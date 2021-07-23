Todd Archbold of PrairieCare: “Technology needs to better enable quality care delivery”

Technology needs to better enable quality care delivery. Our health systems utilize expensive technologies such as MRIs and specialized procedures more often than our peers in other countries, and we are incredibly reliant on expensive electronic health information and practice management systems. The electronic health record (EHR) industry now generates more than $16 billion a year and offers providers a baffling range of more than 700 products. The vision of easy and secure data-sharing between systems and interoperability remains elusive for most providers, and EHRs are the number one contributor to provider burnout. This means practices often compromise on true efficiency and quality process for the sake of affordability. Therefore, the impact of changes in standards elsewhere in healthcare can create a dependence on technology, and subsequent costs of development.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

In our interview series called “In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The US Healthcare System”, we are interviewing doctors, hospital administrators, nursing home administrators, and healthcare leaders who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the US Healthcare System.

As part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Todd Archbold, CEO of PrairieCare.

Todd joined PrairieCare in 2006 as a social worker and has been a member of the Executive Leadership Team since 2009. Todd is driven to lead the organization to help better serve patients and the community and has been a key player in developing one of the region’s largest psychiatric health systems spanning across 12 locations in Minnesota providing all levels of care. Todd is working to advance evidence-based practices through avid market and clinical research, along with publishing articles and papers that help promote mental health care and wellness. Todd is the executive director for the Psychiatric Assistance Line (PAL) — a statewide service aimed towards increasing collaboration and support between psychiatry and primary care.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started my career as a school counselor in 2003 — working closely with kids and families, and coaching sports after school. I made a shift in my career in 2006 when I began working in mental healthcare as a social worker, doing similar work but now in a structured treatment environment with more clinical resources. I was able to help kids better understand barriers to their success and involve families in therapy. I found myself gradually taking on more responsibilities and had a knack for process improvement that led to formal leadership positions. I earned my MBA in 2009 and found myself thriving in business development and helping other new leaders discover their own strengths and grow. As a part of my coursework, I developed the business plan for PrairieCare, a psychiatric health system where I eventually became CEO.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Over the course of 14 years, I built a deep connection with PrairieCare’s mission working in both patient care and administrative roles, having some degree of influence in almost every area of the organization. I was then promoted to CEO on January 1, 2020 — a role I was ready for, and by all accounts knew very well. Ten weeks later, the COVID-19 pandemic shook our world and shut down our communities. There is no way I ever could have imagined this event in my lifetime, much less 10 weeks into the most important position I have ever held, responsible for hundreds of jobs and tens of thousands of patients and their families. I found courage through the amazing people around me at PrairieCare and comfort from leaders in other health systems facing the same challenges. I learned that whether you had been CEO for 10 weeks or 10 years, we were all in this together. I’m proud of our response and for what we have accomplished during this critical period. There were countless lessons learned through the intellectual and emotional challenges we faced.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I’m very fortunate that throughout my own growth as a leader I’ve been allowed to make mistakes. I’ll never forget attending my first board strategic planning session early in my career. It was a two-day session focused on exploring growth and expansion opportunities. I saw a dazzling presentation from our CFO who used detailed pie charts superimposed on a map, which each chart scaled to illustrate market share. This was beyond my technical capabilities at that point, so later in the session when it was my turn to discuss market share, I just showed a picture of actual pies pasted onto a map! My attempt at being funny could have been a major mistake, but it got a good laugh. The best leaders create a culture where it is safe to try different things and make mistakes. The philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein once said, “If people never did silly things, nothing intelligent would ever get done.”

Laughter at work means you’re doing something right.

I also believe that we need to own our mistakes and learn from them. I often hear leaders mask mistakes by saying they were “pivoting” or “adapting” to change or external forces. Just admit that something didn’t work the way you intended and you learned to do it differently. This also demonstrates resilience and conveys humility.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I am a big fan of Mark Twain’s expressions of wit and wisdom through words. One of his quotes that is relevant in almost every aspect of life is, “If you always tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.” The facts that we share need to be consistent and the stories we tell need to be real. Stretching the truth or being hyperbolic will erode your trustworthiness and you’ll notice you’re missing out on opportunities. I feel strongly that everyone deserves the truth at work, home, and even at the bus stop. While it is important to be self-aware and empathetic while being honest, telling the truth builds trust and creates healthy candor. Being untruthful will catch up with you.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

PrairieCare’s vision is to transform psychiatric healthcare. We need to find more creative and effective ways to support those struggling with their mental health. We aim to expand our footprint — both physically and virtually — by expanding our clinical services and hospital capacity. Inpatient psychiatric services have shrunk by nearly 90% since 1950, leaving those in crisis with nowhere to go. Many of those with serious mental illnesses (around 5% of the population) who lack social or financial support are finding themselves homeless or in jail. We have provided care for more than 60,000 individuals, and we operate at near-full capacity most of the year. Our plans to build more inpatient beds and additional outpatient centers to increase access to care will provide relief to local emergency rooms and primary care settings which lack resources to provide mental health treatment.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

An excellent healthcare provider is someone who is authentic and present. They see the big picture, provide assurance, and have a depth of resources for their patients. They evaluate patients through a unique and individualized frame, not merely through labs and symptom checklists. They are focused on quality over quantity.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

Simply put, there was no playbook. While hospitals and health systems regularly practice emergency drills and scenarios for an Incident Command Center — no response plans were ever created for something that had such a widespread financial, social, and political impact. The onset of the pandemic required quick thinking and calm minds. More than anything, it required massive collaboration between public and private organizations ranging from hospital and schools to entities that provide transportation, food and supplies. This had not been rehearsed and we quickly saw varied and inconsistent responses around the country and world. The illogical hoarding of toilet paper was an early indicator of panic and disorganization.

We now need to build a formal structure for widespread communication and codify our collaboration techniques in a way that can be replicated by states and adapted to the nuances of future situations. We need to stage rehearsals for future pandemic responses that includes entire communities.

Of course, the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

Simply put, our people showed up — day after day. Through the existential angst and anxiety of trying to understand the situation, our workforce showed up every day to care for our patients who were struggling. We overcame our own fears and uncertainty and worked together with the shared understanding that tending to our mental health during a crisis like this was paramount. As the rest of the world began social distancing, we had to find creative ways to decrease the perception of social distance during quarantine and be more present than ever for our patients and families. We created a SafeCare Pledge for staff and patients, which helped interpret how we incorporate the CDC guidelines for safety into our special care environments.

The demand for acute psychiatric care has been amplified, and we provided nearly 20% more care in the first part of 2021 through increased efficiencies.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

We need more integration of medical and mental health services. It is estimated that nearly 70% of people with a chronic health condition also struggle with their mental health. These conditions are almost always treated separately, and the referral follow-through to a mental health provider is about 50%. This drives up costs and decreases the quality of care. For example, one common comorbidity is diabetes and depression. If treated separately, the costs of care could be 3x more than if they were treated at the same time. Diet, nutrition and insulin are all critical factors for both conditions, but absent of the other’s treatment plan — they may have different independent recommendations. Failure to effectively care for diabetes can exacerbate depressive symptoms, and increased depression can lead to worse follow through on medical recommendations for diabetes. We need to treat them together. PrairieCare has partnered with primary care clinics and hospitals to integrate psychotherapists and psychiatrists. We were able to significantly increase patient follow-through by 52% and over 95% of the patients reported getting better care as a result of the integrated model. Our therapists were able to care for 250% more patients in the integrated setting than in a standalone clinic by themselves. Mental health parity remains a fallacy. Insurance companies reimburse mental health providers an average of 20% less than providers in the rest of healthcare. Accessing some services, such as residential treatment or substance use disorder (SUD) treatment, can require extra steps to get approval and scrutiny over utilization throughout treatment. At the end of 2020, a monumental lawsuit found one of the nation’s most profitable insurance companies was intentionally and methodically denying coverage for psychiatric services. The investigation revealed denials for care led to people dying as a result of an identified, but untreated mental illness. There is little oversight of parity laws, and the behavior of insurance companies to ensure comparable coverage between medical and mental health services is discriminatory at best. A large part of the access problem is that insurance companies pay so poorly for mental health care that many providers cannot afford to be in-network. The revenue cycle process in healthcare is too costly. This process has become increasingly more complicated and prone to errors that can leave guarantors with unnecessary financial responsibilities, and providers going unpaid entirely. Health systems must employ and train specialists to deal with all of these disparities within the revenue cycle including managing complex software with rules-engines that vary by payer, ensuring ongoing authorizations for hospital services, and keeping up to date on frequent regulatory changes. This includes things like prior authorizations, claims submission and payment processing. While the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has helped extend insurance to millions more Americans, many are now experiencing the pains of being underinsured. Even for those who have insurance, there are high-deductible plans, copays, co-insurance, confusing networks — all of which have increased the financial burden and stress for patients. This has had the same impact on health systems that are responsible for checking benefits, gaining tedious authorizations, submitting, processing and reprocessing claims. It is estimated that nearly 1 in 5 claims need to be reprocessed. We must prioritize the patient story. There is an increasing propensity to over-medicalize our health care. Demonstrating to our patients that we understand the wholistic impact of any illness or disease as more than just symptoms is critical, and it is a dying art. Listening to a patient’s story and being truly present in our interactions is how healing begins. When a provider conveys empathy and treats you with compassion, your trust and follow-through will increase tenfold. You will make a deeper connection with your care plan and be more in-tune to your body. While advancing evidence-based practices and effective treatments are critical — we need to show our patients that beyond physical symptoms of illness, we need to respect their unique experiences and the stories they share. This is the intersection of the science and art of medicine, and is important in all areas of healthcare. In Malcolm Gladwell’s book Blink, he shares that a patient’s relationship with their provider can be just as important as the medical care itself.

— I’m frustrated when I hear providers say they don’t have time to listen more to their patients. It is estimated that nearly 50% to 70% of primary care visits involve a mental health concern, but it is rarely discovered. Some providers hesitate to hear the story because connecting their patients with mental health resources can be difficult. This is a systemic issue — our network of mental health resources is not broken, because it has not yet been built. When we don’t listen to the patient story, we erode engagement in care and we miss things. Technology needs to better enable quality care delivery. Our health systems utilize expensive technologies such as MRIs and specialized procedures more often than our peers in other countries, and we are incredibly reliant on expensive electronic health information and practice management systems. The electronic health record (EHR) industry now generates more than $16 billion a year and offers providers a baffling range of more than 700 products. The vision of easy and secure data-sharing between systems and interoperability remains elusive for most providers, and EHRs are the number one contributor to provider burnout. This means practices often compromise on true efficiency and quality process for the sake of affordability. Therefore, the impact of changes in standards elsewhere in healthcare can create a dependence on technology, and subsequent costs of development.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

We need to start by being less dependent on our health systems and physicians for preventable sick care. If we focused more on practical health education and illness prevention, we could create more physician-bandwidth for the serious and chronic conditions that require that level of expertise. We will always have a need for more physicians, many of whom need to be expert generalists, and many whom need to be niche specialists. Some tech applications like telehealth services, remote monitoring, and on-demand screeners can help increase access to care while allowing physicians to become more efficient.

PrairieCare provides a statewide Psychiatric Assistance Line (PAL) that allows any health care provider to receive free on-demand consultation on cases. This helps encourage best-practices and allows patients to get more advanced psychiatric care in their primary care setting. As mentioned before, this type of integration also reduces costs and improves outcomes.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

We need to ensure that access to training programs is equitable and inclusive — and we need to take a hard look at possible implicit biases in these processes, or other unconscious exclusion criteria that need to be eliminated. The U.S. has such rich diversity from coast to coast, and we should be benefiting more from diversity. To be truly equitable, we need to create access to multicultural care. It is important that we create heightened cultural competence, but also build a diverse workforce that represents our patient population. Anne Fadiman’s book The Spirit Catches You and You Fall Down is a profound example of cultural miscommunication in the American medical setting — illustrating how undermining culture and beliefs will subvert even the best of intentions.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

Technology is supposed to be an enhancer, not a barrier. We need to prioritize interactions between people, not machines. EHRs are the number one contributor to physician burnout — which I feel is a completely self-imposed problem. In other words, we have been so romanced by the possibilities of technology in healthcare that we lost touch with the human connection. Mental health care is effective through interpersonal connection, not technological interface that decreases physician satisfaction and the patient experience.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

We need to measure success in healthcare through improved outcomes and the lens of the patient experience — opposed to traditional business metrics such as the cost per patient day or utilization of services and resources. Too often the driving forces of innovation are financial metrics. For example, EHRs and practice management systems were initially created to improve business operations, not necessarily aimed at improving quality of care. While they have come a long way since their inception decades ago, development efforts are still lopsided towards business operations rather than clinical interface.

The transition to value-based care is a move in the right direction, assuming we are measuring value correctly. This is difficult is in the psychiatric care setting where we often care for patients who are learning to live with chronic neurobiological conditions (such as autism, psychosis, OCD and more). Measuring value or quality of care of in terms of utilization or readmission is the wrong approach. There are many effective treatments that improve quality of life and functioning for these individuals, yet most will need ongoing professional help. Ensuring access to care is critical and increasing utilization in community-based settings is often the best approach. Our goal should be a deeper investment and more money spent on high-quality mental health care, rather than just spending as little as possible and defining good care as fewer visits.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want people to talk about mental health more, in a non-stigmatizing and open way. We have no problem talking about managing our blood pressure, dealing with asthma, or even treating that stubborn plantar wart. However, we rarely feel comfortable talking about feeling depressed or anxious — even though everyone can relate to those feelings (fewer than 1 out of 10 people know what asthma feels like). We don’t have to announce these feelings from a rooftop, sure it’s sensitive health information that not everyone needs to know about, but we should not be ashamed to talk to someone we trust. If we can normalize mental health as something we must always balance, then we can better support one another, and we are much more likely to get help when we need it.

