you just never know how your kindness can elevate someone just when they need it most. I remember responding to a message in our social media account and the lady replied that my message let her know she had been heard. She was immersed in deep depression and that note, at that moment began her road to healing and feeling better.

Many ancient traditions around the world believe ‘wellbeing’ or ‘bienestar’ is a state of harmony within ourselves and our world, where we are in balance mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually. As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Todd Lamb.

Todd Lamb is a Veteran and former law enforcement SWAT officer turned entrepreneur who currently serves as the CEO of PureLife Organics. He has spent the last 12 years striving to steer people to a healthier mindset and is committed to finding the highest quality ingredients and most effective combinations found for all supplements sold through PureLife Organics. Todd’s passion for giving back led to PureLife Organic’s focus on Healthy People, Healthy Planet, including committed investments to drone reforestation efforts.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a small Canadian town with my brother and raised by a single mother. Despite growing up relatively poor, my mother worked multiple jobs to ensure my brother and I had a roof over our heads. We became heavily involved in sports such as hockey, football and rugby until our early 20s, which was a valuable piece of family that will always remind me of the two of them.

What or who inspired you to pursue a career in helping others? We’d love to hear the story.

Growing up, we did not have much in terms of financial resources and I always felt as though I was an underdog in my early years. I recall many people telling me the things I set out to do were impossible and I would never achieve the goals set for myself. As I continued to knock down each obstacle and build a body of work, I realized there were others that faced those same challenges. I have always felt compelled to assist those who need someone in their corner to lift them up and cheer them on. Sometimes, that’s all you need and can go a long way.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There have been multiple people along the way who have helped me in all different stages of my life, however, without question, the two most powerful sources of encouragement have been my mother and my wife. When I decided to follow my entrepreneurial dreams, both my mother and my wife were my strongest supporters and biggest fans.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of pursuing your passion? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I had such a limited understanding of business when I made the transition from public life to private life that I didn’t even know how to pay myself. I would encourage anyone who is beginning a journey into business to at least have a basic understanding of general accounting principles.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite quote is my own, “I stood at the cliff’s edge and jumped… I landed higher than I ever thought possible.” I chose this quote to encapsulate my decision to finally leave my stable career and guaranteed pension to pursue my dream to create and build a business. The result of making that very difficult choice was a business that has become successful beyond even what I had initially imagined.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Our most exciting projects are those in which we are publishing subject matter experts across a broad range of disciplines. These include 1 Medical Doctor, 2 experts with PhDs in their respective fields an Olympic Athletic Therapist and a Yoga and Breathwork specialist. These are specifically aimed at transforming people’s lives in the areas of health and wellness.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In my writing, I talk about cultivating well being habits in our lives, in order to be strong, vibrant and powerful co-creators of a better society. What we create is a reflection of how we think and feel. When we get back to a state of wellbeing and begin to create from that place, the outside world will reflect this state of wellbeing. Let’s dive deeper into this together. Based on your experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellbeing? Please share a story or example for each.

Mental wellbeing is very closely tied to confidence. It is important to do things that boost your confidence daily in order to remind yourself that you have a role to play and that your skills are valuable. For me, there are aspects of our business that only I can do or train a team member to do.

Tackle a task that makes you uncomfortable. Learning new things can increase your mental wellbeing on an extraordinary level. I had always wanted to learn to fly helicopters, so that’s exactly what I did.

Make someone smile. A nice gesture can have a profound impact on someone’s day and you just never know how your kindness can elevate someone just when they need it most. I remember responding to a message in our social media account and the lady replied that my message let her know she had been heard. She was immersed in deep depression and that note, at that moment began her road to healing and feeling better.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I have always followed the teachings of Dr. Joe Dispenza and as such I have developed my own version of a practice I refer to as streaming visualization. This is a short morning practice wherein I focus on the things I seek to create in the future. What is critical during this practice is that during this time of focus it is not enough to just think, but rather you must visualize it completely including the emotion you feel in that future time, how it looks, smells, sounds… all of your senses must be engaged while you visualize what is to become.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellbeing? Please share a story or example for each.

Sleep. Most importantly, the first good habit is to be religious and fanatical about protecting your routine. I have a specific shutdown sequence at 8pm every night that ensures I am not exposed to phones, computers, televisions etc., take magnesium for an evening supplement and ensure I do not drink water 2 hours before bed.

Nutrition. I eat whatever I want however what I focus on is the amount. I have been the same weight since the age of 21, which means over time, unless I am exercising heavily, I tend to eat less.

Exercise. I am committed to exercising 4–6 days/week at variable intensity.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are some great ways to begin to integrate it into our lives?

The most important thing anyone can do is find their metabolic set point which is to say when we track over a two week period our weight should remain the same. Once we understand our set point, it can be relatively easy to manipulate weight loss or weight gain. The second most important point to understand around nutrition is that food is information. That information dictates a complex hormonal cascade that impacts our bodies in significant ways.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellbeing? Please share a story or example for each.

Emotional wellbeing is closely tied to physical wellbeing and the primary focus once again should be a very regimented sleep protocol. Studies have clearly demonstrated that poor sleep can drastically affect one’s ability to cope with stress.

Put resources in place to help manage stress, such as a trusted group of friends you can be vulnerable with. What I mean here is that you should always feel better when you interact with someone. If your interaction causes you to continually feel bad, you should consider eliminating that relationship.

The brain has very powerful neurotransmitters which need to remain in balance. These nutrients that can help you maintain a positive mood, keep your focus, and deal with stressful challenges by helping your neurotransmitters stay in balance.

5-HTP– In the brain, 5-HTP is readily converted to serotonin to help maintain mental and emotional wellbeing, reduce anxious feelings, and promote calm and relaxation.

GABA– This amino acid regulates excitability of nerve circuits in the brain and is considered the brain’s main calming neurotransmitter.

Taurine– Taurine, an amino acid that helps stabilize our nerve cell electrical activity, is known to enhance GABA’s calming effects.

Tyrosine– Tyrosine is required for the production of the neurotransmitter dopamine. Having sufficient tyrosine in the brain promotes mental clarity in dealing with stress.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellbeing? We’d love to hear it.

Smiling produces an emotional and chemical response in our bodies similar to that of a deep sleep. We should always attempt to be around people who are positive and both make us smile and smile themselves.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual well being? Please share a story or example for each.

Habits which promote spiritual wellbeing come from understanding yourself and the role you play with the people around you and the planet. It is important to understand how you can use your energy to create a positive impact. In order to facilitate the practice of harnessing your energy there are activities which promote focusing your energy.

Studying a philosophy or religion — I love the study of stoicism

Manage your energy channels with practices such as acupuncture

Meditate in a manner that allows you to connect deeper to yourself

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate overall wellbeing?

Nature cultivates an appreciation for our connection to the planet and an understanding of how our actions impact its health. When we are immersed in the beauty the planet has to offer it can compel us to go beyond ourselves and make an effort to contribute positively to managing it.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It is our belief that we have the power to mitigate climate change using a technology called Drone Reforestation. We actively support specific companies who are using this technology to rapidly replant forests that have been eliminated through deforestation practices. This technology can plant forests 6–8 x faster than humans and could have a near term impact on climate change.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Chamath Palihapitiya. He is one of the most prolific social entrepreneurs who understands the power of influence.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://PureLifeOrganics.com

Instagram: @purelife.organics