Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

TODAY I CHOOSE JOY!

“If you don’t know where you are going, you might wind up someplace else” I think you’ll agree with me when I say:The power of positive thinking is remarkable.In fact, the idea that your mind can change your world almost seems too good to be true.I can assure you, however, that I have experienced AND […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

“If you don’t know where you are going, you might wind up someplace else”

I think you’ll agree with me when I say:The power of positive thinking is remarkable.In fact, the idea that your mind can change your world almost seems too good to be true.I can assure you, however, that I have experienced AND witnessed the good that focusing on the positive can bring.But before I get into that, let me ask you a question.Can you guess what the most successful and happy people think about all day long?The answer is quite simple…Healthy, happy people think about what they want, and how to get it, most of the time. In this way developing a positive attitude can truly change your entire life.Now, How Do You Train Your Mind To Think Positive?Positive affirmations are positive phrases that can be repeated over and over to teach you how to get rid of negative thoughts and encourage a positive attitude.I also find motivation from inspirational quotes and messages to be very useful when trying to induce positive thoughts.“The Pessimist sees difficulty in every opportunity. The Optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty.”

Optimists seem to have different ways of dealing with the world that set them apart from the average.

  1. First, they keep their minds on what they want, and keep looking for ways to get it.  They are clear about goals and they are confident that they will accomplish them, sooner or later.
  2. Second, optimists look for the good in every problem or difficulty.  When things go wrong, as they often do, they say, “That’s good!”  And then set about finding something positive about the situation.

What we know is that, if you are looking for something good or beneficial in a person or situation, you will always find it.  And while you are looking, you will be a more positive and cheerful person.

    Lipika Dua

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why You Need Positive Affirmations In Your Life & How To Practice Them

    by Taylor Quinn
    Well-Being//

    How To Use Positive Affirmations for Health, Fitness, And Happiness.

    by Caroline Jordan
    Community//

    The 5 Day Mindset Challenge

    by Tracey Munro

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.