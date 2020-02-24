To plan is smart, to act is divine.

I was recently a guest on my coach Rich Litvin’s podcast. In that episode, I shared for the first time in a public forum about my experience growing up in a very strict and religious household and how I almost entered into an arraigned marriage.

I was taught from a very young age to respect my elders, do as I was told and not question God. I was also a very strong-willed and opinionated young girl, so not surprisingly, I often challenged rules and norms.

Spoiler alert: The arranged marriage never happened.

I couldn’t go through with it. I couldn’t marry someone I didn’t love.

So one day, two weeks before the wedding, I sat my parents down and told them I couldn’t do it. I remember saying something like this, “I can’t stand before God and the congregation and say I do till death do us part when I don’t.”

That didn’t go over well with my parents or the church. Things got so bad that I wondered if I could even stay living at home.

A few days later, it became apparent that I needed to leave home. I believe that when we know, we know – and I knew.

I found a gal who was renting a room near Cal State Fullerton. I called her, confirmed it was still available, and two days later, I was moving in.

There was no business plan, no strategy session, merely a series of actions towards my desired future.

I think back to this story often because, as a business owner, there are a handful of times a day (dozens on some) where my desire to create something new for my business seems thwarted.

It is thwarted by my desire to have certainty around exactly HOW it’s going to work and THAT it’s going to work.

And while there’s nothing wrong with those thoughts, they become problematic when I find myself still thinking about creating that something, weeks later—when I am refining, designing, and planning versions and versions without moving into action of any kind.

I think back to the young, feisty nineteen-year-old that one day decided to leave the comfort and security of her own home and venture out on her own.

I didn’t have the first clue how life outside of my parent’s home would be. I had never even spent the night at anyone’s house but a relative.

Once I left, I knew there was no going back, and I somehow knew that I would and could figure it out.

That said, it wasn’t easy. There were weeks at a time where I’d have Top Ramen noodles for dinner. However, with each week and month that went by, I got a little smarter at figuring out this whole “adulting” thing.

The reason is that it is always easier to adjust when you’re in action!

Has there ever been a time where you leaped without knowing how things would pan out, and they worked out just fine?

Take Action! Even a small amount of movement will bring you closer to your desired outcome than a mile of thinking.

