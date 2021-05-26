Today is my day !! Start your day with this simple sentence, to make yourself zest and make your day filled with positive energy. Everyday morning we’ll wake up start our day, our work, rush, food, rest, relax sleep that’s it. Are we thinking about how the day went ? Am I did anything special ? better ? helpful for others? Are we sleeping with satisfaction ?

We never review our day. We don’t need any paper or pen to review it. Just think about your day after you went to bed. Think about the happenings, which makes you happy, which makes you sad, who made your day special, project outlines, implementation, am I done with my work ? doing it correctly ? Some thing like this… But one thing make sure make everyday, your day.

Not everyday goes very smooth as you think. It will have up and downs, obstacles to your work, overwhelmed with too much stuffs, hectic meetings, deadlines, head ache, body ache ,tension so many things waiting for us to eat us !! But never ever give up. Try to give your best everyday !! Even if it is in Nano size, no problem give your best. Make everyday your best day and sleep with satisfaction. If you practice it daily everything comes in hand, everyday is your best day and every day is your day !!