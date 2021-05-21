Todd Furniss of gTC Group: “Poor use of primary care”

…Regarding emphasizing primary care, concrete aspects of individual health include consuming a balanced diet, prioritizing 7 hours of sleep, and engaging in regular exercise. However, American medical schools include too little research and training on these fundamental aspects of human health. For instance, fewer than 40% of the medical schools in the United States are meeting the minimum standard for nutrition education according to the National Academy of Sciences.

Furniss has over 30 years of global experience in private equity, consulting, and operations as a senior level operating executive. He currently serves as the CEO of gTC Group, a private investment firm dedicated to creating value for stakeholders in middle-market, technology-enabled business services, financial services, and healthcare companies and the correlated real estate. His life circumstances have lead him to develop a passion for healthcare and a strong desire to address and rectify our current system’s shortcomings, resulting in Furniss authoring, “The 60% Solution: Rethinking Healthcare.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have been around healthcare since my parents were involved in a plane crash that took my father’s life and severely injured my mother in 1977.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I had the opportunity to invest in a company that created a graphic and visual representation of tastes based on algorithms developed out of a very advanced AI platform.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The first time I was negotiating a deal after law school, which was a week or two after I started my job, the guy I was working for left the negotiation after 15 minutes and told me to handle it. I quickly learned how to think on my feet and take corrective actions as quickly as possible.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

You have only two obligations: to be interested and interesting. It is a guide for my personal ambitions.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

We have done a great deal of research, including macro and micro economic research, in addition to the research one would do to either write a book or perform due diligence. That has led us to do things like predict the consolidation in the healthcare industry and to write the first ever Healthcare Inequality Index that measures at a micro-economic level about the distribution of clinical services across the more than 3,200 health service areas in the US.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a better healthcare leader? Can you explain why you like them?

I read as much as I can on the topic, so they tend to blur. I love the intro to Sean Masaki Flynn’s book The Cure that Works.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I just released my first book, “The 60% Solution: Rethinking Healthcare,” in which I offer clear and practical solutions to the complexities of healthcare while examining the historical missteps that landed us facing ongoing systemic dysfunction. The book takes on the task of solving the impersonality of healthcare as well as creating an industry that embraces and manifests a compassionate delivery model, putting the power of choice in the center of the relationship of doctor/care-giver and patient. Our current system is far too costly, ineffectual, and cold; it violates the ideological and moral tenets of a caring nation. High insurance premiums and insurmountably large bills have left countless citizens under mounds of debt or rolling the dice with their lives. I hope that this book can provide actionable measures that we, as individuals, can take to become financially capable, educated, and engaged enough to demand the far-reaching reform necessary.

I am also hosting a new podcast that was first released on Tuesday, March 9th. In the podcast, Civil Discourse, participants are free to share their ideas, empathize with other perspectives, and endeavor to advance a better solution to fix societal ills. We focus on topics that are particularly complicated. At a time where information is from sources more opinionated than ever, our mission is to find solutions and goals to accelerate the nation’s progress with cultural impunity. What I hope I can achieve with this podcast is to illustrate ways to have constructive dialogue, find common ground with individuals with whom you disagree, and facilitate a more collaborative and compassionate space to discuss tangible real-world solutions. These spaces are imperative in driving the change that our country so desperately needs.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. According to this study cited by Newsweek, the US healthcare system is ranked as the worst among high income nations. This seems shocking. Can you share with us 3–5 reasons why you think the US is ranked so poorly?

The five components that reduce patient agency and contribute to the inefficiencies in the US healthcare system are:

Poor use of primary care, as we have grown to prioritize specialist care as opposed to prevention and health promotion

as we have grown to prioritize specialist care as opposed to prevention and health promotion Inconsistent accounting and incompatible information technology that decrease patient engagement in care and makes heath systems extremely fragmented

that decrease patient engagement in care and makes heath systems extremely fragmented Hidden pricing that exerts a financial burden on patients, inhibits the doctor-patient relationship, and decreases transparency in every aspect of care

that exerts a financial burden on patients, inhibits the doctor-patient relationship, and decreases transparency in every aspect of care Health Savings Accounts are restricted by regulation, which reduces the number of Americans who utilize these tax-advantaged options

by regulation, which reduces the number of Americans who utilize these tax-advantaged options Hyper-regulation that makes becoming a physician an arduous and lengthy process, restricts doctors from practicing across state lines, and reduces the supply of physicians in the United States

As a “healthcare insider”, If you had the power to make a change, can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

The suggestions that I propose in my new book, “The 60% Solution” are grounded in a “systems view,” or a way of thinking of individual elements collectively as part of a system. In healthcare, this includes all of the aggregated facets of the industry (such as education, data, billing, accounting, regulations, etc.) that exist in concert to create our healthcare system. The five interconnected components of The 60% Solution include:

Emphasizing primary care,

Standardizing accounting and IT,

Clarifying pricing,

Changing governance, and

and Modifying Health Savings Accounts.

Accomplishing these objectives will consequently solve the impersonality of healthcare, improve the availability and affordability of care, increase transparency, and ultimately bring the nation closer to the development of a compassionate healthcare industry.

Regarding emphasizing primary care, concrete aspects of individual health include consuming a balanced diet, prioritizing 7 hours of sleep, and engaging in regular exercise. However, American medical schools include too little research and training on these fundamental aspects of human health. For instance, fewer than 40% of the medical schools in the United States are meeting the minimum standard for nutrition education according to the National Academy of Sciences. I argue for the prioritization of topics such as nutrition, exercise, and sleep in the medical school curriculum so that primary care physicians are better equipped to keep patients health and promote healthy living practices. Also important, is creating a relationship between the patient and the patient’s primary care physician that includes consistent, periodic visits and the creation of a longitudinal data set linked to that patient to both catalogue and anticipate health concerns.

Information technology is critical for the data set, but also needs to improve and become more interoperable for and across the industry. The need for standardization in IT and accounting stems from the disjointed nature of our current tools and the lack of autonomy patients have in utilizing them. Across the United States, data software is fragmented and lacks interoperability. “Certified” software is not portable, physicians are prohibited from practicing medicine across state lines, and in all but one state, patients do not own their own health data. Standardizing information technology enables patients to take ownership of their own data, increases the portability of data, and facilitates long-term health monitoring.

This standardization helps reduce costs in the long run, but I also advocate for other measures in order to clarify pricing. When asking about a price of a service, a consumer is asking for the sum of all the prices charged. The answer to this question is largely dependent on the payment mechanism. The price of care is different from how much the patient pays, which means that the “price” has largely no correlation to “cost” or to “value”. Because an insured patient’s costs are determined by their insurance, their healthcare provider has no way of knowing what they might be. The Solution suggests that hospitals should have clear, published prices for the service components that go into the total bill for care. Posting all prices means the price for cash, Medicaid, Medicare, and in network and out of network prices for all insurance carriers, public and private. This transparency restores bargaining power to the patient while increasing competition and quality of care.

Bargaining power is also enhanced when patients pay directly for care, which is why I emphasize the need to pay directly for care. I call this reintroducing “consumerism” into the healthcare industry. This matters not only to those with private insurance, but we need to create the ability to pay for everyone.

Take Medicaid patients, for example; at 200% of the federal poverty line, families no longer qualify for Medicaid, but often cannot afford the steep costs of coverage. I advocate for the development of an “indexed” matching program in the form of Health Savings Accounts that build an offramp for those currently on Medicaid and allows people to avoid financially suffering when they no longer qualify for Medicaid. This will create a bridge to encourage, assist, and incent household earners to help them through the financial chasm that is 200% to 300% of the federal poverty level. This gives purchasing power back to the individual and creates more consumers exerting power on the industry.

In order to accomplish all of these goals, there need to be fewer barriers to progress. The problems of the industry extend beyond price and payment into trust. The healthcare industry suffers from a lack of supply and diversity in the medical field, which can have deleterious effects on access to and quality of care. The source of this lack of diversity dates back to 1910 when Abraham Flexner wrote his famous, nee infamous, eponymous report that closed many medical schools in the US and was the foundation for all healthcare practitioner licensing in the US.

The process of becoming a licensed physician in the United States is a convoluted and unreasonably arduous undertaking. The physicians of tomorrow are expected to graduate from an undergraduate university, complete their course load at a “certified” medical school, complete a residency, accept internships, a pass a host of repetitive state and federal exams to earn their licensure. Licensing is critical to both delivering healthcare and getting paid for it. The sad fact is that all these rules, requirements, and regulations do not guarantee good doctors. If our goal is to increase the supply and diversity of doctors throughout the country, the first step is to reform the education process. The curriculum needs to be streamlined and the examinations need only be taken by those not attending an accredited medical school. A second element of the Solution is the elimination of state licenses, as the accreditation function is already being performed by a national body with national standards. This will increase the quality of care and increase competition among providers by allowing the markets to function more freely.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

Keeping a nation healthy is a joint responsibility and a team effort. The important thrust of what I call “The 60% Solution” is to move greater control, responsibility, and choice about healthcare options to the individual so that each can make good decisions. Individuals should work to increase engagement and accountability in their own health. Some actionable steps that individuals can take to promote wellbeing are to eat well, exercise regularly, and sleep at least seven hours. Additionally, engaging in direct payment for services can enable patients to engage directly with their healthcare choices. Healthcare institutions must take steps to increase transparency in both pricing and healthcare options for the benefit of the patient. Finally, it is both the right and the obligation of leaders to reevaluate legislation to reduce the complex and excessive nature of current regulations. This hyper-regulation stifles the healthcare industry and inhibits innovation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system, leaving some hospital systems at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with us examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these issues moving forward?

COVID is caught by inhaling viral particles in the lungs. When your lungs don’t operate properly, you don’t get enough oxygen into your bloodstream, which puts pressure on your cardiovascular system. If your cardiovascular system is already operating below par because of high cholesterol, high blood pressure, blockages or other problems, it may fail altogether or other organs may fail. Obesity is correlated to issues of high cholesterol, high blood pressure and other issues, meaning it is likely that an obese person already has cardiovascular or other organ problems. COVID magnifies the complications that arise from preexisting conditions, which is why people suffering from obesity are so much more likely to die from COVID. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for improved primary care utilization to monitor health metrics before such preexisting conditions arise. We need to stop treating primary care physicians as the gatekeepers to specialists, but rather as caregivers in and of themselves.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

The problems of the industry extend beyond price and payment into trust. The healthcare industry suffers from a lack of supply and diversity in the medical field, which can have deleterious effects on access to and quality of care. The source of this lack of diversity dates back to 1910 when Abraham Flexner wrote his famous, nee infamous, eponymous report that closed many medical schools in the US and was the foundation for all healthcare practitioner licensing in the US. The process of becoming a licensed physician in the United States is a convoluted and unreasonably arduous undertaking. The physicians of tomorrow are expected to graduate from an undergraduate university, complete their course load at a “certified” medical school, complete a residency, accept internships, a pass a host of repetitive state and federal exams to earn their licensure. Licensing is critical to both delivering healthcare and getting paid for it. The sad fact is that all these rules, requirements, and regulations do not guarantee good doctors. If our goal is to increase the supply and diversity of doctors throughout the country, the first step is to reform the education process. The curriculum needs to be streamlined and the examinations need only be taken by those not attending an accredited medical school. A second element of the Solution is the elimination of state licenses, as the accreditation function is already being performed by a national body with national standards. This will increase the quality of care and increase competition among providers by allowing the markets to function more freely.

I’m interested in the interplay between the general healthcare system and the mental health system. Right now, we have two parallel tracks, mental/behavioral health and general health. What are your thoughts about this status quo? What would you suggest to improve this?

The biggest problem we have is obesity, which leads to isolation, exclusion, depression and other mental health ills. As a nation, we need to get fitter. I am not suggesting that everyone has to have less than 10% body fat, but we need to aim for a BMI that is less than 25.0.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to see a movement where everyone is engaged in their own health, has the ability to make good decisions around their own health, pay for their own healthcare costs and where healthcare is provided with compassion by mission-driven healthcare providers.

