Todd Friedman of Kiraly Marketing: “Document everything”

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Todd Friedman.

Former exotic sports car mechanic turned digital marketing expert and agency owner, Todd Friedman lost everything he had worked so hard for during the 2008 financial crisis and reinvented himself after a solo trek across Europe. He is the founder and CEO of Kiraly Marketing, a digital marketing and appointment generation agency that allows him the means to travel more and live life on his own terms.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in an upper middle-class suburb of Boston. Mom worked as an x-ray technician before I was born and dad has owned his own CPA firm for decades. Perhaps that’s where I got my entrepreneurial spirit from. I was always a kid who danced to the beat of his own drum and I never really quite fit in with the other kids in my town. I was picked on a lot and definitely wasn’t the smartest kid in class. At age 11, I discovered Nirvana, started playing guitar and got very deep into the local punk rock scene. It was here where I finally found an outlet for my teenage angst. It was fun and certainly set some of my initial core values, but it was also a great deterrent for growth. One thing punk rock instilled in me was the DIY, “do it yourself”, mentality. My band would book our own shows and make our own merch. We couldn’t afford studio time, but we could afford a cheap 4- track recorder and that was how our first bit of music made its way onto the scene. I hit the road, on tour, with my punk rock band before the age of 20 thinking I was going to make it big any day. Eventually, I realized I wasn’t rock star material, went back to school, and fulfilled my second life-long dream of becoming a mechanic for exotic sports cars.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

When I was just starting out and learning how to offer digital marketing services to car dealerships, I had a mentor at the time named Syd. One night, I was really fed up and ready to throw in the towel. I called Syd and what he told me changed my path. He said to me, “Todd, don’t take this the wrong way but you’re too dumb to quit. Any other normal person would have at this point, but not you.” As I mentioned previously, I got made fun of a lot and being called dumb was a regular occurrence growing up. Syd’s way of reframing it gave it power!

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

The first, of course, is being too dumb to quit. You can’t beat a person who never gives up. I remember when I was on a hunt for clients, I would drive all over New England looking to make contact with car dealership owners and general managers. I’d get rejection after rejection, but I just kept at it.

The second is never stop learning. The moment you stop learning, just like the moment you take your foot off the gas, is the moment you start going backward. I make it a point to always learn new things or brush up on things I think I already know. Sometimes you forget that one little nugget but the reminder makes all the difference.

Third, DO. THE. WORK. This is the mantra that helps me the most today and it’s a simple 3-word phrase. I’ve learned over the last few years that doing the work, whatever THE WORK is, will cure 99.9% of your issue and challenges in life and business. Don’t like the way you look? Go to the gym and DO THE WORK. Not happy with the way business is? DO THE WORK! Just do the work!

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

One of the realizations I made when I was involved in the punk scene was that car repairs are expensive so it would probably be a good idea to learn how to do it myself, DIY. From age 20 to age 27, I was a full- time mechanic. I started at a run-down Jeep/ Chrysler dealer on the outskirts of Boston. I worked there for a year before switching to a Mini dealer. I decided that if I was really going to do this as a career, it would be a good idea to REALLY learn the trade. I went back to school and earned my bachelor’s degree in automotive technology and small business management.

It was a bit weird going back to school at 22, especially as everyone I grew up with was graduating, but it was the right thing to do. My original goal was to complete a 2 year degree, move to California and work as a BMW dealership mechanic. Towards the end of my freshman year I got a bit ambitious and decided I wanted to go bigger. I set my goal to work on Ferraris and Bentleys . Of course, no luxury car dealership would take on a young, inexperienced kid in tech school so I continued working at the Mini dealership while in school.

Eventually, I took a chance and applied for an apprenticeship at a small shop that specialized in Ferraris. They turned me down, but I tried again. Instead of going straight for the apprentice position, I applied as an extra hand around the shop. I would sweep the floors, pick up parts, run errands. Within in a year, I was fixing Ferraris and Porsches. Life was awesome. I could afford a new apartment, I had great friends and a wonderful girlfriend. Life seemed to be falling in place for me.

The financial crisis of 2008 happened right as I was finishing up my bachelor’s degree. I was never fired. I was simply told “if we have work, we’ll tell you to come in.” Sadly, the economy didn’t allow for much luxury car work. In just a few months, I went from being on the top of my game to jobless. I beat myself down for a little but then I realized I had to make some decisions.

I decided it was time to experience new things. At age 26, I had still never left the country. I didn’t even have a passport, but I was about to change all of that. I applied for a passport and bought a one-way ticket to Dublin, Ireland. I drank a lot in Dublin, got food poisoning in Brussels, spent most of my time in a hostel bed sick in Madrid, walked A LOT in Barcelona, and then I got to Prague. I was up at Hradcany, the castle on the hill in Prague. I looked out over the city and something just changed. Call it a paradigm shift or a moment of clarity. In this one moment my entire perspective on life changed and I knew that I had to do something different. I didn’t want to be a mechanic anymore. It was time to find something else.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I have to admit after I got home from this trip, I fell a bit back onto old habits and found myself working at a car dealership. I hated every minute of it! A friend of mine suggested looking into real estate. Boston is a huge rental market and he said that every time you rent an apartment, your commission is usually 50% of one month’s rent. I spent each of my lunch breaks studying for the real estate exam until, one day, I was fired from the dealership. It was December 9th, 2009. I still have the day marked on my calendar as a reminder. I told myself I was never going back to turning wrenches ever again. At this point I had nothing to lose but everything to gain.

My attempt at being a real estate agent was short lived. It wasn’t a good fit for me. And since money was tight, I had to make the tough decision to move back home to my parents house. I had no idea what to do next. The one thing I did know was that I wanted to travel more. Like, a lot more. I knew that by working for someone, this wouldn’t happen so I started brainstorming ideas. If my father could start his own successful business and my grandfather before him, so could I! I didn’t know how I was going to do it, or what I was going to exactly, I just knew I’d figure it out.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

Unsure of exactly what type of business to begin after I moved back in with my parents, I turned to the internet. I saw an advertisement for an online course promising to help you earn 100,000 dollars a year online, called job crusher, I signed up on the spot. Needless to say, I didn’t make 100,000 dollars from the course but it did open my eyes to the world of digital marketing.

My first real attempt at business was a travel blog and brand called “How to Get Away.” I had to learn online marketing, a concept still in its infancy. WordPress and SEO were rising in popularity. You could basically stuff every keyword at the bottom of your website and that would make your pages rank organically in Google. I spent my time reading how to build website, do online paid ads, and SEO. I started applying the things I was learning to see how it worked. It was a lot of trial and error, but I started to love it. I eventually realized that this travel blog and brand weren’t going to do it for me. One night I read an article from an “internet marketing guru” about taking the skills learned from marketing products online and provide it as a service for local businesses. I began diving more into this path, and Kiraly Marketing was born.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I took the skills I learned and started offering social media management, online paid advertising management, website optimization, and SEO to small local businesses. My mentor, Syd, taught me how to go back to the industry I knew very well, the car business, and sell the solutions that dealers needed.

I took to the road, cold calling dealership owners four days a week. I would walk in to at least 40 dealerships every week. I drove all over the New England and the tri-state area. I definitely spent a few nights sleeping in my car and using whatever local Planet Fitness I could find to shower. Your dreams don’t get built from standing still, so I had to put in the work to get them.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

Things are going GREAT! I’m extraordinarily grateful for where I am and what I’ve accomplished but I have a lot more to go. I went from living out of my truck and cheap hotel rooms, on the road 6 days a week, to a married man living on the upper east side of Manhattan. I feel like life is just beginning and I’m only now starting to scratch the surface of my true potential. Kiraly Marketing has achieved an excellent foundation. I am putting the right assets and people in place to ensure we grow into a powerhouse over the next 18 months.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Syd, my first mentor, who saw the potential in me when I wasn’t sure I had any. He made me realize I’m “too stupid to quit” in the best was possible. Another mentor of mine, Dale, who has helped me along the way with his guidance and experience. The biggest lesson I’ve learned from Dale is you need to put the time in to become an expert. Some years ago I had one big client that was keeping me afloat. I was surviving on just one client. Eventually, they canceled services and I was blindsided. Dale suggested I take a step back and spend time understanding the industry I was serving. I started reading industry publications and going to events to capture the full breadth of the field.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

When I was getting started, I didn’t have tons of money to invest in advertising but I had to find something that worked. I would go to the grocery store and buy 30 containers of peanuts. I created custom labels for them that said “spending money on generic digital marketing that makes you look like everyone else is completely nuts!” I would drive all around New England and the tri-state area handing them out to prospective customers and following up the next week. Needless to say, it worked! I still keep one on my desk as a reminder.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

Did I???? I STILL DO! I deal with imposter syndrome on a daily basis. The struggle is real. But I simply look at it, punch it in the face and go about my day. If I don’t believe in myself who will?

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Many of my friends didn’t really believe in me, at first. Even my parents were skeptical, but they knew I had to figure this out on my own. These days I have an amazing network of support from my loving wife, my parents and a network of business owners I have befriended. Finding a group of like-minded entrepreneurs has been life changing.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Cold calling. You want to get out of your comfort zone? Go walk into a car dealership and ask to speak to the owner or general manager and try to pitch them on the spot. Especially when you know very little about sales or how to sell. If you really want to get out of your comfort zone, go get kicked in the teeth by someone with a very alpha personality. Someone who negotiates for a living. Someone who knows every answer to every tactic and every objection. If your forehead isn’t a bit damp afterwards, you didn’t try hard enough. That is how I initially got out of my comfort zone and began to develop thick skin.

These days, I’m pushing myself out of my comfort zone as my company begins to pivot away from the car business and into serving a completely new industry. It is a different world than what I’m used to. This time I won’t be on the road five days a week as I’ve learned more effective ways to prospect. However, I have to learn an entirely new industry, make new connections and devise new strategies.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why?

Establish core values- You’ll waste A LOT of time working with the wrong people who don’t value your services or your time if you don’t establish clear core values from the onset. It’s okay if they shift over time, but you must have them and you should base your decisions on them. It needs to be part of your company culture. If your employees are unsure of something, they refer to company core values. Document everything- there needs to be standardized operating procedures for everything you want done. This will help cut down on mistakes and training time. Some examples for an agency are how ads are set-up, how reporting is done, how to diagnose and optimize ads, and so much more. Your health is most important — if you are unhealthy your business will suffer. You can only be an unhealthy person running a healthy business for so long. Plus, we do this for the freedom and the financial means to do what we want. You know what takes away that freedom and the means to be free? Hospital bills! Live and die by a calendar — you’ve got to be intentional with you time. You’re not going to remember everything. Therefore, its best to keep a calendar. If it’s important, it gets time on my calendar, otherwise I forget about it. If you’re single and in your twenties or early thirties when starting out, start getting more intentional with your weekends. The bar and your drinking buddies will always be there. Your opportunity to succeed will not. It won’t disappear but it will go to someone else and you’ll be stuck waiting until the next time an idea or opportunity comes your way. I’m not saying stop altogether but if you want to be successful, you’re going to have to sacrifice weekends out.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My purpose is to help business owners succeed. We help them get more business and what does that do for them? They can spend more time with their families, they can take that vacation without worry, that private school tuition is no longer a big deal. They can take care of their workers better who will, in turn, be able to take care of their families better.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

That’s a great question! First and foremost, Tom Brady! Watching him dominate the NFL for the last 2 decades has been amazing. I’m a Pats fan so perhaps I’m biased, but the thing that amazes me about him is that his will to win has only gotten bigger and stronger as he gets older and its incredible to watch him continue to prove the doubters wrong!

There’s so many more but one other would have to be Craig Clemens, the world-renowned copywriter. Copywriting has always fascinated me and something that I want to get better at

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Find me on Facebook, @toddfriedman.nyc on Instagram.

LinkedIn as well. You can go to Kiralymarketing.com also

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!