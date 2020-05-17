TO FIGHT ANXIETY, DO SPORT!

Unlike stress, which is a reaction linked to an unusual or aggressive situation or environment, which we believe we cannot cope with because we lack the necessary resources, anxiety is a deeper feeling of insecurity and fear, the prolongation stress without reason. Sport is the most natural solution to alleviate anxiety. The secretion of endorphins (known as “happiness hormones” by runners with Athletic Shoe Fit Specialist, because they cause euphoria) generates a feeling of well-being during and after sports training. Thanks to this, practicing a sport is a very effective method to combat anxiety.

HOW SHOULD YOU CHOOSE A SPORT AGAINST ANXIETY?

Simply choose the sport you enjoy! Although it is not easy to choose the right sport when you have an anxious character. Anxiety can cause great demotivation or acquire unsuspected proportions due to lack of self-confidence and guilt when the sport goals set are not achieved. Instead, the satisfaction of regularly practicing a physical activity can restore self-confidence and lead to a state of physical and mental relaxation.

Or in other words, when the anxious person has thought about a physical activity that they like, they should not overestimate their abilities in order not to lose motivation. The chosen sport should not become an obligation but must be a means to re-become aware of oneself and of his own body, to gain confidence.

CARDIO-TRAINING AND AEROBIC ACTIVITIES ARE THE BEST ANXIOLYTICS

The aerobic exercises practiced regularly, have great advantages: reduction of cardiovascular risks, regulation of blood glucose levels, improvement of the quality of sleep, and reduction of anxiety. These activities are better known as cardio-training and include the following practices: rowing, treadmill, and treadmill, elliptical bike, steppers, jump rope, circuit training, etc. In addition, these sports stimulate the secretion of endorphins, which reduce pain, increase the sensation of pleasure, and reduce stress. Finally, keep in mind that fractional training or interval training (another way of doing aerobic exercises) are also good for fighting anxiety since they allow to develop cardiac function, increase aerobic power (training example: 30 seconds of effort at high intensity and then 30 seconds of effort at low intensity, and repeat between 6 and 8 times) and mitigate the anxious character of a person.

GENTLE ACTIVITIES FOR BETTER ANXIETY CONTROL

Breathing is a fundamental element that we tend to neglect too much. Being aware of your own breathing and controlling it is one of the secrets to feeling good, and also allows you to have better control of the body. Many times, to achieve the synchronization of both, the best is soft gymnastics. for example, work the sequencing of movements and their fluidity and thus allow a better flow of energies. If executed slowly, awareness of gestures and control of the body leads to a state of absolute relaxation. Control of one and thought, through the concentration that these activities impose, allow us to increase confidence and better manage the things that happen to us in life. Yoga is also very effective in trying to achieve better mental and physical balance.