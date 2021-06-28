To Live Your Best Life, You Must Be The Best Version Of Yourself – Shaikh Sharaan

A wanderlust heart, Shaikh Sharaan is a digital marketer who is unquestionably living life on his own terms because he decided to work intensely & consistently for his goals.

What gives a person’s life meaning is as unique to that person as their fingerprint. In order to live your own life, you must begin to identify and prioritize the things in your life that are the most meaningful to you. It is essential that you ask yourself if you are truly living the life you want to lead. Are you making your life choices based on your own wants, beliefs, and values? Or are you living your life based on the expectations of those around you and prescriptions you acquired in your past? In other words, whose life are you really living?

Finding your own unique path can take time and involve a lot of trial and error. The process of becoming your true self lasts throughout a lifetime.

Shaikh Sharaan says we’ve all heard the phrase “you have to live life on your own terms” but what does it actually mean to shake off the social shackles and swim upstream? Living a life that is authentically you means giving up on what others think and going all-in on the things that make your heart sing, but getting there takes a lot of hard work — inside and out.

Your time is limited, don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma, which is living the result of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of other’s opinion drown your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition, they somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.” – Steve Jobs

To live your best life, you must be the best version of yourself. Don’t try to be something or someone else. Don’t try to be what other people want you to be. Focus on who you want to be. Play to your strengths and be proud of what makes you different. You are brilliant.

We all want to feel connected to both ourselves and others. We want to feel that we’re part of something important and that we’re making a difference in the world. We want to look back at our lives and our achievements and be proud. In short, we want what the saying says: to live our best lives.

But what does it really mean to live your best life? You are a unique individual, so living your best life is exclusive to you. Your best life will reflect your true values. It will be made up of what makes you happy and will be colored by what making a difference means to you he quoted.