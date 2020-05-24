To Glow — Mark Nepo

TO GLOW

Like light in the sun

spilling out of the sun,

the spirit within

beams its way

through all our cracks

till our most treasured

walls come down.



The coming down

of those walls is the

blessing we crave

and resist.



The coming down of

those walls—so the light

of the soul like the light

of the sun can help the

world grow—this is

the call of calls.

—The Way Under the Way

Since we are sheltering in place, and Mark Nepo is unable to go on the road for retreats and workshop, he has been moved to offer a 3-session online webinar, The One Life We’re Given: Saying Yes to Life, as a way for us to deepen and strengthen our roots as we endure this storm. The sessions will be offered through Zoom: June, 8,15, 22, 2020, 1-2:30PM ET. Info and registration details are at live.marknepo.com.

Message from Mark: “My hope is that through this time together you will deepen your conversation with life. That through your own path of obstacle and surprise, you will be opened to your gifts and become somewhat freed of all you carry. The gift and practice of being human centers on the effort to restore what matters when in trouble, so we can make good use of our heart. No one quite knows how to do this, but learn it we must. Our path to love and truth depend on this journey.”