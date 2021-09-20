Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Todd Baldwin: “Embrace social media marketing and networking”

Embrace social media marketing and networking. It’s not all about cold calling anymore. It’s about building relationships. As a part of our series about the “5 Things You Should Ask Before You Purchase a Life Insurance Policy” I had the pleasure of interviewing Todd Baldwin, known on CNBC as the Millennial Millionaire, is an American […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Embrace social media marketing and networking. It’s not all about cold calling anymore. It’s about building relationships.

As a part of our series about the “5 Things You Should Ask Before You Purchase a Life Insurance Policy” I had the pleasure of interviewing Todd Baldwin, known on CNBC as the Millennial Millionaire, is an American entrepreneur, investor, and real estate enthusiast. He lives in Seattle, Washington with his wife Angela where the two of them have amassed a House Hacking and Airbnb Empire. He is using the knowledge he has learned in these endeavors on his YouTube channel to help others build wealth and gain financial independence.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Although today I am a full time real estate investor, I got my start working in the insurance industry. I am a licensed life and health insurance broker and I started that career while I was in college.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting in the industry? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

I was working for a big insurance company and the headquarters was in Chicago. But I was working remotely from my home in Seattle. Well on my lunch break I wanted to go to Old Country Buffet, and I had some coupons to print out. I went to my home computer to print them out, but nothing happened. I inspected my printer and saw it wasn’t jammed, so I hit print again. Nothing. I kept hitting print and my coupons never came out of the printer. Out of pure frustration I probably keyed in “print” about 100 times and it never worked……Then my phone rang. It was the corporate office in Chicago. Apparently my computer was hooked up to the printer at headquarters. I had printed out over 100 coupons to Old Country Buffet and I completely jammed all the printers in the corporate office.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am currently looking to build affordable housing in the Greater Seattle area.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Is there a takeaway or lessons that others can learn from that?

The insurance world is kind of an “old guy” business. I started when I was a teenager, so I just outworked everyone. By the time I was 22 I was making $110K per year.

What advice would you give to other people in the insurance field to thrive and avoid burnout?

Embrace social media marketing and networking. It’s not all about cold calling anymore. It’s about building relationships.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our discussion. As an “insurance insider”, you know much more about insurance than most consumers. If your loved one wanted to buy a policy from another person, which 5 things would you advise them to find out about before committing to a policy? Can you give an example or story for each?

All I can really say is don’t buy whole life insurance. It is a ripoff and a complete waste of money. Whole life insurance is a terrible financial product. Don’t buy it.

Insurance agencies or companies are often known to be very creative and innovative marketers. Do you use any clever and innovative marketing strategies that you think large legacy companies should consider adopting?

I do a ton of networking and social selling. Cold calling is the old way, and the old ways aren’t as effective as they used to be.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Early on in my insurance career there was a guy I worked with named Chad. Chad was making about $500K per year. When I was 22 I came to Chad and I was excited to tell him that I was going to make $110,000 that year. He looked me dead in the eye and asked, “Are you bragging or complaining?” $100K is trash. You can do better than that.” That tough love helped make me the man I am today.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to teach financial literacy to underprivileged youth.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@toddjbaldwin.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.

Jason Hartman, Author | Speaker | Financial Guru | Podcast Rockstar

Jason Hartman  is the Founder and CEO of JasonHartman.com, The Hartman Media Company and The Jason Hartman Foundation.  Jason has been involved in several thousand real estate transactions and has owned income properties in 11 states and 17 cities. His company, Platinum Properties Investor Network, Inc. helps people achieve The American Dream of financial freedom by purchasing income property in prudent markets nationwide. Jason’s Complete Solution for Real Estate Investors™ is a comprehensive system providing real estate investors with education, research, resources and technology to deal with all areas of their income property investment needs.

Through Jason's podcasts, educational events, referrals, mentoring and software to track your investments, investors can easily locate, finance and purchase properties in these exceptional markets with confidence and peace of mind.

Starting with very little, Jason, while still in college at the age of 19, embarked on a career in real  estate while brokering properties for clients, he was investing in his own portfolio along the way. Through creativity, persistence and hard work, he soon joined the ranks of the top one-percent of Realtors in the U.S. and in quick succession; earned a number of prestigious industry awards and became a young multi-millionaire.

Jason purchased an Irvine, California real estate brokerage firm which he expanded dramatically and was later acquired by Coldwell Banker. He combined his dedication and business talents to become a successful entrepreneur, public speaker, author, and media personality. Over the years he developed his Complete Solution for Real Estate Investors™ where his innovative firm educates and assists investors in acquiring prudent investments nationwide for their portfolio. Jason’s highly sought after educational events, speaking engagements, and his ultra-hot “Creating Wealth Podcast” inspire and empower hundreds of thousands of people in 189 countries worldwide.

While running his successful real estate and media businesses, Jason also believes that giving back to the community plays an important role in building strong personal relationships. He established The Jason Hartman Foundation in 2005 to provide financial literacy education to young adults providing the all important real world skills not taught in school which are the key to the financial stability and success of future generations. We’re in a global monetary crisis caused by decades of misguided policies and the cycle of financial dependence has to be broken, literacy and self-reliance are a good start.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Todd Baldwin: “Always strive to do the right thing”

by Jason Hartman
Community//

“5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became CEO of PropertySimple,” With Adrian Fisher

by Carly Martinetti
Community//

Todd Baldwin: “Automate everything”

by Fotis Georgiadis
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.