Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

TO FIGHT ANXIETY, DO SPORT!

Unlike stress, which is a reaction linked to an unusual or aggressive situation or environment, which we believe we cannot cope with because we lack the necessary resources, anxiety is a deeper feeling of insecurity and fear, the prolongation stress without reason. Sport is the most natural solution to alleviate anxiety. The secretion of endorphins […]

By

Unlike stress, which is a reaction linked to an unusual or aggressive situation or environment, which we believe we cannot cope with because we lack the necessary resources, anxiety is a deeper feeling of insecurity and fear, the prolongation stress without reason. Sport is the most natural solution to alleviate anxiety. The secretion of endorphins (known as “happiness hormones” by runners with Athletic Shoe Fit Specialist, because they cause euphoria) generates a feeling of well-being during and after sports training. Thanks to this, practicing a sport is a very effective method to combat anxiety.

HOW SHOULD YOU CHOOSE A SPORT AGAINST ANXIETY?

Simply choose the sport you enjoy! Although it is not easy to choose the right sport when you have an anxious character. Anxiety can cause great demotivation or acquire unsuspected proportions due to lack of self-confidence and guilt when the sport goals set are not achieved. Instead, the satisfaction of regularly practicing a physical activity can restore self-confidence and lead to a state of physical and mental relaxation. 

Or in other words, when the anxious person has thought about a physical activity that they like, they should not overestimate their abilities in order not to lose motivation. The chosen sport should not become an obligation but must be a means to re-become aware of oneself and of his own body, to gain confidence.

CARDIO-TRAINING AND AEROBIC ACTIVITIES ARE THE BEST ANXIOLYTICS

The aerobic exercises practiced regularly, have great advantages: reduction of cardiovascular risks, regulation of blood glucose levels, improvement of the quality of sleep, and reduction of anxiety. These activities are better known as cardio-training and include the following practices: rowing, treadmill, and treadmill, elliptical bike, steppers, jump rope, circuit training, etc. In addition, these sports stimulate the secretion of endorphins, which reduce pain, increase the sensation of pleasure, and reduce stress. Finally, keep in mind that fractional training or interval training (another way of doing aerobic exercises) are also good for fighting anxiety since they allow to develop cardiac function, increase aerobic power (training example: 30 seconds of effort at high intensity and then 30 seconds of effort at low intensity, and repeat between 6 and 8 times) and mitigate the anxious character of a person.

GENTLE ACTIVITIES FOR BETTER ANXIETY CONTROL

Breathing is a fundamental element that we tend to neglect too much. Being aware of your own breathing and controlling it is one of the secrets to feeling good, and also allows you to have better control of the body. Many times, to achieve the synchronization of both, the best is soft gymnastics. for example, work the sequencing of movements and their fluidity and thus allow a better flow of energies. If executed slowly, awareness of gestures and control of the body leads to a state of absolute relaxation. Control of one and thought, through the concentration that these activities impose, allow us to increase confidence and better manage the things that happen to us in life. Yoga is also very effective in trying to achieve better mental and physical balance.

Michael Tamondong

Michael James Tamondong, Athletic Shoe Fit Specialist, Personal Trainer, and Fitness Coach

Michael James Tamondong aka @Sixp8ck is the owner-operator @ShreddedBeyondABSolute. He is a Filipino American athlete, volleyball player, athletic shoe fit specialist, influencer, motivator, personal trainer, bodybuilding, and fitness enthusiast who inspires people to become the best shredded beyond absolute version of themselves. Connect with MJ on his website, or follow him on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The sports doctor with a difference – An exclusive interview with athlete Dr Danica Bonello Spiteri

by Diana Cruz
The-Benefits-of-Mindfulness-for-Athletes-Keith-Kiecker
Community//

The Benefits of Mindfulness for Athletes

by Keith Kiecker
Community//

19 Reasons to Play a Sport in 2019

by Pamela Sisson

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.