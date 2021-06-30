Tobias Sjösten of Athlegan: “Sleep is basically a mechanism for recovery”

We need a certain amount of time asleep every night to function optimally — how much varies between people and circumstances (more on that later). It can be a hard equation to solve for many, going to bed at twelve, getting up for work at six, and still get eight hours of sleep. How could that ever work?!

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Tobias Sjösten.

Tobias runs Athlegan, which helps regular people become strong and fit on a plant-based diet. They do this through online coaching, community-building, and education. He believes that strength is the fountain of youth, fitness a buffer against old age, and a vegan future our only rational choice.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

There are two parts to my story — veganism and fitness and veganism came first, so I’ll start there.

I’ve always felt that there was something wrong with the way we treated animals. Having grown up on a farm, I’m no stranger to the realities of how animals are treated. Yet I couldn’t quite put my finger on it. One day I decided to not support animal husbandry but only eat animals who’d lived and been hunted in the wild. With the lack of readily-available game where I lived, that practically made me a vegetarian over-night. As I kept reading, discussing, and think about these issues, step by step I excluded more and more animal-derived products from my life.

It took me five years to transition from a meat-eater to vegan and now, seven years into it, my only regret is not starting the journey earlier. I feel better, physically and ethically, and I’ve found my path in life.

As for the fitness, I’ll defer that to the next section.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

Ten years ago, I had settled into a comfortable lifestyle of working long hours, sleeping only a few hours per night, and eating everything I knew I shouldn’t. As a result, I was severely overweight. Yet I kept thinking of it as a temporary condition, from which I could get out whenever I felt like it.

It was only when I went to a trip through Southeast Asia and met two little boys, one in Vietnam and another in Cambodia, who both pointed a me and exclaimed “happy buddha!”. If you’ve seen statues or paintings of this laughing, corpulent character, you can imagine what it did to myself-esteem. From the mouths of babes…

That was a harsh but needed wake-up call. This wasn’t a temporary condition but my actual condition and nothing I could fix over a weekend bootcamp. So I got to work and, years later, I’m now in the best shape of my life and my life quality is on a whole other level.

I want others to experience this same feeling, which is why I now offer online coaching. You don’t have to make any huge changes to your life to still reap massive results and every time that happens with a client, I’m reminded why I do this.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

I have helped many, many clients over the years and one of the first things we focus on is their sleep, because it affects so many other things. Their metabolism, their muscle growth, and just overall mood — sleep is the factor that multiplies every other fitness and wellness effort.

Since I realized this, I’ve read every book, listened to every interview, and gone through every scientific study I could find on the subject. Of course, the more you learn the more you realize how little you actually know, but I still consider myself quite knowledgeable on the topic of sleep and recovery.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Why We Sleep, by Matthew Walker. It really highlights the importance of sleeping and how extremely short-sighted and outright stupid it is to trade and hour of sleep for an hour of work (or, worse, mindless entertainment).

I started my first company when I was eighteen and was soaked in the hustle culture from a very early age, so I have pulled my fair share of all-nighters. For the longest of time I’d look down on people who slept in and view my own blood-shot eyes from sleeping four hours per night, as badges of honor. This book sets that right and explains why, by sleeping more, I could have built better businesses, enjoyed my time more, and helped even more clients.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“A man can fail many times, but he isn’t a failure until he begins to blame somebody else.”

– John Burroughs

When I decided that I had to start getting back in shape, I joined a local gym and started training in their free weights section. It was a little bit intimidating, with all the big, insanely strong, guys throwing huge amounts of weight around, while I was struggling just lifting the empty barbell.

I was so tempted to declare that gyms aren’t for me — they’re for those brainless apes who seem to live there and have no life outside of lifting weights. I’m a smart businessman, who probably earn more than all of them together.

Yep, it’s embarrassing to say that out loud now but that was my go-to defense to justify why I should give up and stick to my old lifestyle. It was so unsettling to suddenly be at the bottom of the hierarchy in this new environment I found myself and I grabbed onto any little straw that could elevate me.

You can’t negotiate with reality, though. I was weak and severely out of shape and I really wanted to be strong and fit, so there was no option but to suck it up and keep grinding.

Reading this quote made a huge difference for me. I was the weakest person in the gym but I had put myself in that position. Thus, I could pull myself out of it as well. In fact, it was responsibility to do so. So I got to work.

(As an aside, those big guys really liked what they were doing and, it turns out, they loved to see a new guy come in to share their favourite hobby. I learned a lot from them and made many friends over the years. Nowadays, often being the strongest guy in the gym myself, I take great care to pass this on when I see new people struggle with this hobby I’ve come to love too.)

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

That depends on age, genetics, and what phase the person is in. It’s impossible to give a general recommendation but I can tell you how you can figure it out for yourself: turn off your alarm clock and see how long you sleep.

Your body regulates this very well on its own — although it can take a week or so to get to a point where it can effectively do so. Simply allowing yourself to wake up on your own is a great way to let your body tell you how long it needs to sleep.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

The most important factor is adherence to your circadian rhythm (more on this later). If you’re used to sleeping from 10PM to 4AM, that’ll be superior to the alternative.

The amount of hours is of secondary importance but they’re not mutually exclusive, since you can adjust your circadian rhythm. So the very best alternative, in this case, would probably be to add half an hour to your bedtime or wake-up time, every few nights, until you’ve changed your rhythm.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

They will crave less indulgences and eat less food in general. They will also be more active and feel more alert. These two things together will undoubtedly lead to a move to a healthier weight for most people. If they’re physically active and train regularly, they’ll see more results from their training.

They’ll be faster, stronger, and more fit, with no other changes than simply sleeping better.

It will also lead to a significantly better immune system and less sick-days.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

As with everything in life, there are pros and cons. Sometimes health will have to take a back-seat while we temporarily focus on more important matters.

The problem is that many people don’t realize just how much bad sleep influences our lives. It really is like the parallel to a drunk person who keeps claiming they’re practically sober. It’s only when you get out of the impaired state that you realize just how awful it’s been for your career productivity, physical well-being, and overall mood and emotional stability.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

1) We believe that change has to be huge to be meaningful. An added fifteen minutes of sleep per month is a minor change but, compounded over a year, can completely revolutionize your health and well-being.

2) We take too many things for granted. We believe that Friday has an objective, special meaning that implies we have to stay up longer. We believe that we need downtime and also that it equates to scrolling social media and watching Netflix. We believe that we’ll get more done by throwing more hours at it. Question your premises!

3) We believe we have to have a plan and that is has to be perfect before we even start making changes. The problem is that you don’t know what you don’t know before you start, so you’re basically trusting an inept person to improve your life for you. Don’t fall into this trap of paralysis by analysis. Just get started and roll with the punches.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Endless social media scrolling and automatic play-next-episode features are certainly not making it easier. But no, I think that ever since we discovered fire and could break free from our dependence on daylight, we’ve been making bad decisions around sleep. The human psyche, with all its flaws and idiosyncrasies, is old.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

1) The human body isn’t a machine where you can press the off-button to make it go to sleep. It’s a complicated biological system with many interconnected parts, orchestrated by the ebb and flow of various hormones.

Relevant for the discussion of sleep is our built-in clock, the circadian rhythm. This is your body’s cadence of when to go to sleep and when to wake up, controlled mainly by the hormone melatonin. If you’ve seen lists of sleep hygene factors, they almost always include an action to turn down the lights or put a filter to block out blue light — this is because light interferes with our melatonin production and makes it hard to fall asleep (our bodies think it’s still daytime with all that light). Melatonin also helps us stay asleep and if you’ve ever carried a child to its bed, seemingly lifeless once asleep, you’ve witnessed the effect of a massive melatonin production.

Our circadian rhythm is adaptable, like many processes in our bodies. If you start going to bed earlier it’ll initially be hard to fall asleep but, after a week or so, you’ll notice yourself naturally getting sleepy around your new bedtime.

Finally, on the topic of our circadian rhythm, are bigger disturbances to it. When we stay up late or sleep in during the weekend or when we travel across time zones, the effect is exactly the same. Jet-lag is simply the circadian rhythm missing its beats. When traveling you can quickly adapt to this new rhythm (pro tip: get up early and eat a big breakfast — that’s one of the most effective signals to reset your circadian rhythm). During a two-day weekend, however, adaptations will just start to happen before you have to adapt back again. So get up like normal even if you don’t have to!

2) We need a certain amount of time asleep every night to function optimally — how much varies between people and circumstances (more on that later). It can be a hard equation to solve for many, going to bed at twelve, getting up for work at six, and still get eight hours of sleep. How could that ever work?!

What many seem to forget is that sleep has two ends — a start and an end. While you often can’t control when you have to get up, you can almost always control when you go to bed. You want to get up at six and still get eight hours of sleep? Simply go to bed at ten, problem solved.

Granted you might feel entitled to binge Netflix or have some “off-time” every evening, that’s understandable. But you can’t negotiate with reality and whether conscious or not, you will have to make a choice: get the sleep to perform and feel well tomorrow or watch another episode.

3) Some people need a little sleep, some need a lot, and most land somewhere in between. This is not a static number, however, and your lifestyle and external demands can influence it a lot.

Sleep is basically a mechanism for recovery. If you’re under a lot of stress, you will need to sleep more. This is regardless of whether the stress is physical (you’re in a heavy deadlift phase of your training program) or mental (pulling sixteen-hours days before an important launch at work) — your body doesn’t care about the difference.

Ironically, people under a lot of stress often do the opposite and sacrifice sleep to subject themselves to even more stress. Don’t be like these guys!

4) Your circadian rhythm controls both when to go to bed and when to wake up. It doesn’t pull you out of sleep before it’s done recovering from the previous day. Following this argument, it’s clear that we’re not fully recovered if we artificially wake ourselves up before it’s time.

If you need an alarm clock to wake up in the morning, you’re simply not going to bed early enough to give your body what it needs to function optimally.

5) I’m a father of two sons, one of which is a year old. This means that, when it comes to sleep, I’m a beggar who can’t afford to be picky. When my baby boy wakes up, I’m done sleeping for the night, regardless of how badly that night of sleep has been.

The solution is polyphasic sleep, a fancy term for breaking up your sleep in chunks. Leonardo da Vinci is famous for taking this to the extreme half a millennia ago, by sleeping for twenty minutes every four hours.

We don’t have to go quite that far. Simply taking a nap when you feel sleepy during the day can yield some great benefits! Pro tip: chug a double espresso just before going to bed and you’ll wake up even more alert.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

This is most likely a problem with their melatonin production, so try supplementing this to see if it makes a difference.

It could also be that your sleeping environment isn’t optimized. Is your room too cold or too warm? Are there any noises disturbing you? Light seeping in through windows or unclosed doors?

If this happens, I recommend against white-knuckling it and trying to fall back asleep if you can’t. Simply restart your bedtime ritual — lights off, take a shower, drink a cup of tea (caffeine-free!), read a book, and go back to bed when you feel sleepy again.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

If you’re tired, you need to sleep. Simple as that. Just make sure not to nap too close to your bedtime — six hours before or so — to minimize potential interference.

