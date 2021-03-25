Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Todd Belfer of Canal Partners: “Work with people you trust”

Work with people you trust. Earlier in my career, I worked with a lot of people who I didn’t necessarily like. But I realized that companies of any size and stage will be more successful if everyone genuinely likes, trusts, and has respect for each other. Now, I only work with people who I like […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Work with people you trust. Earlier in my career, I worked with a lot of people who I didn’t necessarily like. But I realized that companies of any size and stage will be more successful if everyone genuinely likes, trusts, and has respect for each other. Now, I only work with people who I like and I only invest in companies with a great culture. When companies don’t have a tight-knit culture, you eventually see it seep through at the customer level as well.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Know If You Want To Build, Scale and Prepare Your Business For a Lucrative Exit, I had the pleasure of interviewing Todd Belfer.

Todd Belfer is an accomplished entrepreneur and investor based in Phoenix, Arizona. He founded and successfully exited four businesses; Employee Solutions, M.D. Labs, RA Sushi, and NETtime Solutions. He has also led many successful exits as managing partner of Canal Partners, a Phoenix-based venture capital firm with an excellent track record since its founding in 2008.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Entrepreneurship is just something that’s in my blood. I actually started three different companies while I was still in college. I love the planning and strategy of starting a business. I love the risk and adrenaline. It’s always something I’ve been passionate about. Combined with how bad I was at following directions, this was the only career path for me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My first weekend out of college, I was trying to network and had a meeting scheduled with a CPA at a restaurant. He was having trouble finding it, so he called me and asked for directions. In Phoenix, all the roads are indicated by directions — north, west, east, and south. He asked me whether the proper road was “south or north,” and I didn’t really know. Instead of saying that, I tried to fake it and told him, “It depends where he’s standing,” which doesn’t make any sense at all. He burst out laughing and I was completely embarrassed.

The lesson I learned, beyond knowing my directions, is that if you don’t know something, don’t try to fake it. Just say you don’t know. If you don’t understand something, ask a question.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Warren Buffet said, “Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful,” and that’s a quote I follow whenever I am managing money. When Canal Partners first launched in 2008, there was a recession, people were fearful, and nobody was really investing in early stage startups. That is when we took advantage, invested in earlier-stage companies like the Phoenix SaaS company WebPT, and made a lot of money.

Right now, people are being greedy in venture capital. Early stage companies are having 20+ term sheets thrown at them. This is when it is smart to be a little more cautious and patient.

Can you tell us a story about how you were able to build a business from scratch, scale and sell it to a bigger firm?

In 1991, I co-founded a human resources software company called Employee Solutions. At the time, none of our competitors were working with insurance brokers, because they viewed them as a threat. But we decided that instead of treating them like a threat, we should do something different and treat them like an ally. We paid them a revenue share for referrals and eventually had more than 200 insurance brokers selling for us. As a result, we were able to build Employee Solutions from a startup to a billion-dollar company, which we eventually sold.

Based on your experience, can you share with our readers the “Five Things You Need To Know If You Want To Build, Scale and Prepare Your Business For a Lucrative Exit”. Please give a story or example for each.

  1. Look for new ways to do business. I alluded to it in my last answer, but you can’t succeed by doing what everyone else is already doing. Don’t look for the obvious way to do business. The obvious way is what your competition is doing. Look for something that’s not obvious, and if you can find it and execute it well, then you’ll have a chance to scale very rapidly.
  2. Don’t go to market until you have a product that works. You only get one shot with customers, and if you blow it, you’ll never get a second chance. My venture capital firm, Canal Partners, invested in a company that went to market before their product was ready. We ended up spending all our time trying to get our customers to debug the product, which no customer wants to do. As a general rule of thumb, unless you can get to the point where 75% of your customers would be willing to recommend your solution, you should not try to launch or scale your product.
  3. Provide an impeccable customer experience. For businesses based on technology, this means making your product as easy to use as possible. You need excellent UI and UX, and nowadays, it is more important than ever to provide a great mobile experience as well. A few years ago, I used my laptop 90% of the time. Now, I use my phone and laptop equally.
    For service-based companies, it’s about providing A+ customer service. I’ve seen companies that provided a better service than others fail because they didn’t effectively communicate with their customers. I’ve also seen companies with a merely average service succeed because they dedicated themselves to customer service.
  4. Data is everything. With the amount of data readily available to business owners of all sizes, there is no excuse not to use it. Analytics allow you to figure out what you are doing well and what you need to improve on in a way anecdotal evidence simply can’t.
    At Canal Partners, some of the most important KPIs we like to factor in are the cost of customer acquisition and the lifetime value of customers. We invested in WebPT in large part because of how great their data and analytics were. They ended up being one of our most successful companies.
  5. Work with people you trust. Earlier in my career, I worked with a lot of people who I didn’t necessarily like. But I realized that companies of any size and stage will be more successful if everyone genuinely likes, trusts, and has respect for each other. Now, I only work with people who I like and I only invest in companies with a great culture. When companies don’t have a tight-knit culture, you eventually see it seep through at the customer level as well.

How does one go about the process of finding a buyer?

If you’ve scaled to the point where you are ready to find a buyer, you should hire an investment banker. Whatever you think you’ll save by doing it yourself, the value an investment banker brings will more than make up for it. An investment banker will help you source deals and sell your business at its maximum value.

How can one decide if it is better to build a business in order to exit, or if it is better to stick around for the long term and let the company bring in residual income, or if it is better to go public?

It really depends on your cash flow. For example, if you get an offer to sell a profitable business at 4X cash flow, it probably makes more sense to keep it, because you can make more money by holding onto it for 4 years. Meanwhile, if you have a tech business and get an offer for 10X revenue, you’ll never recoup that with cash flow, so it makes sense to sell. So make sure you are selling based on revenue and not cash flow.

Can you share a few ways that are used to determine a good selling price for the business?

First of all, compare it to other similar exits in your industry. Make sure you consult with business brokers and investment bankers. But at the end of the day, it comes down to personal choice. What are you willing to sell it for?

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would end fear-based atmospheres in business. Companies where everyone works as a family are always more effective. This starts at the top. As a leader, you have to create an atmosphere where people aren’t afraid to take risks and be creative because they think they might get fired or yelled at. There has to be boundaries and accountability while also promoting hope and creativity.

Jason Hartman, Author | Speaker | Financial Guru | Podcast Rockstar

Jason Hartman  is the Founder and CEO of JasonHartman.com, The Hartman Media Company and The Jason Hartman Foundation.  Jason has been involved in several thousand real estate transactions and has owned income properties in 11 states and 17 cities. His company, Platinum Properties Investor Network, Inc. helps people achieve The American Dream of financial freedom by purchasing income property in prudent markets nationwide. Jason’s Complete Solution for Real Estate Investors™ is a comprehensive system providing real estate investors with education, research, resources and technology to deal with all areas of their income property investment needs.

Through Jason's podcasts, educational events, referrals, mentoring and software to track your investments, investors can easily locate, finance and purchase properties in these exceptional markets with confidence and peace of mind.

Starting with very little, Jason, while still in college at the age of 19, embarked on a career in real  estate while brokering properties for clients, he was investing in his own portfolio along the way. Through creativity, persistence and hard work, he soon joined the ranks of the top one-percent of Realtors in the U.S. and in quick succession; earned a number of prestigious industry awards and became a young multi-millionaire.

Jason purchased an Irvine, California real estate brokerage firm which he expanded dramatically and was later acquired by Coldwell Banker. He combined his dedication and business talents to become a successful entrepreneur, public speaker, author, and media personality. Over the years he developed his Complete Solution for Real Estate Investors™ where his innovative firm educates and assists investors in acquiring prudent investments nationwide for their portfolio. Jason’s highly sought after educational events, speaking engagements, and his ultra-hot “Creating Wealth Podcast” inspire and empower hundreds of thousands of people in 189 countries worldwide.

While running his successful real estate and media businesses, Jason also believes that giving back to the community plays an important role in building strong personal relationships. He established The Jason Hartman Foundation in 2005 to provide financial literacy education to young adults providing the all important real world skills not taught in school which are the key to the financial stability and success of future generations. We’re in a global monetary crisis caused by decades of misguided policies and the cycle of financial dependence has to be broken, literacy and self-reliance are a good start.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“To create a fantastic work culture, hire great people, then get out of their way.” with Codrin Arsene and Phil Laboon

by Phil La Duke
Community//

“Learn what questions to ask.” With Tyler Gallagher & Tara Youngblood

by Tyler Gallagher
Community//

“Career paths do not need to be linear”, With Penny Bauder & Sarah Gulbrandsen

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.