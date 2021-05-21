Todd Ernst of PCSgrades: “Practice ”

Practice — As mentioned earlier, it’s not practical to plan for every possible contingency, but it is possible to prepare your thinking, habits and processes to address most situations, even new ones, well enough to survive and perhaps even thrive. That means you have to immerse yourself in experiences. Don’t just wait for them to happen to you, but seek out new and challenging opportunities.

Todd Ernst is an Air Force Academy graduate with more than 22 years of service. He flew the T-38, B-1 and U-2 on missions in support of Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom. His passion for helping military families called him to lead the fight for Guard and Reserve families to establish equal survivor benefits for everyone who dies in the line of duty. The changes were signed into law in 2016. Todd’s civilian experience includes residential and commercial real estate as a real estate broker, landlord and entrepreneurial business owner. Todd currently lives in San Antonio, Texas with his wife Stacey and two sons. During 14 years of active duty, their family relocated eight times due to a PCS.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

For starters, I’m what’s affectionately referred to as a “military brat.” My Dad served in the Air Force from the time I was born until my senior year in high school, so we moved around a lot. In fact, we lived in six different locations by the time I was 11-years-old. I was born in San Antonio, moved to Kansas City, Montgomery, Italy and the Netherlands before moving back to San Antonio in the sixth grade and growing up the rest of my time there. I enjoyed sports, especially football and baseball, throughout high school.

In 1986, I saw the movie Top Gun and walked out of the theater convinced that I wanted to fly jets. Thankfully, a couple of years later, I was able to secure a slot at the Air Force Academy.

And what are you doing today? Can you share a story that exemplifies the unique work that you are doing?

I’m the Founder and CEO of PCSgrades, a community of military members, veterans and military spouses helping each other with our biggest must-solve relocation and real estate needs by sharing our personal experiences and advice through trusted reviews.

It probably helps to know that the term “PCS” is synonymous with a military move or relocation. It stands for “permanent change of station,” but everybody just refers to it as a “PCS.”

Functionally, we’re similar in concept to Yelp, in that we facilitate feedback and reviews through our online platform, except we’re exclusively focused on the military and veteran community and our moving needs. With my military background and civilian experience as a real estate broker, I know firsthand the unique demands and concerns our military and veteran community face. Our mission at PCSgrades is to reduce the stress of relocation for our community.

We recently teamed up with Realogy, the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the U.S., for the Realogy Military Rewards with PCSgrades program, which matches military and veteran homebuyers and sellers with an experienced real estate agent from one of Realogy’s top residential real estate brands. With 97% of active-duty military members and spouses saying it’s important to work with real estate professionals who have experience working with military families, those using the program will have access to agents with knowledge in making a move seamless. Joining efforts with Realogy Military Rewards is helping further our mission to share trusted resources and reviews with more members of the military.

Can you tell us a bit about your military background?

During my more than 22 years of total military service, 14 of those years were spent in the active duty. I was a 1993 graduate of the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and retired in 2016 as a Lieutenant Colonel. I’ve been a pilot my entire career, spending 8.5 years as an Air Force Reservist flying the T-38, B-1 and U-2. During 2005–2006, I was a combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan), flying the U-2 which is a single seat, single engine, high altitude reconnaissance aircraft that requires the pilot to wear a space suit on missions that exceed 70,000 feet.

Can you share the most interesting story that you experienced during your military career? What “take away” did you learn from that story?

This story is a very personal one for me and the “why” that fuels our mission and our team at PCSgrades.

In 2003, I had the honor of flying in a missing man formation for a squadron mate of mine who passed away in a T-38 aircraft accident. I was flying in the missing man position solo with his flag on board. Just prior to crossing over the memorial site down below, I pulled up and away from the other three jets, leaving a notable open space inside the formation, symbolizing the “missing man.” We presented the flag to his family after landing.

Fast forward eight years, and my buddy’s widow showed me a letter stating the military made a mistake accounting for her husband’s pay status at his time of death. So effective immediately, his family stopped receiving benefits they counted on for years.

As I started asking questions on their behalf, it quickly became apparent that a change in congressional law would be the only way to make things right so for the next five years, I poured my heart and soul into making it happen. I flew from Texas to D.C. multiple times a year, attending meetings at the Pentagon and then pressing offices in both houses of Congress in my capacity as a civilian. Thankfully, we successfully changed the legislation in late 2017 to fix the disparity in survivor benefits.

My takeaway is it’s not the military that takes care of its own, but the military “family” that takes care of each other. If we don’t stand up for each other during our times of greatest need, things don’t always work out the way we need them to.

We are interested in fleshing out what a hero is. Did you experience or hear about a story of heroism, during your military experience? Can you share that story with us? Feel free to be as elaborate as you’d like.

It’s hard for me to pick just one story about heroism. During my years of military service, I lost eight buddies who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Some of them were lost during combat, but many of them were involved in stateside training accidents. All of them willingly accepted the risks involved with our dangerous profession. Each were absolute professionals and warriors who understood and embraced the important roles they played in defending our great nation and the many people who call our country home.

Every day they stepped into the cockpit or onto the battlefield, they did so on behalf of others and so many others they never knew.

Based on that story, how would you define what a “hero” is? Can you explain?

A “hero” is not a status obtained, a title worn or a snapshot in time based on a single accomplishment, but a spirit, mentality and lifestyle lived. We have heroes walking all around us, but we may never know it unless we see them for who they really are during a specific experience or highlighting moment.

Heroes willingly sacrifice on behalf of others. Not for personal gain, but because of who they are. But heroes are still human — they know fear, feel anger and make mistakes just like the rest of us.

Do you think your experience in the military helped prepare you for business or leadership? Can you explain?

Without a doubt, my military experience helped prepare me for both business and leadership. I spent four years in what we commonly refer to as a “leadership laboratory” at the Air Force Academy and then another 22.5 years following and leading in the “real world” military, including missions in Iraq, Afghanistan and Korea. I also had the opportunity to instruct pilots at the undergraduate level up to the level of “instructing the instructors” for 18 of those years. And now I’ve had the privilege of running the PCSgrades team ever since.

My two biggest takeaways:

It’s all people stuff. Even soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines are people. Processes are created and managed by people. Leading inside or outside the military still means you’re leading people. The environment may vary, but the psychology and emotions of people remain the same. Winning isn’t a choice, it’s a way of thinking. We would spend hours and sometimes days prepping for a mission, and then we would take off and problem-manage, sometimes, crisis-manage the next several hours until the airplane was safely back on the ground. Nothing ever went exactly as planned and many times multiple things would go wrong both inside and outside of your own plane. You had no choice but to assess the situation, prioritize, execute and then do it all over again until you were ultimately successful. In short, anything less than winning wasn’t an option. Over time, you become ingrained to this way of thinking.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

A dear friend of mine from growing up, Ernie Cunningham, pulled me into the business world almost kicking and screaming. While I was serving in the military for my first 10 years after the Academy, he was busy as a successful salesman for a big Telecom. We were living in two very different worlds.

On the side, Ernie had purchased a number of residential properties as rental investments. When I was stationed in San Antonio flying the T-38 on active duty from 2001–2004, he pulled and pulled until I finally partnered with him on my first residential rental property, soon followed by a second. I then left for California to fly the U-2.

In 2005, Ernie was ready to step up his game into his first sizeable commercial property and he offered for me to invest in at any level of my choosing, which I did. This first property was successful enough for us to turn things into a real business. So in 2007, I left the active duty and returned to San Antonio to became a part-time reservist, and started working full-time for our first start-up, called EC Ventures.

We learned a lot about running our own business, including the difficulties of doing so with one of your best friends since childhood. Ernie bought me out in 2008 and I became a full-time reservist for another several years. But the entrepreneurial flame had been lit.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. We would like to explore and flesh out how to survive and thrive in crisis. How would you define a crisis?

To be clear, the term “crisis” is relative to whoever is defining it based on their own unique life experiences. For me, a “crisis” is just one more problem to solve, albeit a really big one, with potentially catastrophic consequences.

Everything else about a crisis is no different from any other problem that needs to be solved, but there is one exception, opportunity. For those who are prepared, a crisis can provide opportunities that might not otherwise exist, especially when others in your competitive space are not adequately prepared to face it.

Before a crisis strikes, what should business owners and leaders think about and how should they plan?

It’s not feasible to specifically plan for every possible crisis situation. But it is possible to prepare your thinking, habits and processes to address almost every situation.

To do so, you need to proactively and intentionally experience, reflect, introspect, learn and repeat as many times and as often as you can. Your problem-solving skills will continually improve, allowing you to more quickly assess the complex, breaking it down into smaller, more solvable pieces. Then you can compartmentalize those pieces, prioritize them and solve each of them one at a time. Especially embrace and appreciate the bad experiences. This is where you learn the most.

Ultimately, you can strengthen your habits, way of thinking, way of assessing, way of reacting and the confidence in yourself. With enough time and experience, the aggregate of this learning lifecycle is what will best prepare you to handle similar crises or entirely new situations.

There are opportunities to make the best of every situation and it’s usually based on how you frame it. In your opinion or experience, what’s the first thing people should do when they first realize they are in a crisis situation? What should they do next?

I hope this doesn’t sound too cheesy, but I’m going to refer back to my experience as a pilot in the Air Force.

This is way easier to say and far harder to do because it takes time, experience and extensive mental programming. We continually train for potential emergency situations in the cockpit and there is a core set of procedures that are our mainstay, no matter what the circumstances are. They include three seemingly simple-sounding concepts that apply to every situation:

1) Maintain aircraft control — This basically means don’t panic. Don’t freeze up. And keep doing the basic things that need to be done, so you don’t make things any worse.

2) Analyze the situation and take the proper action — Take a step back, gather information, prioritize the issues, and then create the best game plan you can with the information you have and the time available to do it. Then commit to the game plan, execute the game plan and do not waiver from it.

3) Land as soon as conditions permit — Once you have enough of the situation under control and as soon as it makes sense to do so, exit your crisis management mode.

While it’s not specifically a part of the crisis management process, the final step is to always thoroughly assess, debrief and learn from your experiences.

What do you believe are the characteristics or traits needed to survive a crisis?

The goal is to meet a crisis head on, work your way steadfastly through it and hopefully identify new opportunities along the way. To do so, you will need:

Confidence — Confidence in your abilities to get things done. Confidence to stick to your game plan and only to pivot, intentionally to a new game plan when absolutely required and the situation will allow you to do so. Confidence in the team and processes you’ve built up around you. You cannot waiver, you cannot second-guess. You must move confidently forward.

Resilience — Don’t let setbacks get you down. View and treat every new setback as just one more problem to be prioritized and worked through. You will bounce back because there is no alternative.

Tenacity — Words like “commitment” and “determination” don’t convey the same meaning for me as the word “tenacity” does. When I think of tenacity, I think of the bulldog that has latched onto something and will never let go.

Adaptability — This is another word that is specifically chosen over “flexibility.” We don’t just want to roll with the punches or bend without breaking. We want the ability to adjust, fully pivot, modify our actions, behavior and processes when needed to do so.

When you think of those traits, which person comes to mind? Can you explain why you chose that person?

Duane “Muff” Dively passed away in a U-2 aircraft accident returning one night from a combat mission over Afghanistan in 2005 when his engine suffered a catastrophic failure that was the first of its kind. He was the first instructor pilot I flew with during my two-week interview as part of the application process for the U-2. Muff was responsible for assessing my abilities to complete the flight training program and was subsequently assigned as my instructor once I was selected into the program.

I spent many evenings with Muff and others in our squadron “Heritage Room” (more commonly referred to as a “bar”) following our work days. Muff was one of those few who made the purposeful and difficult choice to forego rank to instead remain in the cockpit, focused on honing his aviation skills and doing what he firmly believed had the biggest impact on our country during a time of war.

Muff had a strong, quiet confidence and tenacious attitude toward doing what he believed was right, and an incredible sense of sarcastic humor. Nothing seemed to deter Muff or set him back and he was always on the leading edge of learning and teaching new concepts and tactics in the cockpit.

Muff was revered. In particular, I remember reflecting upon these personality traits with our fellow pilots as we speculated about his last few minutes, wrestling with a series of systems failures that made no sense, because they had never occurred before. If anyone could have made it out of that situation, we all agreed it would have been Muff.

Did you have a time in your life where you had one of your greatest setbacks, but you bounced back from it stronger than ever? Can you share that story with us?

One of my greatest setbacks occurred in the earliest days of my military career. Pilot training takes about a year to accomplish, flying two different aircraft roughly for six months a piece. I breezed through the first aircraft and was selected into a group of five out of 30 trainees in my class to continue onto training for fighters and bombers.

Pilot training had just undergone a transformation from the legacy program, where now only five of us were selected to move onto the jet used for training fighter and bomber pilots. The remaining trainees moved into an aircraft more suited to train transport pilots.

Unfortunately, the new fighter/bomber program had not yet adapted to the small number of students, so there were enough instructors for 34 trainees, focused on teaching just us five. Needless to say, the environment was intense. Add into the mix that I was in my first year of marriage, anticipating our first child, and we were traveling to another city to undergo additional testing related to the pregnancy.

During this time, I failed two critical airborne tests (called checkrides) and found myself sitting in front of the second-highest ranking officer in our unit, who was informing me that I was down to just one more strike. This was a dark hour for me, struggling to be a caring, supportive husband while struggling to survive the pilot training program I’d dreamed about for so long.

To make matters worse, all of my family and friends were well aware of my selection to the Air Force Academy, graduation and selection to pilot training. There was no way I could bear the pain of failure and even worse, the pain of quitting, knowing that everybody would know that I did.

I can’t really point to a single event that changed things but somewhere along the way, we received good news about the pregnancy and things just started clicking for me in the air. If I had to pick, I’d say it was a combination of ego and my unwillingness to quit that allowed me to finish pilot training and move onto my first operational aircraft, the supersonic B-1B bomber.

I was fortunate to encounter such a difficult struggle so early in my career and to have this experience to reflect upon and bolster me through other future times. I wasn’t prepared, and I can’t really take credit for making it through. This one is chalked up to ego and an unwillingness to quit. Sometimes, it just takes whatever it takes. Use whatever you have and live to fight another day.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Crises not only have the potential to jeopardize and infiltrate your work, but they also threaten your emotional stability and relationships. Based on your military experience, what are 5 steps that someone can take to survive and thrive in these situations? Please share a story or an example for each.

1) Practice — As mentioned earlier, it’s not practical to plan for every possible contingency, but it is possible to prepare your thinking, habits and processes to address most situations, even new ones, well enough to survive and perhaps even thrive. That means you have to immerse yourself in experiences. Don’t just wait for them to happen to you, but seek out new and challenging opportunities. The more you encounter, the more likely you are to encounter more experiences, so it starts taking on a life of its own. In my 22+ years of flying, only 5% of my missions were actually flown in combat. Everything else was practice.

2) Intentionally introspect — Experiences are worthless unless you learn from them and it won’t happen by osmosis. You must be intentional. We call it the “debrief” in the military world. During my time as an instructor, it was common to fly for an hour and debrief for another two hours or more. To do it right, this style of debrief is a skillset all on its own that also has to be intentionally learned and constantly improved upon.

3) Apply — You have to go out and apply the lessons you’ve learned. See what works and what doesn’t. Reinforce the positive and identify what needs further improvement. We would create objectives for every mission based upon the lessons learned from previous missions and then we would score our performance against those objectives. For this to work, you must be open-minded and listen to other people, other opinions and especially the criticism. So many times, we don’t know what we don’t know until somebody else points it out to us.

4) Be confident — When the crisis does occur, don’t panic. You’ve been preparing, learning and executing successful game plans for years. You’ve faced numerous difficult situations before and this is just one more. This is not your first time in the cockpit and like before, you may not know all the answers to this particular situation, but you know enough to get yourself successfully through it.

5) Surround yourself with a strong team — If it’s a real crisis, then it’s better not to go it alone. No matter how much you prepare, you can’t know everything on your own and we’re always stronger through collaboration. Even better, is to surround yourself with people you know, trust and whose strengths and weaknesses you’re already familiar with.

Ok. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I can’t think of anything better than to highlight our mission at PCSgrades. Military families relocate seven times more often than our civilian counterparts and are 10 times more likely to move across state lines. In three to six months, we make relocation and real estate decisions impacting our safety and security, children’s education, spouse’s livelihood, personal comfort and financial well-being.

Relocating due to military orders, commonly referred to as a “PCS” (permanent change of station) has been cited as a top five stressor due to the military lifestyle for the previous five years. According to our recent survey with Realogy Military Rewards, 83% of surveyed active-duty service members and their spouses do not believe they’re getting enough relocation assistance from the military during the PCS process.

The core resources provided by the military for off-base housing remain largely unchanged over the years, mostly due to legal constraints about endorsing non-federal entities. Existing resources are typically insufficient, unreliable or geared in favor of civilian businesses, placing military families at a significant disadvantage. The traditional system lacks a single, effective and trusted source for top quality information on real estate communities and professionals who understand and can meet the unique demands of the stressful and unforgiving PCS process.

PCSgrades is founded on the strongly held belief that it’s the “military family” that takes care of each other. The core value proposition of PCSgrades is crowd-sourced advice and insights through reviews from fellow military members, veterans and spouses on our biggest must-solve relocation and real estate needs.

We are blessed that some very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

Celine Dion, no hesitation. It’s no secret to my family and closest friends that I’m a passionate, emotional person. Celine’s music is exactly the same.

The typical mission in the U-2 was 10+ hours and it wasn’t uncommon to go for 12 hours or more. That’s a lot of time solo in a space suit at high altitude, and with one of the best views in the world. It was truly surreal every time. If that doesn’t tug at your emotions, nothing will.

When everything was going according to plan, it was also a lot of reflective time. All of us pilots flew with an MP3 player and when the task load allowed, we pumped our favorite songs into the intercom in our helmets. My music list always included Celine, which only compounded my emotions. I can only imagine what the crew in the mission control ground station were thinking, but I didn’t care. Celine’s music will always be linked to my fondest memories flying in the U-2.

