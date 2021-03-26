To pandemic stress – Dennis Begos’s wellness guidelines can help

We all want to stay and live a healthy life! However, there are ailments from time to time because of various reasons. Some diseases occur because of age or the way we lead our lives. And some occur because of acute stress! Our present life condition reflects the second factor contributing to illnesses and minor health discomforts. The pandemic outbreak has resulted in massive stress and tension in everyone. Many have lost their dear ones, and several people have lost their jobs. Even the thought of people dying all over the world because of a virus is scary and heart-breaking. It leads to acute stress and anxiety, which in turn leads to minor health issues and discomforts.

Wellness guidelines by Dennis Begos

Have you witnessed stomach aches more during the lockdown time? If yes, you aren’t the only one. Dennis Begos shares some of the minor health discomforts due to the pandemic stress and wellness activities to remedy the same.

1. Cluster headaches and muscles pains

Cluster headaches are common and occur once a year to most people. However, recently many people have been witnessing cluster headaches repeatedly along with muscle pains. The reason for this is the sudden change in the lifestyle and the stress attached to it. Many people didn’t expect to lose their jobs. Also, not everyone is comfortable working from home. Staying at home for a prolonged time without going out leads to lack of physical activity. One of the best ways to remedy this is by moving your body and getting engaged in daily physical activity.

2. Panic attacks

Do you think at times that it’s the end of the world and that there’s nowhere to go from here? If yes, then chances are you will experience mild to acute panic attacks based on such limiting and fearful thoughts. Recurring panic attacks can harm the mind and the body. It can affect the body’s biochemistry and lead to other ailments as well. Hence, one of the best ways to remedy the same is through meditation and deep breathing. Stress can affect our breathing patterns. Meditation and deep breathing help correct this and bring back the mind and body to a balanced state. It helps to release stress and anxiety that is the leading cause of panic attacks. You can practice meditation early in the morning or in the evening for better results.

3. Indigestion

The human body has got designed to move and stay active. When we are enthusiastic and moving, our food gets digested and assimilated better. Hence, if you have been witnessing indigestion in recent times, you can blame it on your current state of inactivity. Therefore, one of the best ways to remedy indigestion is by consuming a healthy diet for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Also, it is necessary to eat at the correct time and not skip meals; else, it will lead to stomach acid and other ailments.

The pandemic phase has resulted in several physical discomforts for many people. It is necessary to remedy the same by following the guidelines mentioned above.