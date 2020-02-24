Contributor Log In/Sign Up
To plan is smart, to act is divine.

At 19, I was promised to an arranged marriage. Two weeks before the wedding I worked up the courage to call it off and left my home. This action forever changed the course of my life.

I was recently a guest on my coach Rich Litvin’s podcast. In that episode, I shared for the first time in a public forum about my experience growing up in a very strict and religious household and how I almost entered into an arraigned marriage. 

I was taught from a very young age to respect my elders, do as I was told and not question God. I was also a very strong-willed and opinionated young girl, so not surprisingly, I often challenged rules and norms. 

Spoiler alert: The arranged marriage never happened. 

I couldn’t go through with it. I couldn’t marry someone I didn’t love. 

So one day, two weeks before the wedding, I sat my parents down and told them I couldn’t do it. I remember saying something like this, “I can’t stand before God and the congregation and say I do till death do us part when I don’t.”  

That didn’t go over well with my parents or the church. Things got so bad that I wondered if I could even stay living at home. 

A few days later, it became apparent that I needed to leave home. I believe that when we know, we know – and I knew. 

I found a gal who was renting a room near Cal State Fullerton. I called her, confirmed it was still available, and two days later, I was moving in. 

There was no business plan, no strategy session, merely a series of actions towards my desired future. 

I think back to this story often because, as a business owner, there are a handful of times a day (dozens on some) where my desire to create something new for my business seems thwarted.

It is thwarted by my desire to have certainty around exactly HOW it’s going to work and THAT it’s going to work.

And while there’s nothing wrong with those thoughts, they become problematic when I find myself still thinking about creating that something, weeks later—when I am refining, designing, and planning versions and versions without moving into action of any kind. 

I think back to the young, feisty nineteen-year-old that one day decided to leave the comfort and security of her own home and venture out on her own. 

I didn’t have the first clue how life outside of my parent’s home would be. I had never even spent the night at anyone’s house but a relative. 

Once I left, I knew there was no going back, and I somehow knew that I would and could figure it out. 

That said, it wasn’t easy. There were weeks at a time where I’d have Top Ramen noodles for dinner. However, with each week and month that went by, I got a little smarter at figuring out this whole “adulting” thing. 

The reason is that it is always easier to adjust when you’re in action! 

Has there ever been a time where you leaped without knowing how things would pan out, and they worked out just fine?

Take Action! Even a small amount of movement will bring you closer to your desired outcome than a mile of thinking.

Luisa Molano, Founder at LM Coaching and Consulting, LLC

Luisa Molano is an author, speaker, and Transformation and Leadership Life Coach. She spent seventeen years in the corporate world, twelve of those in Human Resources working for Sage Software and Arrow Electronics, who is a Fortune 131 company. In 2016 she was selected to join the inaugural class of the Colorado Governor’s Fellowship Program.

In 2017 she left the corporate world to launch her own consulting and coaching business to be a guide to individuals & companies to hire better, faster & with less effort while deepening their understanding of the nature of the human experience. Her business is based on the premise that both Talent and the Human Experience, matter and she's on a mission to help people come alive at work because when they do, performance, impact, and engagement increase exponentially.

Luisa has trained with some of the top teachers in the world, including Michael Neil, internationally renowned transformative coach and five-time NY Times bestselling author, and master coach and co-author of The Prosperous Coach Rich Litvin.

Luisa lives in Denver and lives daily into her highest values of Peace, Joy, Freedom & Courage. 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres.
Share your comments below.

