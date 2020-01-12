Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Today I am celebrating my anxiety.

By

Over 27,000 unique downloads of my podcast.

Zero marketing spend.

I picture standing in front of thousands of people.

Teaching them about anxiety, stress management and how to stop procrastinating.

It is wild.

I remember recording my very first episode.

It is the only episode I re-recorded (twice). I just wanted to help people.

I had read so much dis-empowering misinformation online.

I had become an expert in these areas through learning, personal experience and training.

Mainly I learned by FAILING and moving forward to try again. That really

Each week I hear from people all over the world letting me know how it has helped them.

This week alone I heard from Japan, Germany, New Zealand, the UK, and across the US.

I am hearing how the content and work I am producing is helping people transform their lives.

I am growing my business and finding my people through creating authentic, consistent, valuable content.

I know that you are scared to try something new, to be vulnerable, to put your work out there.

I get it.

I was too.

But it isn’t about you.

Do it for the people you will help.

If you are struggling, contact me I am happy to help.

Vikki Louise @vikkilouise___, Anxiety & Procrastination Coach at Vikki Louise Coaching

Vikki graduated from London School of Economics and worked for finance and tech companies across London and NYC, before turning her personal development hobby into a successful career. Her style of coaching is tough and successful, it is a no BS approach. It is a blend of neuroscience, evolutionary biology, life coaching tools and tough love that teach people to understand their brain, teach tools on how to rewire their thinking to get results - and empower people to actually use the tools and get it done! Vikki hosts the F*CK Anxiety & Get Sh*t Done podcast available on iTunes.

