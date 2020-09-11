TODAY I CHOOSE JOY!

“If you don’t know where you are going, you might wind up someplace else”

I think you’ll agree with me when I say:The power of positive thinking is remarkable.In fact, the idea that your mind can change your world almost seems too good to be true.I can assure you, however, that I have experienced AND witnessed the good that focusing on the positive can bring.But before I get into that, let me ask you a question.Can you guess what the most successful and happy people think about all day long?The answer is quite simple…Healthy, happy people think about what they want, and how to get it, most of the time. In this way developing a positive attitude can truly change your entire life.Now, How Do You Train Your Mind To Think Positive?Positive affirmations are positive phrases that can be repeated over and over to teach you how to get rid of negative thoughts and encourage a positive attitude.I also find motivation from inspirational quotes and messages to be very useful when trying to induce positive thoughts.“The Pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The Optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.”

Optimists seem to have different ways of dealing with the world that set them apart from the average.

First, they keep their minds on what they want, and keep looking for ways to get it. They are clear about goals and they are confident that they will accomplish them, sooner or later. Second, optimists look for the good in every problem or difficulty. When things go wrong, as they often do, they say, “That’s good!” And then set about finding something positive about the situation.

What we know is that, if you are looking for something good or beneficial in a person or situation, you will always find it. And while you are looking, you will be a more positive and cheerful person.