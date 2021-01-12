Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

TODAY I FEEL WEIRD…

perspective shift in the works… Today I feel weird. Not happy, not sad, slightly empty and maybe a little agitated. It is a beautiful day. Yet, I didn’t get up early. I didn’t practice yoga, meditate, journal, pray, or walk the dog this morning.  I’m O.K. you’re O.K. You know what? It is O.K. Because, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
perspective shift in the works…

Today I feel weird.

Not happy, not sad, slightly empty and maybe a little agitated. It is a beautiful day. Yet, I didn’t get up early. I didn’t practice yoga, meditate, journal, pray, or walk the dog this morning. 

I’m O.K. you’re O.K.

You know what? It is O.K. Because, of course I feel weird and nothing seems normal. Nothing is normal, whatever “normal” is. 

I’m weird, you’re weird

Maybe you feel weird too? It is O.K. It is O.K. to feel whatever you are feeling right when you are feeling it. That is what being human is! There is nothing wrong with you.

50% good

We are all organic; living matter. Living means changing, no matter how much we don’t like change, it is a constant. (I know that is an oxymoron.) We are not promised 100% bliss and sunshine from the inside out 24/7. For even the most positive of thinkers, life is 50% good and 50% not so good with varying degrees of each fluctuating constantly. 

My trifecta

We do get to chose how we react to all of it. My knowledge of mindfulness, life coaching and yoga are the trifecta I employ to help my clients train their bodies and minds to show up to what is here, now, in a way that allows them to experience all there is to life. Which keeps them moving in the direction of their dreams even on days where they feel weird! 

Honor the gift

Feeling weird today doesn’t mean I didn’t teach a great yoga class, or love the people around me, and it doesn’t mean I still won’t do the things I love today. But first I’ll honor this gift of my human life including my messy emotions. No stuffing, just compassion and creativity.

Invitation for you:

Would you like a compassionate, creative guide help you to honor your whole messy, beautiful, lovable, weird life? 

click here to grab a 30 minute FREE one on one coaching session for January 2021

    Lori Bisser, Life Coach, Yoga and Mindfulness teacher, ERYT 300 at loribisser.com

    With a lifelong love of experiential learning, Lori has reinvented herself several times, while moving through life studying psychology, and fashion design, to working in cosmetology & real estate, moving beneath the surface was a natural desire to help people transform their lives. When she found yoga, it launched her into an independent study of contemplation, meditation and mindfulness in order to help others discover waking up to their own unique experience. Yoga is a discipline that goes far beyond what you see, asana or “poses” are just the surface of the practice. She has earned the designation of YACEP, as a yoga alliance continuing education provider. Yoga Alliance designations of 200 ERYT and 500 ERYT were achieved through a course of study with the New Day Yoga school in Georgia because of their emphasis on contemplation as a tool to be in relationship with God. Prenatal yoga training in Asheville NC, continuing ed with Baptiste, Childlight yoga, and numerous silent meditation retreats drew her to undertake a program in Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction. Martha Beck Life Coach Training and the pursuit of Master Life Coach certification have broadened her scope to round out her offerings, from private coaching, group coaching, and public speaking, to retreats, workshops, seminars and weekly yoga classes. Understanding better each day, how to guide people toward whole and happy lives is her heart’s desire.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    You Know Yourself the Best

    by Marianna Guenther
    Wonder//

    10 Random Thoughts For Celebrating Life

    by Randi Levin
    Community//

    An Open Letter to All Students

    by Travis Jordan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.