To Glow — Mark Nepo

How are the walls you have around you serving you?

By

TO GLOW
Like light in the sun

spilling out of the sun,

the spirit within

beams its way

through all our cracks

till our most treasured

walls come down.

The coming down

of those walls is the

blessing we crave

and resist.

The coming down of

those walls—so the light

of the soul like the light

of the sun can help the

world grow—this is

the call of calls.

—The Way Under the Way

Since we are sheltering in place, and Mark Nepo is unable to go on the road for retreats and workshop, he has been moved to offer a 3-session online webinar, The One Life We’re Given: Saying Yes to Life, as a way for us to deepen and strengthen our roots as we endure this storm. The sessions will be offered through Zoom: June, 8,15, 22, 2020, 1-2:30PM ET. Info and registration details are at live.marknepo.com

Message from Mark: “My hope is that through this time together you will deepen your conversation with life. That through your own path of obstacle and surprise, you will be opened to your gifts and become somewhat freed of all you carry. The gift and practice of being human centers on the effort to restore what matters when in trouble, so we can make good use of our heart. No one quite knows how to do this, but learn it we must. Our path to love and truth depend on this journey.”

    Photo Credit: Frank Berkhout

    Mark Nepo, New York Times #1 bestselling author, poet, and philosopher.

    Mark Nepo is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Book of Awakening. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark’s recent work includes The Book of Soul: 52 Paths to Living What Matters, Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression, More Together Than Alone: Discovering the Power and Spirit of Community in Our Lives and in the World, Things That Join the Sea and the Sky: Field Notes on Living; and a book of poetry, The Way Under the Way: The Place of True Meeting. A two-time cancer survivor, Mark devotes his writing and teaching to the journey of inner transformation and the life of relationship. For more information, please visit:

    MarkNepo.com  ThreeIntentions.com

