Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Today, I Ate the Pop-Tarts®

No matter the industry, size of the company, or location, most offices have a kitchen. Usually, there’s a microwave, a refrigerator, and sometimes a sink, if you’re lucky. There’s the standard selection of snacks and drinks and the “sunshine fund” to subsidize the supply of mostly unhealthy choices – although increasingly, there are some healthier […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

No matter the industry, size of the company, or location, most offices have a kitchen. Usually, there’s a microwave, a refrigerator, and sometimes a sink, if you’re lucky. There’s the standard selection of snacks and drinks and the “sunshine fund” to subsidize the supply of mostly unhealthy choices – although increasingly, there are some healthier options like almonds. The kitchen at my office has a steady supply of Pop-Tarts®. I love cherry Pop-Tarts® and I’m a consistently healthy eater. So, for the last couple of years, I’ve walked into the kitchen, just outside my door, noted their presence, and opted not to partake. I would think to myself, “If I’m ever REALLY craving them, they’ll be here; so, I don’t need to eat them right now.”

Today was different. It was my last day in this particular office, with these people, and this kitchen. I get attached to my work family and I invest in people and relationships. I had missed seeing them daily while quarantined at home, especially knowing my time with them was winding down. I started mentally preparing for the transition weeks ago, returning from lockdown to a partially staffed, physically-distanced office. I gradually packed up my things, wrote last reports and performance reviews, and drafted a farewell email. I held space for the conflicting truths that I am excited for the next challenge and, concurrently, I need time to process what, and whom, I’m leaving behind. 

The steady removal of my belongings symbolically represented the inner work of detaching from the office. As I walked in each morning, the space felt a little less mine. I spent time reflecting on the assignment, the people that have come and gone, and what I’ve learned. I stayed longer than necessary, delaying the final exit from what has been my work home. I went into the kitchen, one last time, to get a seltzer water for the road. I glanced over and saw the box of cherry Pop-Tarts®. They would be there next week, but I wouldn’t. In a final act of closure, I grabbed a pack and, as I drove home, today, I ate the Pop-Tarts®.

~ Holly S. Stofa

Pop-Tarts® is a trademark of the Kellogg NA Company.

Holly S Stofa, Coach, Parent

Holly is a coach, parent and lover of all things inspirational, especially if it involves drawing strength from our hardest times. She is a certified Mental Performance Mastery (MPM) coach and has coached high school field hockey for 13 years. Holly is expanding to mindset coaching for student-athletes during these challenging times. She has three kids ages 9 to 15. Holly is a coach-in-training to become an ICF-certified coach in life, executive and organizational development coaching, specializing in transitions and authenticity. She writes candid pieces based on her life experiences and observations of human behavior.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Seek & Thrive: With Experiential Marketing Maven and Hidden Rhythm CEO Cynthia Samanian

by Monica Mo, PhD
Just a working mama trying hard to balance it all and telling it the way it really is too!
Community//

Let Them Dishes Soak!

by Mona Taouil
Community//

Heather Marianna: “Take time every morning to relax”

by Phil La Duke

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.