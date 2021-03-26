Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

To pandemic stress – Dennis Begos’s wellness guidelines can help

Dennis Begos

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Dennis Begos
Dennis Begos

We all want to stay and live a healthy life! However, there are ailments from time to time because of various reasons. Some diseases occur because of age or the way we lead our lives. And some occur because of acute stress! Our present life condition reflects the second factor contributing to illnesses and minor health discomforts. The pandemic outbreak has resulted in massive stress and tension in everyone. Many have lost their dear ones, and several people have lost their jobs. Even the thought of people dying all over the world because of a virus is scary and heart-breaking. It leads to acute stress and anxiety, which in turn leads to minor health issues and discomforts.

Wellness guidelines by Dennis Begos

Have you witnessed stomach aches more during the lockdown time? If yes, you aren’t the only one. Dennis Begos shares some of the minor health discomforts due to the pandemic stress and wellness activities to remedy the same.

1. Cluster headaches and muscles pains

Cluster headaches are common and occur once a year to most people. However, recently many people have been witnessing cluster headaches repeatedly along with muscle pains. The reason for this is the sudden change in the lifestyle and the stress attached to it. Many people didn’t expect to lose their jobs. Also, not everyone is comfortable working from home. Staying at home for a prolonged time without going out leads to lack of physical activity. One of the best ways to remedy this is by moving your body and getting engaged in daily physical activity.

2. Panic attacks

Do you think at times that it’s the end of the world and that there’s nowhere to go from here? If yes, then chances are you will experience mild to acute panic attacks based on such limiting and fearful thoughts. Recurring panic attacks can harm the mind and the body. It can affect the body’s biochemistry and lead to other ailments as well. Hence, one of the best ways to remedy the same is through meditation and deep breathing. Stress can affect our breathing patterns. Meditation and deep breathing help correct this and bring back the mind and body to a balanced state. It helps to release stress and anxiety that is the leading cause of panic attacks. You can practice meditation early in the morning or in the evening for better results.

3. Indigestion

The human body has got designed to move and stay active. When we are enthusiastic and moving, our food gets digested and assimilated better. Hence, if you have been witnessing indigestion in recent times, you can blame it on your current state of inactivity. Therefore, one of the best ways to remedy indigestion is by consuming a healthy diet for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Also, it is necessary to eat at the correct time and not skip meals; else, it will lead to stomach acid and other ailments.

The pandemic phase has resulted in several physical discomforts for many people. It is necessary to remedy the same by following the guidelines mentioned above.

    Dennis Begos

    Dennis Begos, Leadership

    Dennis Begos was heavily involved in hospital leadership, being the president of the medical staff at Winchester Hospital for 2 years (2016-7), and chair of the department of surgery for 10 years (2006-16). I was involved with medical quality and safety monitoring, a very hot topic these days. I implemented clinical protocols in surgery that. Read about his grant and scholarship.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Dennis Begos
    Community//

    Don’t let the pandemic ruin your peace and calm – Wellness activities by Dennis Begos

    by Dennis Begos
    Dennis Begos
    Community//

    Generic wellness guidelines for good health during the pandemic by Dennis Begos

    by Dennis Begos
    Dennis Begos
    Community//

    Dennis Begos throws light on health discomforts and solutions during the pandemic phase

    by Dennis Begos

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.